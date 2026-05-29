MLB Insider separates Astros trade rumors from deadline reality

How the front office responds to injuries and the standings will dictate whether they push for a postseason run or kickstart an unexpected roster rebuild.

If a trade happens, Yordan Alvarez is likely safe, but Josh Hader, Christian Walker, or Isaac Paredes could be incredibly attractive on the open market.

Despite a rough 25-32 season, the Houston Astros are only three games out of first place and have no plans to sell at the trade deadline.

Among the most disappointing teams this season has been the Houston Astros. Despite being 25-32 and in fourth place in the American League West, they remain three games out of first place in the division.

Trade speculation has swirled around the franchise, especially after Carlos Correa’s season-ending ankle injury, among others. The organization has no thoughts of selling, instead wanting to get into contention while Yordan Alvarez further bolsters his case as the best hitter in the American League.

But let’s say that the Astros consider selling. What players would be attractive on the open market? Let’s dive into it.

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

I would be shocked, stunned, beyond shook if the Astros traded Alvarez. I put it almost in the “no chance” category.

Alvarez, 28, is signed to an incredibly affordable six-year, $115 million contract through 2029. He’s hitting .312/.422/.663 with a 1.085 OPS, 20 home runs and 39 RBI in 56 games this season. His previous high for homers in a season (37) came in 2022. Should he stay healthy, he will blow past that number. It’s just a matter of how high that number goes.

Alvarez will likely draw trade calls from every contending team. It’s just how trade deadlines go with teams seeing what players could be available, however likely it can be. But they can almost surely cross Alvarez off the list. He’s going nowhere.

Josh Hader

Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Hader feels like a realistic trade candidate provided that he’s healthy. He’s still sidelined from left biceps tendonitis, but he is progressing through his rehab assignment and getting closer to returning to the majors.

When healthy, Hader is among the best and most dominant relievers in baseball. In nine seasons, he has a 2.64 ERA and 829 strikeouts in 512.1 innings. In 2025, he had a 2.05 ERA in 48 games and was an All-Star for the sixth time in his career. Perhaps the biggest potential obstacle toward a trade will be his five-year, $95 million contract through 2028. If the Astros are willing to eat some of it, many contending teams will surely be in the mix for the 32-year-old.

Christian Walker/Isaac Paredes

I’m combining the two here because if the Astros sell, at least one of them feels likely to go. And the case for both to be on the block is strong.

After a down season, Walker has been much better in 2026. He’s hitting .255/.330/.519 with an .850 OPS, 15 home runs and 40 RBI. He’s signed through 2027 on an affordable three-year, $60 million contract and would also provide a veteran leadership aspect in any clubhouse he would join.

Paredes, meanwhile, has been mentioned in trade rumors for months. He was asked about by the Boston Red Sox, among many teams, in the winter and stayed put in Houston. His numbers are slightly down this season – .239/.330/.364 with a .694 OPS, five home runs and 20 RBI – but he’s highly regarded across baseball and at only 27 years old, should draw plenty of interest once again.

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