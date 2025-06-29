MLB insider's shot at Cardinals fan attendance exposes an obvious bias

Trust me, the last thing we want is to get on St. Louis Cardinals fans' bad side. However, the numbers speak for themselves. Cardinals attendance numbers have been dropping for quite some time now. This does not mean the fanbase isn't engaged – by all accounts fans are excited about the 2025 team, as they have surpassed expectations and then some through June – but that is not reflected in the attendance numbers. Look no further than their rivalry series against the Chicago Cubs.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, "the Cardinals averaged 29,949 fans for their four-game series last week against the Cubs, the lowest in a series between the long-time rivals since 1995." St. Louis averages just a shade over 30,000 fans per game via ESPN, so it's a bit confusing why they didn't show out for an end-of-week series against the team they hate the most. Heck, the cover photo says it all – look at all those Cubs fans in attendance!

Do Cardinals fans believe in Oli Marmol and these 2025 contenders?

What St. Louis lacks in star power they make up for in a complete and competent roster. For the first time in a few years, the Cardinals are on the upswing, with plenty of young talent who could soon develop into stars. Masyn Winn is real. Matthew Liberatore could anchor the rotation in the near future. Nolan Arenado – while a likely trade asset – remains on the roster.

Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina aren't walking through that clubhouse door, but this roster could very well earn an NL Wild Card spot. Heck, they are only 3.5 games behind the Cubs in the Central entering play on Sunday. What am I missing?

There's a reason Cardinals fans didn't show out last week

Cardinals fans are unfortunately judged in a different light that only a few fanbases can relate to, such as the Red Sox, Yankees and Cubs. Averaging over 30,000 fans is not bad! Sure, it's middle of the pack, but attendance has been declining around the sport for years (at least until 2025). Also, said series took place late in the week, and included day games. Most of us have work on weekdays, and do not have time to make a journey to Busch Stadium.

If the Cards stay in contention long term – and I'd argue that's a big if given their messy deadline plans – fans will show up when it matters. Oli Marmol is the favorite for NL Manager of the Year as of this writing for a reason.

Cardinals fans are among the best in baseball. If St. Louis is lucky enough to make the postseason, fan attendance will be the least of their concerns. The star talent is lacking as compared to recent seasons, but that won't stop St. Louis faithful from falling in love with this team.