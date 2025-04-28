Yadier Molina rumors have taken on a life of their own outside of St. Louis

Yadier Molina is headed to Hollywood. According to social media host Jennifer Mercedes for ChicaDeportes, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the famed Broadway writer and actor behind the hit musicals Hamilton and In The Heights, among others, has a film coming involving the former St. Louis Cardinals legend and his brothers, Bengie and Jose.

Here's what Miranda had to say about his upcoming plans.

"I'll tell you something I'm working on: the Molina brothers, who are from my dad's hometown of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico. Vega Alta is home to, like, an appalling number of Major League Baseball players ... It's really incredible. So to be able to honor that in a movie is something we're really actively trying to do."

Not much information about the film is available as of now, but these rumors have Cardinals fans thinking of other Yadier Molina rumors.

Lin-Manuel Miranda bringing Yadier Molina's story to the big screen

Cardinals fans are, obviously, thrilled for Yadier, who seems to be having the time of his life post-retirement. With that being said, though, some fans wish he'd be with the organization right now.

At 12-16, the Cardinals have gotten off to another underwhelming start. They sit in fourth place in a very winnable NL Central, and have won just three of their last 10 games. St. Louis stumbling out of the gate like this has some wondering how much longer Oli Marmol has left as the team's manager.

Marmol might not deserve all of the vitriol he's gotten from Cardinals fans over the years, but St. Louis certainly looks like a team primed to miss the postseason for a third straight time in his four years at the helm. Not many managers keep their jobs nowadays after three straight postseason-less seasons, especially when they're managing a team that has lofty expectations internally, like the Cardinals. There isn't much of a reason for Marmol to stick around past this season.

Molina has been linked to the Cardinals' managerial job seemingly ever since he hung up the spikes, and it isn't hard to see why. He's done some managing in Puerto Rico and Venezuela since ending his playing career, and is even involved in the organization currently as an assistant to John Mozeliak. So, yes, he has done some managing and is currently in the organization. It really does feel like a match made in heaven.

Cardinals fans can only hope both sets of rumors come true. They'd love to see him in Miranda's film, and would love to see him in the Cardinals' dugout as manager sooner rather than later.