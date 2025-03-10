Yadier Molina eliminated himself from Cardinals managerial consideration with Cubs praise

After two consecutive lackluster seasons, St. Louis Cardinals fans are just about ready to move on from current manager Oli Marmol. And while they go about wish-casting his eventual replacement, one name has stood out above all the rest: franchise legend and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols, who just captured a Dominican Winter League title this offseason and is set to lead the Dominican national team in the World Baseball Classic next year. Pujols has the clubhouse cred and the demeanor to excel in his new role, and it's not hard to imagine him manning the dugout in St. Louis for years to come.

Of course, it's also worth noting that Pujols isn't the only iconic former Cardinal who has his sights set on a future as a manager. Pujols' former teammate, long-time catcher Yadier Molina, has managed both in winter ball and for Team Puerto Rico in the 2023 WBC, a position in which he'll likely remain for 2026. Yadi is trying to spend as much time as possible at home right now, while his son, Yanu, plays high school ball in Texas. But when the time is right, his dream is to manage in the Majors.

So, why not the Cardinals? Well, Molina is open to that if the opportunity presents itself. But he's also open to other possibilities, including one in particular that St. Louis fans might find disqualifying.

Yadier Molina opens possibly of Cardinals' nightmare manager scenario

In an interview with Katie Woo of The Athletic on Monday, Molina explained his temporary absence from the Cardinals, where he signed on as a special assistant to John Mozeliak in the winter of 2023.

“I’ve been away from my family for many years,” Molina said. “I decided to take a break and put them as my priority right now.”

But while Molina is focused on being there for his wife and three children at the moment, he hasn't taken his eye off his next professional ambition. And he's willing to do whatever it takes to get it.

It’s been difficult for Molina to balance his desires to return to MLB & be home with his family, he acknowledged. But he remains open to managing and would welcome the opportunity — even in the North Side. https://t.co/MLbelrQ1RC pic.twitter.com/uVY1Aofgey — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) March 10, 2025

“This is baseball, right?” Molina said. “If we decide as a family, if I have a chance to manage, I can manage anywhere. … I’d manage the Chicago Cubs, if they want.”

Of course, Chicago might not have an opening for the foreseeable future, as the team remains pot-committed to Craig Counsell after poaching him from the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason. But you never know how things can change, and what the future might hold. While Molina would likely prefer returning to the dugout in St. Louis, it's a useful lesson that the Cardinals can't afford to sit on their hands as they chart a new course for the franchise.