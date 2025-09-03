MLB magic numbers update: Brewers, Tigers lead charge toward division titles

It's September, which means it's time to lock in on baseball. MLB's regular season is entering its final month. Much of the postseason race is already decided. What is not, however, is seeding. The culmination of a long campaign offers plenty of reason to celebrate, especially for those organizations lucky enough to extend their seasons. The current bracket isn't all that difficult to comprehend.

The standings are easy to read, but for those hoping to figure out exactly when their team can clinch, the magic number is worth your time. The formula to figure out any team's magic number to clinch is relatively simple, but often tough to keep track of in real time. Your easiest route is using the magic number calculator via baseball-reference. Here is the exact formula:

Games remaining +1 - (Losses by second place team - losses by first place team)

American League standings: Tigers, Blue Jays playing with an edge

The Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers have an edge in the overall American League standings, which means they will fight for the No. 1 seed and home field advantage throughout the AL postseason. That will pay dividends later in October, especially if either squad reaches the ALCS. The full table is a lot to take in, but does show exactly how close these teams sit in the standings.

Team Games back Toronto Blue Jays -- Detroit Tigers (AL Central leaders) 0.5 Houston Astros (AL West leaders) 4 New York Yankees 2.5 Boston Red Sox 2.5 Seattle Mariners 7

The Blue Jays are by no means guaranteed to win the AL East. Toronto is just 2.5 games up on the Yankees and Red Sox, and have the seventh-toughest remaining strength of schedule. In comparison, their top competition – the Yankees – have the 21st-toughest remaining schedule. Toronto is also fresh out of luck in regards to the best record in the AL, as the Tigers have one of the easiest schedules in baseball down the stretch (24th overall). If Toronto does win the East and secures the best record in the AL, they will have earned it.

Here are the plausible AL postseason matchups if the season ended today.

Bye : (1) Toronto Blue Jays

: (1) Toronto Blue Jays Bye : (2) Detroit Tigers

: (2) Detroit Tigers (3) Houston Astros vs (6) Seattle Mariners

(4) New York Yankees vs (5) Boston Red Sox

National League standings: It's the Brewers and everyone else

The National League isn't as close as the American League, in the sense that this is the Brewers top seed to lose. Milwaukee's multiple double-digit win streaks carried them to what looks like an insurmountable NL advantage. The Cubs made a push. The Mets and Phillies made a push. None of it mattered, as the Brewers are, by most accounts, the most complete team in the NL. All the matters is that they stay healthy, but injuries to Shelby Miller and more importantly Tylor Megill have called that into question. Here's what the standings look like:

Team Games back Milwaukee Brewers -- Philadelphia Phillies 4.5 Los Angeles Dodgers 6.5 Chicago Cubs 5 San Diego Padres 9 New York Mets 10.5

The Brewers should be the very team to clinch the No. 1 overall seed in either league. Meanwhile, the Phillies and Dodgers may have to fight for their own divisions, as the Mets recent push has them just six games back, and the Padres are only 2.5 games behind. The postseason matchups are intriguing, as always, but are subject to change with a wide-open NL in September.

Bye : (1) Milwaukee Brewers

: (1) Milwaukee Brewers Bye : (2) Philadelphia Phillies

: (2) Philadelphia Phillies (3) Los Angeles Dodgers vs (6) New York Mets

(4) Chicago Cubs vs (5) San Diego Padres

MLB magic numbers: Which teams are closest to clinching their division?

AL East

The AL East's magic number is tough to calibrate at the moment, since the Blue Jays are just 2.5 games ahead of the Yankees and Red Sox, but also have the best record in the American League. It's an infuriating position to be in for both the team and the fanbase, but also speaks to why the AL East is arguably the best division in baseball.

Team Division magic number Playoffs magic number Toronto Blue Jays 22 15 New York Yankees 27 18 Boston Red Sox 26 17 Tampa Bay Rays 35 28 Baltimore Orioles 41 34

Postseason prediction: Blue Jays, Yankees and Red Sox make the playoffs

AL Central

The Tigers will be AL Central champions. It's a matter of when, not if. However, Detroit's bigger goal is to win the American League as a whole and secure home field advantage throughout the postseason. The Tigers made the playoffs the hard way last season, this year they can secure their spot via easier means and allow a strong finish to spur a predictable run to the AL Pennant.

Team Division magic number Playoffs magic number Detroit Tigers 15 15 Kansas City Royals 33 27 Cleveland Guardians 35 29 Minnesota Twins 41 35 Chicago White Sox -- 46

While we included the Guardians, Twins and White Sox, it should be noted that even though there is still a chance they make the postseason (technically speaking), it would require all the teams above them in the standings losing (a lot).

Postseason predictions: Tigers make the playoffs.

AL West

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are fighting for the AL West. While Houston has an advantage in pedigree, one could argue the Mariners have the better pitching staff and overall roster. Neither the Blue Jays nor Tigers would want to play the M's come playoff time, but they seem intent on choosing the toughest route.

Team Division magic number Playoffs magic number Houston Astros 21 19 Seattle Mariners 27 22 Texas Rangers 28 25 Los Angeles Angels 35 32 Athletics 36 33

Much like every other division, the Angels and Athletics are not making the playoffs. Injuries to Nathan Eovaldi and Corey Seager could impact the Rangers chances as well, though they keep proving pundits wrong along the way.

Prediction: Astros and Mariners make the playoffs.

NL East

The Phillies should win the NL East. Again, should is a lot different than will. The Phillies collapsed just a week ago against the Mets, which is the only reason this division is up for grabs to begin with. However, considering they have a six-game lead as of this writing, it'd be shocking if they collapsed in September.

Team Division magic number Playoffs magic number Philadelphia Phillies 18 14 New York Mets 30 19 Miami Marlins 40 33 Atlanta Braves 43 36 Washington Nationals -- 42

It'd be surprising if any of the bottom three in the NL East make the postseason, but the Phillies and Mets really should. New York has one of the more loaded rosters in the NL with Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor leading the way. The pitching is a question mark, but once they get in, anything is possible.

Prediction: Phillies and Mets make the postseason.

NL Central

The NL Central is the Brewers' to lose. They are five games up on the Cubs, and Craig Counsell's team is focused on clinching the top NL Wild Card spot, which is well within reach. The Brewers have two double-digit winning streaks to their name, and are the best team in baseball top to bottom. Winning in the postseason is a different animal, and no one knows that more than Pat Murphy.

Team Division magic number Playoffs magic number Milwaukee Brewers 19 9 Chicago Cubs 29 14 Cincinnati Reds 39 28 St. Louis Cardinals 40 29 Pittsburgh Pirates 47 36

In a shocking turn of events, the Brewers should be the first team to clinch a playoff spot in MLB. It'll take a bit more time to secure the Central, especially with their former manager in Counsell at the helm. The Reds, Cardinals and Pirates are clinging by a thread, but should be eliminated within the next week.

Prediction: Brewers and Cubs make the postseason.

NL West

The West is the most intriguing divisional race in the National League, and it's not even close. The Padres (little brother) have been chasing the Dodgers (big brother) all season long. AJ Preller went all-in at the MLB trade deadline, and it paid off initially, with the Pads surging to the top of the NL West. Eventually, the Dodgers recovered from that body blow, and now the Friars are holding onto hope they can make their surprising deadline approach worthwhile.

Team Division magic number Playoffs magic number Los Angeles Dodgers 22 16 San Diego Padres 27 18 San Francisco Giants 33 28 Arizona Diamondbacks 34 29 Colorado Rockies -- --

The Giants and Diamondbacks are a longshot to make the playoffs despite being popular preseason picks. San Francisco added Rafael Devers midseason and immediately collapsed, which speaks to how tough the NL West is as a whole.

Prediction: Dodgers and Padres make the. postseason.