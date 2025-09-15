MLB magic numbers update: Phillies, Brewers clinch, others nearing

Mid-September is the time of year when MLB fans hope to see their team punch its ticket to the postseason. Doing so is easier said than done, but that's always the dream scenario. The easiest way to keep tabs on how close teams are to clinching is by looking at magic numbers. The formula to calculate a magic number is as follows, per MLB.com:

Games remaining +1 - (Losses by second place team - losses by first place team)

It's that simple. The purpose of a magic number is to see how many games any given team needs to win and/or its closest competitor to lose in order for a playoff spot to be clinched. The answer to the formula above is the combination of wins and losses needed for a given team to clinch. For example, if the New York Mets' magic number was two, all they'd need is a combination of two wins and/or losses by the San Francisco Giants, the first team out of the NL Wild Card race. If it were at one, they'd only need one of those things to happen.

As for the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers, their magic numbers to clinch postseason spots have reached zero. They've punched their tickets. The rest of the league still has work to do, though.

With that in mind, let's take a look at where the magic numbers stand around the league entering play on Monday, Sept. 15.

Magic Number Updates

American League standings: Mariners pushing, Blue Jays in control

The Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers have been clear frontrunners to win their respective divisions and earn the top two seeds in the American League, but the Seattle Mariners are making the latter far from a given. Winners of nine straight, Seattle is suddenly catching up to Toronto and Detroit, and more importantly, they've pulled into first place in the AL West. Winning the division, even if they're unable to earn a bye like the Blue Jays and Tigers, would guarantee that their best-of-three Wild Card series is played at T-Mobile Park.

Team Record Games Back Toronto Blue Jays 87-62 -- Detroit Tigers 85-65 2.5 Seattle Mariners 82-68 5.5 New York Yankees (WC) 83-66 4.0 Boston Red Sox (WC) 82-68 5.5 Houston Astros (WC) 81-69 6.5

The Blue Jays have seized control in the AL East and in the AL standings as a whole, sitting comfortably ahead of both the Tigers and Mariners in their quest to earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the American League playoffs. It won't be easy, but with Toronto having won four in a row and seven of their last 10, you have to like their chances of earning the No. 1 seed, especially considering the cushion they've built themselves. The AL West teams are particularly interesting to watch right now, as Seattle's hot play has earned them the AL West lead, leaving the Astros hanging by a thread in the AL standings.

If the regular season ended today, here's a look at what the AL Wild Card matchups would look like.

Bye : (1) Toronto Blue Jays

: (1) Toronto Blue Jays Bye : (2) Detroit Tigers

: (2) Detroit Tigers (3) Seattle Mariners vs. (6) Houston Astros

(4) New York Yankees vs. (5) Boston Red Sox

National League standings: Phillies making things interesting, Mets hanging on for dear life

The Brewers have held the No. 1 seed in the National League for virtually the entire second half, but the Phillies, winners of eight of their last 10, are making things interesting. At the bottom of the NL playoff standings, the New York Mets seem to be doing everything possible to miss the playoffs, yet the teams trying to catch them are refusing to seize control of the third Wild Card spot.

Team Record Games Back Milwaukee Brewers 91-59 -- Philadelphia Phillies 69-61 2.0 Los Angeles Dodgers 84-65 6.5 Chicago Cubs 85-64 5.5 San Diego Padres 82-68 9.0 New York Mets 77-73 14.0

We have a race, folks. The Phillies are just 2.0 games behind Milwaukee for the opportunity to earn a bye and home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs. Knowing how much of an advantage the Phillies have in October at home, the Brewers must keep their foot on the gas down the stretch. As for the Mets, well, they're just trying to survive. Anything other than the third Wild Card spot feels like a pipe dream even with a series against the San Diego Padres upcoming. They just have to find a way to squeak in at this point.

Here's a look at the projected playoff matchups right now.

Bye : (1) Milwaukee Brewers

: (1) Milwaukee Brewers Bye : (2) Philadelphia Phillies

: (2) Philadelphia Phillies (3) Los Angeles Dodgers vs. (6) New York Mets

(4) Chicago Cubs vs. (5) San Diego Padres

MLB magic numbers: Which AL teams are closest to clinching their division?

AL East

What looked like it could be an entertaining finish in the AL East is now less so. The Blue Jays appeared to be in a three-team race for the division with the Yankees and Red Sox, but thanks to their four-game winning streak, Toronto has now pulled ahead by 4.0 games over the Yankees and 5.5 games over Boston. Since Toronto won the season series against New York, its lead is technically at 5.0 games with 13 games to go. They aren't winners yet, but they're certainly getting closer. As bleak as that sounds for the Yankees and Red Sox, their path to October is quite clear still.

Team Division Magic Number Playoffs Magic Number Toronto Blue Jays 9 5 New York Yankees 18 9 Boston Red Sox 19 10 Tampa Bay Rays -- 21 Baltimore Orioles -- 25

Postseason prediction: Blue Jays, Yankees and Red Sox make the playoffs

AL Central

The Tigers remain in cruise control in the AL Central. The Cleveland Guardians have, against all odds, played very well after selling at the deadline, and they do still have six games to go against Detroit, but barring a 5-1 (or really 6-0) record in those games, this is Detroit's division to lose. As for the rest of the division, the Kansas City Royals are alive but on the outside looking in. It'd be surprising to see them (and the Guardians) catch up in the AL Wild Card race, given the talent discrepancy against teams like the Astros, Mariners, Yankees and Red Sox.

Team Division Magic Number Playoffs Magic Number Detroit Tigers 7 7 Cleveland Guardians 20 15 Kansas City Royals 23 19 Minnesota Twins -- -- Chicago White Sox -- --

Postseason predictions: Tigers make the playoffs

AL West

The AL West is easily the most exciting division to follow right now. The Astros had been leading it for much of the year, but the Mariners just took over first place thanks to their nine-game winning streak. As demoralizing as that is, the Astros are right behind Seattle, and the Texas Rangers have played their way into the race as well. This is a three-team race, and it wouldn't be shocking to see all three of these teams squeak into the playoffs when all is said and done.

Team Division Magic Number Playoffs Magic Number Seattle Mariners 12 9 Houston Astros 14 11 Texas Rangers 16 15 Athletics -- 24 Los Angeles Angels -- 25

Prediction: Astros and Mariners make the playoffs

MLB magic numbers: Which NL teams are closest to clinching their division?

NL East

Remember about a week ago, when the Mets still had a puncher's chance to catch up to the Phillies in the NL East? Well, a four-game sweep for Philadelphia over New York ended that threat, and has the Phillies on the verge of becoming the first team to clinch its division this season.

Team Division Magic Number Playoffs Magic Number Philadelphia Phillies 1 X New York Mets 24 12 Miami Marlins -- 20 Atlanta Braves -- 23 Washington Nationals -- --

Prediction: Phillies and Mets make the postseason

NL Central

The Brewers are favorites to not only win yet another NL Central division title, but also go on a World Series run. The National League has its share of tough teams, but have the Brewers ever been better-positioned to go on a deep run than right now? As for the rest of the division, the Cubs are likely to find their way into the playoffs, but the Reds and Cardinals have work to do.

Team Division Magic Number Playoffs Magic Number Milwaukee Brewers 8 X Chicago Cubs 18 4 Cincinnati Reds -- 15 St. Louis Cardinals -- 17 Pittsburgh Pirates -- 24

Prediction: Brewers and Cubs make the postseason

NL West

The NL West might not be quite as dominant as expected, but there are still four teams very much alive. The Dodgers are clear favorites to win division, but the Padres remain on their heels. In the Wild Card race, both the Giants and Diamondbacks face tough obstacles, but with how the Mets have played, the door is open for one of these teams to squeak in with a strong couple of weeks.

Team Division Magic Number Playoffs Magic Number Los Angeles Dodgers 10 5 San Diego Padres 16 7 San Francisco Giants 23 15 Arizona Diamondbacks 23 15 Colorado Rockies -- --

Prediction: Dodgers and Padres make the postseason