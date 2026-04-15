MLB marks Jackie Robinson Day 2026 with tributes across all 30 teams

The league is also focusing on partnerships with local organizations to increase Black participation in baseball, emphasizing the importance of ensuring Robinson's legacy continues to inspire future generations.

Every player will wear Robinson's iconic number on their jerseys, a tradition that began when a star requested permission nearly two decades ago and quickly gained league-wide adoption.

If you notice that MLB games look a bit different on Wednesday, from the jerseys to the field itself, there's a very good reason for that. Every year on April 15, all 30 teams pay tribute to Jackie Robinson, who in 1947 broke baseball's color barrier by making his big-league debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers — the beginning of what ultimately became a Hall of Fame career.

Nearly 80 years later, Robinson's achievement, talent and courage in the face of hatred remain as inspirational as ever. Here's how Major League Baseball is working to ensure that his legacy lives on this season and for every season to come.

Why is April 15 Jackie Robinson Day across MLB?

Jackie Robinson, the first black to be admitted to the major | New York Daily News Archive/GettyImages

Since 2004, MLB has declared April 15 as Jackie Robinson Day around the league. That specific date is an important one, as it marks the day on which Robinson took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers for the very first time — thus becoming the first Black player to play in a Major League game since 1884. (The National League and the American Association, the two main leagues in the late 19th century, would codify baseball's color line in the late 1880s.)

Robinson's No. 42 had been retired by MLB in 1997, 50 years after his debut. But the decision to make April 15 a leaguewide holiday didn't come in 2004, under then-commissioner Bud Selig. The next year, Selig announced that Jackie Robinson Day would be an annual occurrence, and baseball has been celebrating it ever since.

Why are all MLB players wearing No. 42 today?

Kansas City Royals v. New York Yankees | Rob Tringali/GettyImages

The most visible way in which the league pays tribute to Robinson is through his No. 42, which will be worn by every single player in every single game on Wednesday. This wasn't part of the original Jackie Robinson Day plan; instead, it traces its origins to Ken Griffey Jr., who in 2007 asked Selig if he could take Robinson's number out of retirement and wear it during the Reds game on April 15.

Selig said yes, and before long, word had spread — and other prominent Black players, including Barry Bonds and Gary Sheffield, wanted to follow Griffey Jr.'s lead. By the time April 15 actually rolled around, more than 200 players — including the entire rosters of the Dodgers, Mets, Astros, Phillies, Cardinals, Brewers and Pirates — had decided to wear No. 42. In 2008, every player on every team adopted the number, a tradition that's continued to this day.

How is MLB celebrating Jackie Robinson Day?

Los Angeles Angels v. Texas Rangers | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

The No. 42 is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to how the league is observing Jackie Robinson Day in 2026. Players will also wear patches on their socks and caps, and all 30 teams are holding events involving local organizations dedicated to increasing Black representation in baseball.

Because that, more than any fashion choice, is the best possible way to honor Robinson's titanic legacy. In an age in which Black players are becoming rarer and rarer in the Major Leagues, the league and its fans have a responsibility to do whatever they can to break down barriers to entry and ensure that Robinson's bravery is carried forward for future generations.

As CC Sabathia says in a new "We Are Jackie" spot created by MLB for this year's Jackie Robinson Day: "Jackie is not just baseball history, he is America’s history."