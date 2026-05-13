MLB prospects whose hot starts have their trade value skyrocketing

There are two ways to look at hot starts from prospects. Most MLB fans look at that by assuming the prospect playing well will factor into the team's short and long-term plans. Others look at prospects and want those playing well to be traded with the goal of acquiring a proven star.

We're going to look at those who fit the opposite side of the coin. These four top prospects per FanSided's Top 100 list, who are off to a good start, are playing their way into being high-end trade candidates on deadline day.

OF Mike Sirota, Los Angeles Dodgers

FanSided Rank: No. 42

No. 42 Current Level: High-A

Yes, in addition to their loaded MLB roster, the Los Angeles Dodgers might have the best farm system in the sport. Life isn't always fair. With Josue De Paula, Zyhir Hope and Eduardo Quintero in the system, it's easy to overlook a guy like Mike Sirota, who is playing his way into an exciting trade candidate. He might not be as highly regarded as De Paula and Hope, at least, but that might change when looking at the kind of start he's off to.

Sirota is slashing .333/.492/.667 with seven home runs, 19 RBI and seven stolen bases in 29 games for High-A Great Lakes. Sure, it's only High-A, but it feels like a matter of when, not if, Sirota is promoted to Double-A. He might get traded before getting promoted, though.

The Dodgers are a win-now team, and of their glut of outfield prospects, Sirota is probably the furthest away from making an impact in the majors. While they could trade any of these prospects, Sirota might make the most sense for that reason.

SS Angel Genao, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Angel Genao | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

FanSided Rank: No. 62

No. 62 Current Level: Triple-A

It'd be uncharacteristic for the Cleveland Guardians to trade a prospect, but hear me out. Cleveland has a golden opportunity to win the AL Central, especially with Tarik Skubal's health being such a major question mark, and the Guardians also might have their long-term infield solidified. Jose Ramirez remains the franchise cornerstone, Travis Bazzana is a future star, and even Brayan Rocchio is looking like a possible long-term solution at shortstop.

With these things in mind, why not see what you can get for Angel Genao? No, the Guardians shouldn't just give him away, but the 21-year-old had a .830 OPS in Double-A, playing well enough to get promoted to Triple-A, where he has a 1.009 OPS in six games. Genao might be big-league ready this season, but the Guardians don't necessarily need him.

If they're able to trade him for a controllable player who can help them in 2026 and beyond, it's something that'd make sense to consider.

SS Luis Pena, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Luis Pena | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

FanSided Rank: No. 43

No. 43 Current Level: High-A

Speaking of organizations that are not known for trading prospects, it'd be shocking to see the Milwaukee Brewers trade a prospect of Luis Pena's caliber, but again, hear me out. The Brewers are loaded with middle infielders. Not only do they have Brice Turang and Joey Ortiz in the majors, but they have Jesus Made, Cooper Pratt (who they've already extended) and Jett Williams, all of whom rank within FanSided's top 72 prospects, in the upper minors.

All three of those prospects are ahead of Pena in terms of their development, and given their glut of infielders, it feels like at least one of those guys is expendable in the right deal. Pena, a top 45 prospect who has a .973 OPS as a 19-year-old in High-A, is sure to have a ton of value. The Brewers have consistently shied away from going all-in. Trading a prospect like Pena would be an example of times changing and the Brewers really going for it.

OF James Tibbs III, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Tibbs III | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

FanSided Rank: No. 93

No. 93 Current Level: Triple-A

James Tibbs III is not the caliber of prospect as Sirota and the other outfielders, but he's doing his best to work his way into that conversation by getting off to a ridiculous start in Triple-A. Tibbs has slumped a bit lately, but he's still slashing .297/.393/.612 with 11 home runs and 27 RBI in 38 games. If the Dodgers didn't have a loaded outfield, he might be in the majors right now.

With that in mind, it would not be shocking to see the Dodgers trade Tibbs for a player who'd be a better fit on their roster than Tibbs, who'd likely not even get a shot without an injury or two. Regardless of what they decide, it goes without saying that his value is a whole lot higher than it was last season, when all he netted was a couple months of Dustin May.

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