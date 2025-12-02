MLB Rumors: A new Kyle Schwarber suitor, solution to Mets drama, Phillies backup plan

The MLB offseason has been moving at a rapid pace thus far. Several high-end players, including Grayson Rodriguez, Marcus Semien and Sonny Gray, have been traded, and a couple of star free agents, Dylan Cease and Devin Williams, signed with the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets, respectively.

The latest MLB rumors involve another star free agent, Kyle Schwarber, and some NL East trade talk involving the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. Let's dive in.

Kyle Schwarber isn't the be-all end-all for the Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies' No. 1 priority this offseason is to re-sign Kyle Schwarber, and it isn't hard to see why. Not only was he the NL MVP runner-up in 2025, but he's a perfect fit in their clubhouse. Losing him would really sting on multiple fronts. With that being said, Schwarber is not the be-all-end-all for the Phillies. They have several backup plans, and ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan highlighted some possibilities on the trade market in their latest piece.

Jarren Duran, OF

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox - Game One | Brian Fluharty/GettyImages

Superstars like Ketel Marte and Byron Buxton don't exactly profile as backup plans, but Jarren Duran does. The Boston Red Sox's outfielder is coming off a down year in 2025, but he's an All-Star-caliber player at his best, and even finished eighth in the AL MVP balloting in 2024. Duran can do a little bit of everything, from playing high-end outfield defense to stealing bases to hitting for a high average to sprinkling in some home runs. He'd be as good as it gets in the backup plan front.

Steven Kwan, OF

Steven Kwan isn't quite as well-rounded as Duran, but he's really good at the things he does well. He doesn't hit for much power, but makes as much contact as anybody, which can be frustrating for opposing pitchers. Having him hit in front of the likes of Trea Turner and Bryce Harper would be really fun. Kwan having Gold Glove-caliber defense in left field in addition to what he does offensively, really makes him stick out.

Wilyer Abreu, OF

Oakland Athletics v Boston Red Sox | Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/GettyImages

Wilyer Abreu, Duran's Red Sox teammate, is yet another strong outfield defender who offers a bit of a different skill set than Kwan. While Kwan is more contact-oriented, Abreu hit 22 home runs in just 115 games this past season. He offers more power, and would come with four years of club control, one more than Duran. This could make him harder to pry away from Boston.

Luis Robert Jr., OF

Luis Robert Jr. is easily the least appealing option on this list, but he has superstar upside, as we saw when he finished 12th in the AL MVP balloting in 2023. He's a true five-tool talent, and would not require nearly as big a long-term commitment or as big a package going the other way. There are durability concerns, but there's reason to believe that getting him away from the Chicago White Sox could lead to great results. They can do a lot worse than Robert as their primary center fielder for a year.

Mets can squash clubhouse drama with one easy offseason trade

Cleveland Guardians v New York Mets | Dustin Satloff/GettyImages

Just last week, a report circulated suggesting there was some drama in the New York Mets' clubhouse. Some of it, like the "chilly" relationship Juan Soto had with Francisco Lindor, felt like much ado about nothing. Lindor and Jeff McNeil getting into an altercation, though, feels like a much bigger deal.

Notably, this isn't the first time that a Lindor and McNeil argument has escalated over the last half-decade. Knowing this, do the Mets really want this duo in the same clubhouse, let alone the same infield?

With the need to shake things up and with the Marcus Semien addition in mind, it felt like a McNeil trade was already coming. Their latest scuffle makes it a near lock that McNeil goes. Passan and McDaniel sure seem to agree with that sentiment.

"The acquisition of Marcus Semien took away McNeil's at-bats at second base, and he's not a great defensive outfielder, which, for a team looking to shore up its fielding, is suboptimal. The expectation, then, is that McNeil will be dealt, even if New York needs to eat some of his $15.75 million deal (with a $2 million buyout on an option for 2027)," Passan and McDaniel wrote.

What the Mets can get for McNeil, a decent but not great, second baseman, remains to be seen. Regardless, trading McNeil feels like a must. His role is all but gone with Semien added to the roster, and the Mets need a shake-up in their clubhouse.

Giants enter Kyle Schwarber sweepstakes

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

It feels as if we've heard from the same teams all winter regarding Kyle Schwarber's free agency. The Phillies are favorites, but teams like the Red Sox, Mets and Cincinnati Reds make sense as landing spots if Philadelphia is unable to seal the deal. Another team has reportedly entered the mix per MLB Network's Jon Morosi: The San Francisco Giants.

Morosi: Giants among teams to have checked in on Kyle Schwarber. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) December 2, 2025

The Giants are a very interesting fit for Schwarber. On one hand, they need to bolster their offense, particularly in the power department, and there isn't a free agent out there who can add more power than Schwarber. However, the fit with Schwarber on the Giants is strange for a couple of reasons.

First, Oracle Park is a brutal one for left-handed power hitters. Schwarber is a tier one left-handed slugger, so he'd have more success in San Francisco than most, but giving big money to a left-handed DH to play half his game in a ballpark where he doesn't fit well would be an interesting decision.

Second, how will the Giants make all the pieces fit? They just acquired Rafael Devers, a player locked in at first base or DH for the foreseeable future. Their top prospect is Bryce Eldridge, a left-handed hitting first baseman who figures to slot in at first base or DH for the foreseeable future in San Francisco. Sure, Schwarber has played a lot of left field in his career, and Eldridge has played some right field in the minor leagues, but neither player profiles as someone you'd want in the outfield. By signing Schwarber, the Giants would essentially have three left-handed hitting first basemen and/or designated hitters for two spots.

Trading Devers probably isn't an option right now. They could trade Eldridge away, but barring a massive return, I don't see a reason why they should do that before he's played a full season. I'm not going to say the Giants shouldn't sign the NL MVP runner-up, but his strange fit makes it difficult to envision this happening.