As the New York Mets embark on a consequential offseason, the vibes... could be better. Missing the postseason in Juan Soto's first season was not on many bingo cards. And now, the NY Post has exposed the locker room beef that defined a frustrating 2025 season in Queens.

"After a defensive lapse on June 20 in Philadelphia, an angry [Francisco] Lindor at some point began verbally attacking [Jeff] McNeil, according to a source, leading to what was described as a tense standoff between the two," writes Mike Puma. "The Mets lost their seventh straight that night — an initial stretch of futility that indicated maybe something was amiss with a team that had surged a season-high 21 games above .500 just over a week earlier."

This is only an isolated incident (as far as we know), but Puma also referenced the "chilly" relationship between Soto and Lindor. That feels less important, but speaking as a Philly fan who dealt with the "different personalities" of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, reports of this nature often feel like nothing until they become something.

Lindor and Soto have another decade of contractual obligation to become pals, though. Jeff McNeil? He has a $15.7 million club option in 2027, meaning his future is very much unsettled. If the Mets want to promote a happier locker room culture and restore Lindor's confidence in the clubhouse, the next move is obvious.

Mets need to test the Jeff McNeil trade market

This feels like a simple next step for the Mets. GM David Stearns has already expressed a desire for dramatic changes around the core duo of Lindor and Soto. We know the rotation will look dramatically different next season. New York has already swapped Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien.

On the positional front, the Mets broadly want to improve on defense (see: Semien trade) and reconstruct the outfield depth chart. McNeil isn't a bad defender (+2 outs above average in 2025), and there's value in his versatility. McNeil spends time at second base, third base and left field for the Mets. But he's not really a centerfielder, which is arguably priority No. 1 for David Stearns and company. Plus, free agents like Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger and Austin Hays could dim the necessity for McNeil's glove in the outfield. Carson Benge, the Mets' No. 3 prospect, is a strong candidate to start on Opening Day, too.

The emergence of Brett Baty last season, paired with the Semien trade, already ensures that we won't see so much of McNeil at second base in 2026. Here are two potential defensives "lapses" that led to the verbal exchange cited in the NY Post report.

Trying to find the play on June 20th where there could've been a "defensive lapse" by McNeil



Two options?



1) Alec Bohm RBI single through the hole while Jeff is hugging second to start six-run inning



2) Jeff slow to start DP, gets one -> two-out HR



No clue, just looking back https://t.co/bIB0w9j6I9 pic.twitter.com/eSRkJwU1h4 — James Schiano (@James_Schiano) November 29, 2025

If he's tucked away in left field, McNeil probably registers fewer errors and stays out of Lindor's direct sight line (and doghouse). But if the Mets can upgrade the outfield depth chart, either externally or internally, trading McNeil and cutting out a caustic locker room presence is not a bad idea.

Which MLB teams could trade for Jeff McNeil?

Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates need bats of any kind, but second and third base in particular are areas of need. Pittsburgh could use another outfielder to flank Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds in left, too. McNeil checks all the boxes for the Pirates. He put up a .736 OPS and 111 OPS+ last season; Spencer Horwitz was the only Pittsburgh player to post remotely comparable numbers.

Los Angeles Dodgers

This should be "TURN BACK - DO NOT TRESPASS" territory for the Mets, but... the Los Angeles Dodgers have a lot of juicy prospects to offer up and a hole at second base. Or in the outfield. McNeil's versatility would be valued in L.A., giving the Dodgers a more dependable alternative to Kiké Hernández or Miguel Rojas. The Dodgers can make it worth the Mets' while, just be prepared to face him in the postseason under extremely inconvenient circumstances.

New York Yankees

Mets fans don't want to see this either, but the New York Yankees could use more pop at third base. Jeff McNeil has pretty even splits against lefties and righties, making him preferable as a full-time option compared to Ryan McMahon or José Caballero. Ironically, the Yankees need plus defenders and McNeil qualifies. The Bronx Bombers can reward the Mets with one of their many intriguing Minor League pitchers.

Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are signalling a desire to take the next step. Second base and third base were soft spots offensively last season. Ke'Bryan Hayes' defense (and contract) probably keeps him locked at the hot corner, but McNeil could anchor the infield opposite Elly De La Cruz and give a young Reds lineup the influx of pop it needs.

Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners re-signed Josh Naylor early on this winter, but Eugenio Suárez and Jorge Polanco are both free agents. Maybe the M's run it back, but odds are at least one of 'em finds a better offer elsewhere. If that turns out to be the case. McNeil is a simple plug-and-play replacement at second or third. Seattle can't let its foot off the gas pedal in the AL arms race.

Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals need bats in the outfield. Like, several. McNeil can help shore up the biggest void on KC's depth chart. Or, McNeil can serve as a sizable upgrade over Michael Massey at second base. Either way, he's an affordable, consistently impactful hitter for a team whose lineup thins out quickly once you get past Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez.

What can the Mets receive in Jeff McNeil trade?

Not much, probably. McNeil's contract is basically expiring, unless his next team is confident and financially pliable enough to pick up his 2027 club option. That's certainly not impossible, but McNeil is 33 years old. The defense will continue to regress and he's far removed from the All-Star heights of 2022, back when McNeil led the NL in batting average and finished 15th in MVP voting.

A career-long Met, McNeil has deep roots in Queens. Trading him would be a bitter pill to swallow, even if Lindor and others are ready to turn over a new leaf. The Mets won't get a haul, but McNeil is worth a top-15 prospect or two, depending on the depth and talent in a suitor's farm system. The Mets could use another quality arm to bring up behind Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong. Or an outfield bat. If the Mets desire an MLB-ready piece, maybe a replacement-level utility man to replicate McNeil's versatility in a lesser role.

More than easing clubhouse tension and reshuffling the Mets' roster, a McNeil trade could loosen up the books for New York. That might be the real accomplishment of such a trade. Steve Cohen doesn't need to shed salary, but if offloading McNeil empowers Stearns to re-sign Pete Alonso or acquire a high-profile outfielder, that's a win. Financial flexibility helps a lot, even for the coastal elites.