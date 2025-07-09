MLB Rumors: Alex Bregman's deadline, Tigers target a rival, Kyle Tucker's influence

Jim Bowden of The Athletic answered 25 of the most burning questions fans had for him with the MLB trade deadline a few weeks away. He discussed several teams and players, providing insight on what could be in store ahead of July 31. And by the sound of it, we can expect plenty of movement, so buckle up.

There's plenty of juicy intel in Bowden's Q&A ($), but the topics below caught our eye. So, without further ado, let's unpack the queries and what about the insider's responses stood out to us.

MLB Rumors: Kyle Tucker's stardom is motivating the Cubs to take risks

"Andrew K." was curious about the Chicago Cubs' appetite to part ways with the cream of their farm system crop this deadline. He specifically mentioned outfield prospects Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcántara. With superstar slugger Kyle Tucker notably slated for free agency this winter and Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki only signed through 2026, it's a valid concern.

Nonetheless, the long-term uncertainty at the position doesn't seem to be a worry for the Cubs right now. Bowden is under the impression that the North Siders are "'all-in' to win this year." With that in mind, Chicago "will" move Caissie or Alcántara "if that lands them the right pitcher(s)," speaking to Tucker's organizational impact.

Retaining Tucker beyond the 2025 campaign will be difficult for the Cubs for various reasons, including frugal ownership and a potential $500-plus million payday. Yet, Chicago's open to giving up its Nos. 1 and/or 4 prospects, who would be clear replacements if Tucker leaves. Nevertheless, they're comfortable mortgaging their future under these circumstances.

However, the Cubs are currently constructed to compete for the World Series, with Tucker being a catalyst for their success. The front office ostensibly recognizes the opportunity it has and isn't taking today for granted, regardless of how it affects them tomorrow.

MLB Rumors: Guardians' Emmanuel Clase listed among potential Tigers bullpen trade options

From one title contender to another, Detroit Tigers fan "Joe U." wondered how his favorite squad could upgrade their bullpen, "especially the back end." Fortunately for him, Bowden listed many possible targets, including one that supporters like Joe know far too well: the Cleveland Guardians' Emmanuel Clase.

The reeling Guardians presumably aren't eager to aid their AL Central rival's championship push should they reroute Clase. But sometimes, a deal with the devil has perks, like Detroit's impressively stacked list of Minor League talent. So, if the Tigers are interested in the two-time Reliever of the Year, Cleveland must swallow its pride.

No one can make a more compelling offer for Clase than Detroit. They boast five members of MLB Pipeline's latest top 100, including two in the top 12, shortstop Kevin McGonigle (No. 7) and outfielder Max Clark (No. 12). The Guardians should be seeking top dollar for the right-hander, and the Tigers can satisfy them.

Clase is firmly in his prime at 27 and under club control on team-friendly terms (club options for 2027 and 2028). He's been the best closer in the business for multiple years, leading the Majors in saves since 2022 by a healthy margin (152). The Guardians would be justified in hanging onto him, but the Tigers can make it worth their while to strike a deal.

MLB Rumors: Red Sox want Alex Bregman around for the long haul, but that's easier said than done

Alex Bregman is nearing a highly anticipated return to the Boston Red Sox's lineup from a quad issue that's kept him sidelined since late May. Meanwhile, the team wants to do business with the standout infielder and ensure he stays in Beantown for years to come, according to Bowden. Alas, that will be a tall task, considering his agent is Scott Boras.

"The Red Sox would like to extend Bregman before the trade deadline, but it won't be easy with Scott Boras as his agent," Bowden wrote.

As many baseball fans know, for better or worse, Boras likes to play hardball. He strongly urges his clients to test their value on the open market, rather than committing to a franchise prematurely. While the strategy has backfired on him occasionally, it's mostly worked out. Even if the shrewd negotiator suggests otherwise, Bregman is no exception to the norm, so Red Sox Nation shouldn't get its hopes up.

Consequently, without a new pact, Boston may choose to ship Bregman out to get something in return before trying to re-sign him over the winter. No assurances beyond this season leave the Red Sox between a rock and a hard place, so stockpiling assets while they can makes sense. Moreover, Bowden named the Tigers, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers as viable landing spots in this scenario.