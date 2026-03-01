MLB Rumors: Cardinals legends at risk after Marmol deal and Yankees-Seager trade talk

The St. Louis Cardinals announced an extension with manager Oli Marmol on Sunday morning, marking yet another key decision in their rebuild. President of baseball operations Chaim Bloom hasn't been afraid to make big decisions – trading veteran players like Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan this offseason – but keeping the embattled Marmol might be his biggest move yet.

With MLB spring training in full swing – and Marmol's future secure – there aren't many rumblings around the sport that haven't already been unearthed. However, courtesy of Marmol, Brandon Nimmo and the New York Yankees, there's plenty of news to report.

Yankees wanted to trade for Rangers star Corey Seager

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Per Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the Yankees held trade discussions with the Texas Rangers about shortstop Corey Seager. New York's need at shortstop was clear as day for most of the winter, and adding a player like Seager would've answered those questions and then some.

Anthony Volpe may be a former top prospect, but he is not Seager, who is still in his prime entering his age-32 season. Seager also could've played third base for New York in the not-so-distant future, as it's common for shortstops aging out of the position to move across the diamond.

Seager's notable clubhouse issues with fellow Rangers star Marcus Semien could've played a role in Texas' decision to take trade calls on him. However, the Rangers eventually opted to keep Seager around. Just last season, Seager had an .860 OPS and a 6.2 bWAR. He's one of the best players at his position in baseball.

Brandon Nimmo reveals why the Mets traded him

Texas Rangers Photo Day | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

The Mets decision to trade Brandon Nimmo, a fan favorite, to the Rangers for Marcus Semien this offseason rubbed some the wrong way. However, the writing was always on the wall for Nimmo, as we now know thanks to Sherman's reporting.

A new reason why the Mets traded Brandon Nimmo has emerged. Apparently, Nimmo couldn't STFU sometimes.https://t.co/vj276djM11 pic.twitter.com/G5JpTFjdcs — The Mets Newsletter (@metsnewsletter) March 1, 2026

Per sources in the Mets building (and since confirmed by Nimmo), he often took batting practice away from the team. He also spoke up in team meetings and had a tendency to ramble on a bit too much. There's nothing wrong with Nimmo speaking his mind, but the other side of that coin is others didn't have an opportunity to speak as often.

In the end, the Mets and Rangers essentially flipped bad contracts, but at positions of need. Semien was a bad culture fit in Texas, but should fit right in with New York. The Mets needed middle infield depth and they got it with Semien, who should still have 20-home run power at his best and is still a solid enough defensive player. He won't be a liability out there.

Trades always lead to awkward goodbyes. We can add Nimmo to that list.

By picking Marmol, Cardinals risk alienating Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As I mentioned in the opening, Bloom chose to stick with the evil he knows in Marmol rather than seeking a new manager to lead this rebuild. A two-year extension isn't much of a commitment, so the Cardinals aren't locked in long-term with a bad fit. Marmol is considered a leader in the clubhouse and is young enough to relate to much of St. Louis' new core. It makes sense.

We have agreed to a two-year contract extension with manager Oliver Marmol with a club option for the 2029 season. pic.twitter.com/XpXyMzULjM — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 1, 2026

However, in keeping Marmol, the Cardinals could lose out on a couple of former players who would've been perfect for the job. Notably, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have shown an interest in managing. Pujols was up for jobs this winter, though he didn't get the Angels gig for a reason.

"I feel that I can offer so much to players and to teams," said Pujols back in 2025. "And it's about growing and helping. It's not about me. It's about helping others, and having that passion. I have that love and that passion for the game. This was my job, this was my life. For me, that's why I want to do it. If the opportunity comes, why not?"

Ultimately, Bloom knew what he was looking for in a skipper to lead this transition period, and it wasn't Pujols, no matter what the franchise icon thinks of his own managerial abilities.