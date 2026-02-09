The main characters of spring training: 15 MLB players who will become household names

It's officially baseball season, with pitchers and catchers reporting later this week and the spring training slate almost upon us. It's an exciting time of year for MLB fans, one full of optimism for what could be.

Spring training serves as a trial run for many of baseball's brightest up-and-coming stars. From those looking to take a leap after quiet rookie years, to touted prospects hoping to earn their Major League call-up, here are 15 future stars who will dominate headlines over the next month.

1B Bryce Eldridge, San Francisco Giants

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Bryce Eldridge (78) takes the field before their game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Bryce Eldridge couldn't do much with his late MLB promotion in 2025, going 3-for-28 with two doubles and four RBI in 10 appearances with the Giants. Rafael Devers' move to first base complicates the path for Eldridge, but he's a strong bet to claim the DH spot in San Francisco's lineup. The towering lefty has one of the purest power swings in baseball, generating preposterous exit velocities when he's able to catch one on the barrel. Fewer strikeouts is the next step in his development, but don't be shocked if Eldridge comes into camp looking like San Francisco's next foundational star.

SS Leo De Vries, A's

Leo De Vries is MLB Pipeline's No. 4 prospect. He was the Athletics' main haul in the Mason Miller trade and he's already a non-roster camp invite. The Jacob Wilson extension probably means the A's will be patient with De Vries' development, but he's so far ahead of the curve at 19, with a genuine five-tool skill set that allowed him to tear through multiple levels of Minor League competition in 2025. The A's probably see a future for De Vries at third base, next to Wilson. This spring could be his big introduction to the baseball-viewing public, even if his MLB call-up is still a year or two away.

LHP Thomas White, Miami Marlins

Thomas White only made two starts in Triple-A last season, but Miami's decision to trade Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers (with Sandy Alcántara not long for South Beach either) clears a path for White. The Marlins were in the Wild Card mix last season and could be looking for an internal boost. White needs to tighten his command, but he can touch the high-90s with his fastball and spin his slider into an alternate dimension. There's a world in which Miami sneaks into the postseason next October with Eury Pérez, Sandy Alcántara and Thomas White in line to pitch — a fun thought.

OF Carson Benge, New York Mets

May 31, 2024; Stillwater, OK, USA; Oklahoma State utility Carson Benge (3) catches the ball in the outfield during a regional NCAA Baseball game against Niagara at O'Brate Stadium. | Mitch Alcala/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Mets' transformative offseason more or less cleared the path for Carson Benge to start in left field with a strong spring. A former two-way star at Oklahoma State, Benge has a massive arm and enough athleticism to play all over the outfield, depending on need. His swing decisions are quite advanced for a 23-year-old and he figures to add a bit more power as his frame fills out. The Mets are hoping to rise above the chaos of last season with a completely reshaped roster. If Benge lives up to his billing as a top-20 prospect at MLB Pipeline, the Mets' lineup will feature precious few weak points.

OF Justin Crawford, Philadelphia Phillies

Justin Crawford is the Phillies' projected Opening Day starter in center field, with Dave Dombrowski doing nothing to obfuscate his role in free agency. Crawford was a machine in Triple-A last season, with a .334 average and .411 OPS carried by elite bat-to-ball skills. There are questions about Crawford's power tool, as his lofty groundball rate might not play as well in MLB. He will also need to prove his mettle in center, with a move to left field in the cards given Brandon Marsh's defensive acumen. If Crawford can barrel a few more line drives and consistently drop hits in the outfield gaps, he could be the stabilizer this Phillies offense needs. Spring training will be his first real test.

OF Spencer Jones, New York Yankees

Now 24 years old, the Yankees can't keep Spencer Jones on the back burner for much longer. He tore through the Minors last season, notching 35 home runs and 29 stolen bases. At 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds, Jones is a superb athlete, with a track record in center field and a potential long-term home in left field. How New York navigates its outfield logjam will be a huge storyline, as Jasson Domínguez is stuck beheind Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge, too, with Giancarlo Stanton claiming DH reps. Jones is too talented and too productive to toil in the Minors forever. If not an final audition for the MLB roster, this spring could serve as Jones' case to prospective trade suitors.

1B Munetaka Murakami, Chicago White Sox

Dec 22, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; New Chicago White Sox player Munetaka Murakami, right, dons his jersey with General Manager Chris Getz, left, during a press conference where he was introduced at Rate Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Munetaka Murakami landed with the White Sox on a surprise two-year deal. The 26-year-old generates easy left-handed power, but a surplus of strikeouts left MLB front offices scared of long-term investment. Chicago was a sneaky potent lineup down the stretch, with Colson Montgomery and Kyle Teel emerging as franchise pillars. If Murakami can crank a few moonshots in spring training and ease contact-related concerns, excitement around this White Sox team could start to simmer. Beyond the nine-figure mega-deals, Murakami presents arguably the highest ceiling of any free agent.

OF Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone earned Aaron Judge comps in Triple-A last season, which meant lots of excitement when Kansas City finally dialed his number. He rather predictably failed to meet those expectations, hitting .157 with a .532 OPS and seven home runs in 210 at-bats in the Majors. Caglianone needs to refine his swing mechanics and generate more consistent contact. This spring will be our first indicator of whether or not Caglianone made the necessary changes to tap into his superhuman power more consistently. Kansas City's outfield was a mess last season. If Calgianone, in his age-23 season, starts finally living up to his potential, the Royals could turn a weakness into a strength.

RHP Andrew Painter, Philadelphia Phillies

It feels more and more like Andrew Painter is a lock for the Phillies' Opening Day roster. A quiet free agency period left Philadelphia's rotation in a compromised state. Ranger Suárez's steadfast presence is gone; Zack Wheeler will miss a few months recovering from elbow surgery. That puts immediate pressure on Painter, whose struggles in Triple-A last season were a major setbacks. Many expected Painter to join the MLB fray sometime last summer. Now, the Phillies will hope he's ready. The stuff is elite, without a doubt, but Painter's command was janky in the aftermath of Tommy John. If he comes into spring training looking more like himself, Phillies fans can breath a sigh of relief.

RHP Bubba Chandler, Pittsburgh Pirates

Aug 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) throws a pitch during the sixth inning in his major league debut against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

MLB Pipeline's No. 2-ranked pitcher, ahead of names like Trey Yesavage, Cam Schlittler and Connelly Early, Bubba Chandler should become a regular fixture in Pittsburgh's rotation this season. A productive offseason has a lot of folks excited about what the Pirates could become in 2026. The hope is that Chandler becomes a legitimate 1B to Paul Skenes atop the rotation. He put up a 4.02 ERA in 31.1 MLB innings late last season. His heater sat around 99 MPH and his changeup is a grade-A secondary weapon. A huge jump is coming. If Chandler comes into spring throwing gas, the optimism in Pittsburgh could soar to dangerous heights.

SS Colt Emerson, Seattle Mariners

Seattle let both Jorge Polanco and Eugenio Suárez walk in free agency, a potential sign of confidence in 20-year-old phenom Colt Emerson. The Mariners' deep pipeline puts them in rarefied air among MLB's contending class. With tons of depth on the mound and as solid an offensive core as any team in baseball, Emerson is the sort of lottery ticket who could make all the difference in October. The presence of Cole Young and Ben Williamson (not to mention the Brendan Donovan trade) means Emerson will need to compete hard for a starting job this spring, but he's more than capable, with a versatile glove and one of the most advanced hit tools in his age bracket.

RHP Nolan McLean, New York Mets

Nolan McLean put up a 2.06 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across his first eight starts in New York. It feels like the Mets have their next ace, with McLean a strong favorite in the NL Rookie of the Year race — and a potential dark horse for Cy Young, if all breaks right. He will need to show up this spring and build on last season's success, but all signs point to McLean getting better, not worse. He has five quality pitches at his command, with a yo-yo slider and curveball combo that consistently put hitters in The Bad Place. There's a chance spring training ends with folks proclaiming McLean and Freddy Peralta as the best one-two punch in the National League.

SS Kevin McGonigle, Detroit Tigers

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kevin McGonigle is Detroit's secret weapon in what is probably Tarik Skubal's final season with the team. The Framber Valdez signing signals an all-in approach, but the Tigers need to find ways to elevate their lineup from good to great. McGonigle is only 21, but a strong spring could mean he skips Triple-A altogether and jumps straight to the top of Detroit's lineup. He is arguably the best pure hitter in the Minors, with a compact swing that slices through the zone with incredible precision and ample pull-side power. Detroit does not have a set-in-stone answer at third base or shortstop, which means McGonigle should have ample opportunities to stake his claim.

SS J.J. Wetherholt, St. Louis Cardinals

As the Cardinals embark on their long overdue rebuild, the slate is cleared for top prospect J.J. Wetherholt. The 23-year-old lefty exhibits incredible consistency at the plate, with elite vision and discipline beyond his years. Wetherholt won't crank it with over-the-top power, but he generates solid contact to all areas of the field, with speed out of the box and enough defensive utility to profile as St. Louis' long-term middle infield partner opposite Masyn Winn. The Brendan Donovan trade more or less guarantees Wetherholt's spot on the MLB roster, especially if he comes into spring in top form.

SS Konnor Griffin, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh will give 19-year-old Konnor Griffin every chance to crack the Opening Day roster this spring. The Pirates' current shortstop room does not present any clearly superior short-term options. A productive winter has infused the lineup with more power — Brandon Lowe, Ryan O'Hearn, Marcell Ozuna — but Griffin has a chance to become Pittsburgh's lodestar, with 30-home run power, advanced plate discipline, and lightning speed out of the box. He's the No. 1 prospect at MLB Pipeline and a potential offensive face of the franchise next to Paul Skenes, setting up a bright future in the Steel City.