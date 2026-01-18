The Phillies can still make these 5 moves to avoid running back a postseason failure

This past week couldn't have gone much worse for the Philadelphia Phillies. Kyle Tucker, the top dog of MLB free agency, decided to sign with the two-time reigning champs in Los Angeles. Then, apparently on the one-yard line of Bo Bichette negotiations — with a seven-year, $200 million framework already agreed to — the Phillies were left in the lurch, as Bichette pivoted to a three-year, $126 million contract from the New York Mets.

Absent their top target, and with two chief NL rivals now dramatically better, the Phillies resorted to a three-year, $45 million reunion with JT Realmuto. Oh, and Ranger Suárez inked a five-year, $130 million contract with Boston. We can't forget that. Something has to happen for the Phils, and fast. Here are a few potential moves left at Dave Dombrowski's disposal.

Phillies can call up SS Aidan Miller and RHP Andrew Painter

2024 All-Star Futures Game | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

Call it copium, call it naiveté, but the Phillies' best (or most realistic) path forward could hinge on the youth movement. Dave Dombrowski and the Phils front office are typically patient to a fault when it comes to elevating top prospects, but the Phillies need an infusion of energy — something to break up the monotony of this current roster. Look no further than the farm system.

As things stand, Justin Crawford — Philadelphia's No. 3 prospect, per MLB Pipeline — is expected to start the season as an everyday centerfield. But what about No. 1 prospect Andrew Painter and No. 2 prospect Aidan Miller? Might the Phillies go all-in on youth and bank on three incredibly talented players making a difference.

Crawford is a rangy defender and a contact merchant, if we want to be half-charitable. He needs to elevate more hits and ramp up the exit velocities, but Crawford hit .334 with an .863 OPS in Triple-A last season. It's hard not to believe some of it will translate. He's too smart, quick and skilled.

The real excitement, however, derives from Painter and Miller.

Painter, a 22-year-old righty, struggled upon his return from Tommy John surgery last season. But he still boasts electric stuff and ranks as MLB Pipeline's No. 16 overall prospect, ahead of names like Trey Yesavage, Ethan Holliday and Sal Stewart. Painter's fastball is a weapons-grade missile and he recently added a slider, which gives him four MLB-level pitches to mix and match. He has what it takes to replace Ranger Suárez.

Miller, 21, is a natural-born hitter with raw power, a high IQ and a well-documented work ethic. He has spent his entire Minor League career to date at shortstop, but the Phillies would presumably plant him at second or third base, with Bryson Stott taking the other spot. This would mean the end of Alec Bohm's tenure via trade. Odds are the Phillies just wait until next spring to elevate Miller, after Bohm leaves of his own afford in free agency. But if Dombrowski really wants to alter the chemistry of this roster, Painter and Miller could do the trick.

Phillies can sign RHP Zac Gallen

Cincinnati Reds v. Arizona Diamondbacks | Zach Gardner/GettyImages

The Phillies need to work on the rotation following Ranger Suárez's widely predicted departure. Yes, Painter could crack the Opening Day rotation with a strong spring, but the Phillies need to fill two spots with Suárez gone and Zack Wheeler hurt. Are the Phillies really going to line up an unproven rookie and, what, Taijuan Walker every fifth outing? Hopefully not.

If there's anything Dave Dombrowski can spend money on, it's pitching. The Phillies put up the money to re-sign Aaron Nola and should happily pay Jesús Luzardo when the time comes. In the meantime, why not a one-year, prove-it type deal for Zac Gallen. A third-place finisher in NL Cy Young voting just two years ago, Gallen's reputation was tarnished by a turbulent 2025 campaign. He posted a 4.83 ERA across 33 starts.

It's not hard to find the silver linings, of course. Gallen is only 30, so there's gas left in the tank. He's durable. He also finished the season much stronger than he started it. Pair that momentum with a change of scenery and the Phillies' excellent pitching infrastructure, and Gallen profiles as an exciting No. 3 or 4 starter in 2026.

With the market being what it is, the Phillies can probably coax Gallen into a higher-AAV, one-year deal that allows him to test the market next winter. That is not how Philadelphia operates historically — maybe they just cough up a four-year deal that Gallen likes — but desperate times call for desperate measures.

If Gallen can return to even 80 percent of his 2023 form, the Phillies' full-strength rotation of Wheeler, Sánchez, Luzardo, Gallen and Nola (or Painter) would profile among the very best in MLB. It's worth a shot.

Phillies can sign 3B Eugenio Suárez

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros | Maria Lysaker/GettyImages

This feels like a real low point in the offseason. There are decidedly mixed opinions on Eugenio Suárez around baseball, many of which skew negative. It's easy to forget that he hit 49 home runs last season. Sure, he's a 34-year-old who can't really defend his position, run the bases, or avoid a 30 percent strikeout rate. But home runs are home runs; Suárez finished the campaign with an .824 OPS and 126 OPS+. He drove in 118 runs. At a certain point, the production outweighs the nitpicks.

Obviously, Suárez is not the dream outcome here. The Phillies need to cut down on strikeouts, not amplify them. But when the point of comparison is Alec Bohm, a laughably bad postseason hitter and a total power void at third base, it becomes easier to stomach the downside of Suárez.

Bohm is a free agent next winter. The Phillies shouldn't find it too hard to find a taker on the trade front. At this point, Suárez can probablty be had for the right one-year deal, a la Adolis García, Max Kepler or any number of fringe lineup upgrades Philly has made over the years. It might require a slightly higher AAV than Dombrowski is comfortable with, but again: 49 home runs is 49 home runs.

Suárez is basically iced out of the DH slot in Philadelphia thanks to Kyle Schwarber, so it's worth reiterating the risks here — both offensively, as Suárez tends to slump, and defensively, as Suárez lacks range. This is not a complete and permanent fix for Philly, the way Bo Bichette may have been. But Suárez gives them a bit more juice out of the third base spot, without cutting into their flexibility much. There's a world in which Schwarber and Suárez both finish top five in homers next season. Philly could use the jolt.

Phillies can trade for 2B Nico Hoerner

Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

Nico Hoerner is basically the anti-Eugenio Suárez, for better and for worse. He's a far better player, to be clear. If the Chicago Cubs decide to trade him in the final year of his contract, the Phillies should absolutely express interest. Hoerner is one of the best defensive second basemen in MLB — maybe the best, period. He churns out hits, even if he's short on power, and Hoerner is a menace on the base paths.

Just like the Phillies don't really need another high-strikeout hitter, the Phillies don't necessarily need another bat that does not come by its power naturally. If Hoerner and Justin Crawford are both in the everyday lineup next season, that's two potential .300 hitters who might combine for 15 total home runs. Or less. The Phillies should get pop out of the Schwarber-Harper-García triumvirate, but otherwise the lineup is predicated on singles and doubles.

That can be a winning recipe, though. At a certain point, the Phillies just need consistency in the back half of the lineup. Replacing Bohm with Hoerner gives Philadelphia a far more dependable on-base presence. It also elevates their defense considerably; the infield grouping of Bryson Stott at third, Trea Turner at short, Hoerner at second and Harper at first might be the best defensive quartet in the National League. For a team that has lacked defensively for so long, effectively replacing Bohm with Hoerner and Nick Castellanos with Adolis García is a huge facelift.

Hoerner does the little things to help a team win. He's incredibly smart, with a fiery disposition that aligns well with Philly's clubhouse. He makes the Phillies a better team. That doesn't mean Dombrowski won't need to look elsewhere for pop eventually — probably the deadline — but it does mean Hoerner is worth the phone call, especially if Philadelphia has confidence in its ability to re-sign him as a free agent.

Phillies can trade for 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three | Ishika Samant/GettyImages

This is probably the dream outcome for Philadelphia. The New York Yankees are known to be shopping Jazz Chisholm's expiring contract. He was the perfect target to address the Phillies' outfield woes a couple years ago; now, he'd almost certainly step in at second base, bumping Stott to third and Bohm to the trade block.

Philadelphia has the funds to extend Chisholm long term next winter, which should help Dombrowski cough up the necessary prospect capital. Chisholm isn't necessarily a perfect fit — he's another lefty bat with a high strikeout number — but he's simply too talented to ignore, especially with so much left in the tank entering his age-28 season.

Chisholm finished his first full Yankees season with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases, posting an .813 OPS and 125 OPS+. He's prone to a few mishaps on defense, but he makes up for it with incredible range. He's an above-average glove at second base and another route to defensive improvement. In terms of offensive profile, Chisholm is preferable to Hoerner, even with the lofty K rate.

The Phillies would benefit immensely from Chisholm's on-field contributions, but the intangibles could help, too. Detractors tend to write off Chisholm as immature, but in reality, he's a free spirit. He's fun. He does not necessarily respect to outdated traditions of MLB, but who cares? Chisholm competes hard, shows his emotions on the field, and operates with a flare that Philadelphia fans ought to appreciate. The Phillies need more juice. An infusion of energy. Chisholm checks all the right boxes in that respect.