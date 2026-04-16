Multiple teams are showing serious interest in a veteran right-hander whose value aligns with his modest asking price.

The Detroit Tigers have made a bold move to secure their young talent with a landmark contract that reshapes their future.

The last week in baseball has been rather hectic, with both New York teams spiraling, a manager getting hit in the face and sustaining seven fractures in his cheek and the San Diego Padres coming back from down four in the bottom of the ninth inning to stun the Seattle Mariners. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Oh yeah, and a 21-year-old phenom landed a $150 million contract extension. Let’s talk about it all and dive into some things Adam Weinrib and I discussed on The Baseball Insiders podcast.

Kevin McGonigle extension

For weeks, I had heard that the Tigers and McGonigle were discussing a massive extension. Some downplayed the likelihood of a deal and insisted nothing was close, but the two sides made significant progress and ultimately agreed to a massive eight-year, $150 million contract that begins next year and can max out at $160 million.

(Fun fact: I was driving when I got the text that it was happening, and had to pull over to tweet it. Life as an insider can be fun sometimes.)

But it’s a landmark contract for both McGonigle and the Tigers. It ensures that Detroit has a foundational piece in place who they believe can be an All-Star for at least the next eight seasons. And at only 21, he will have another chance at landing a big payday. It’s a no-brainer move for both sides, and I’ve received really strong feedback from rival agents and teams on this deal.

“Really good deal,” one agent said. “Lines up with [Konnor] Griffin then.”

Lucas Giolito rumors

New York Yankees v. Boston Red Sox | Daniel Shirey/GettyImages

Between Lucas Giolito speaking to the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast and now rumored interest from the Padres and Cubs, perhaps there’s finally some movement in the right-hander's market.

Giolito isn’t looking to break the bank. He wants to find a deal that represents his value, or what he believes is close to it, and he would absolutely help any team’s rotation at this point. He’s been throwing consistently while he awaits a new team in 2026, and the belief is that he wouldn’t need much ramping up before being ready to pitch in the Majors.

The team that stands out as the best fit for Giolito is the Padres. They have a need for starting pitching, especially with Nick Pivetta sidelined with an elbow ailment. Giolito is easily the best solution for them, and perhaps the Padres’ ownership situation moving closer to a resolution could finally allow the team to pony up and give the righty what he seeks.

Concern about the Astros

Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners | Jack Compton/GettyImages

The Astros’ pitching situation is dire. They lost Framber Valdez in free agency and were banking on Cristian Javier and Hunter Brown to step up and fill that absence.

Instead, Javier is now on the Injured List with a Grade 2 shoulder strain while Brown is also on the IL. The Astros’ big free-agent addition, Tatsuya Imai, has struggled mightily – both on and off the field – and has struggled adjusting to life in America. He’s on his third different interpreter in his short time with Houston, according to The Athletic, with Chandler Rome writing: “Reading between the lines, it sounds like a guy who’s struggling to adapt.”

Things should get better with Houston, especially as their two starters get healthy. But this is a situation to watch closely. If it doesn’t get better, things can go downhill, and fast, with the Astros’ season.

Mets-Dodgers sparks Edwin Diaz drama

Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays | Cole Burston/GettyImages

The Dodgers played a hype video for Edwin Diaz at Dodger Stadium when his former team, the New York Mets, came in town. Some folks had an issue with it. I, however, did not.



It’s one thing if you talk smack and don’t back it up. But the Dodgers very much can: They have won each of the last two World Series and are the favorites to do so once again. They stole Diaz from New York when many entered the winter thinking the star closer would be back in Queens.

One thing I did think was noteworthy: Steve Cohen, the Mets’ big-spending owner, was in attendance and witnessed it. Is that potentially on his mind with the Mets and Dodgers, among others, likely to be battling it out for superstar left-hander Tarik Skubal in free agency? Maybe I’m reaching. But it’s been on my mind.