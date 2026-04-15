What Kevin McGonigle-Tigers extension means for Tarik Skubal, Detroit's future

Kevin McGonigle is the latest rookie to sign an extension, inking an eight-year, $150 million pact to remain with the Detroit Tigers through the 2034 campaign, according to FanSided's Robert Murray. This is a massive deal for a player who has just 17 games of MLB experience, but this kind of deal is becoming more and more common. This contract guarantees some security for McGonigle, who gets life-changing amounts of money as a result of this deal, and it'll also be a bargain for the Tigers, who buy out his first three free agency years.

Kevin McGonigle and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on an eight-year, $150 million contract extension, sources say. The deal includes a $14 million signing bonus and performance escalators. McGonigle is represented by Eric Izen and Greg Genske of Vayner Sports. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) April 15, 2026

The deal makes a lot of sense for both the player and the organization, but what are the ripple effects that go beyond McGonigle? Let's dive in.

What Kevin McGonigle's extension means for Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Obviously, the player Tigers fans are constantly thinking about is Tarik Skubal, the best pitcher on the planet, who is just months away from hitting free agency. Unfortunately, I'm not sure this deal has any impact on his future.

Year Kevin McGonigle Salary 2027 $1 million 2028 $7 million 2029 $16 million 2030 $21 million 2031 $22 million 2032 $23 million 2033 $23 million 2034 $23 million

Skubal is still going to test free agency and command ridiculous money. Assuming he has another Cy Young-caliber year and ends the season healthy, there's a good chance he'll command something like $400 million on the open market. The Tigers probably won't be the team that pays him, but that was the case before the McGonigle deal anyway. I don't think their odds of re-signing him are any lower than they were.

It's cool to see a player with such limited experience like McGonigle get nine figures, but this isn't Skubal money. McGonigle isn't even slated to make more than $7 million in a season until 2029. By that point, the only player other than McGonigle who would be under contract would be Colt Keith, at just $4.7 million.

Gleyber Torres and Jack Flaherty will hit free agency after this season. Javier Baez's contract expires after the 2027 season. Even if Framber Valdez accepts his 2028 player option, that's his final year under contract. The Tigers have very little long-term money locked in, meaning they'll have more than enough to pay Skubal if they so desire.

Again, they probably won't, but that's not because of the McGonigle deal.

What Kevin McGonigle's extension means for the Tigers

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While I don't think this impacts Detroit's odds of re-signing Skubal in any way, I do think this is a big deal for the Tigers. They just made it clear that McGonigle is a franchise cornerstone, and for good reason.

Despite not having a single Triple-A plate appearance to speak of, McGonigle made the Tigers' Opening Day roster after a strong spring training and has immediately shown why he's one of the top prospects in the sport. He's slashed .311/.417/.492 in his 17 big league games and just launched his first MLB home run off Sandy Alcantara.

McGonigle might not have the ridiculous ceiling that Konnor Griffin has, but he's still a budding superstar with a very high floor. We've already seen the incredible discipline and bat-to-ball skills, as evidenced by McGonigle drawing 11 walks in 72 plate appearances (15.3 percent walk rate) and striking out only eight times. He hits the ball incredibly hard despite standing at just five-foot-nine, plays solid defense on the left side of the infield, and runs well.

There's a true five-tool talent here, and given his ability, there's every reason to believe the contract will be a steal for Detroit. Again, the Tigers bought out three of his free agency years. Those, if McGonigle becomes the player everyone expects, will be worth way more than $23 million.

It made sense for McGonigle to seek security, but the Tigers also hit a home run here. Skubal should be a Tiger for life, but knowing that McGonigle isn't going anywhere anytime soon isn't a bad consolation prize.

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