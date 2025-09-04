MLB rumors: Kyle Tucker bombshell, Phillies-Schwarber nightmare, Bregman betrayal

MLB free agency is months away. For now, baseball fans have plenty of reason to watch the current product on the field. We're mere weeks from postseason play, for god's sake! While one-third of the league has an eye on the playoffs, the rest are ready for the offseason to start. That's just how this goes each and every year.

But this column – and much of Jeff Passan's latest notebook – had little to do with teams out of the current postseason picture. The top level of MLB talent are all, for the most part, playing for the best teams in the sport. That's just how this works out.

For Kyle Tucker, Kyle Schwarber and Alex Bregman, the postseason will come first as they each chase a World Series win. Any conversations around future contracts are not coming from the players themselves, but likely their agents as they try to gain early leverage. The media doesn't help in this regard, but it's our job to report what we believe to be true. So, here goes...

Alex Bregman linked to Red Sox rivals

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman can opt out of his contract at the end of the season. Given the limited market for impact sluggers – especially those that offer the defensive range and ability at the plate Bregman does – he could very well make more money should he re-enter the market. The risk, of course, is that owners will be unwilling to spend due to the looming lockout, but Bregman is the type of player worth paying for. He's also looking for a raise, rather than a long-term deal. That helps.

Bregman has been the unquestioned leader in Boston, and the Red Sox felt so comfortable with that version of their team that they traded Rafael Devers seemingly out of nowhere. The Red Sox should only get better next season, as their lineup features a mixture of veteran talent like Bregman and young pups such as Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell. Bregman is making $40 million per season, but agent Scott Boras is planting seeds that he might be able to find more elsewhere.

As Passan notes, letting Bregman test the market is complicated for the Sox. While he's only getting older, Bregman would have interest from other American League contenders like the Yankees and Tigers. It's unclear whether New York would spend the money necessary to land Bregman, but they have a clear need at third base. Detroit, meanwhile, was a finalist for Bregman's services last winter and would be extremely interested in trying again.

Kyle Schwarber's outlook isn't sunny for Philadelphia

Kyle Schwarber will be 33 years old next season. He's a DH, which typically is limiting in the free-agent market. He hasn't been a regular position player for quite some time, and given his age...Schwarber is what he is. However, what he is is also one of the best sluggers in all of baseball. He leads the National League in home runs, plays nearly every day for the Phillies and is one of the best clutch players in baseball. The Phillies value Schwarber more than most teams, which should play right into their hand.

Yet, the more exposure Schwarber gets – especially in late-game situations or in the postseason – the more his price tag goes up. As Passan notes, "in late and close situations this year is OPSing 1.244." That's an absurd number, and if he has another impressive postseason he could price himself right out of Philly.

Passan believes Schwarber could prompt a bidding war to increase his price tag. A four-year contract worth over $30 million per season isn't out of the question. Teams like the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds would all be interested. Schwarber is a great clubhouse presence and influence on young players.

Of all those teams, the possibility of Schwarber signing with the Braves is a scary sight for Phillies fans. Sure, Atlanta's had a down year, but they've also had some brutal injury luck. If their rotation can return to full strength next season – and they make the right moves this offseason, such as possibly adding Schwarber to replace Marcell Ozuna – they'll be a scary out.

Kyle Tucker is going to get paid, and has some early suitors

Kyle Tucker's 2025 season has been anything but easy. At times, he has looked like the soon-to-be top free agent in his class. More recently, he's struggled both to stay healthy and swing the bat consistently. When all is said and done, though, Tucker is a $400 million man. His hitting profile is similar to, say, Mookie Betts – as Passan points out. Betts received a deal just shy of $400 million, and the average asking price for a player of that caliber has skyrocketed since. Say what you will about Tucker's recent slump, he has an .854 OPS, is a four-time All-Star, World Series champion and silver slugger. He is one of the best all-around players in baseball, which is why he is going to get paid.

As for which teams have the money (and ownership support) to land Tucker, that remains to be seen. Passan linked the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants to the 28-year-old. The Cubs will also be in the market to keep Tucker, as well. He's been a tremendous clubhouse fit who leads by example for Craig Counsell. The Cubs wouldn't have traded for Tucker if they only intended on keeping him for one season.

For the Phillies, landing Tucker could mean losing Schwarber. Are they prepared to do so? The Giants went all-in by landing Rafael Devers, and signing Tucker could finally be the move that puts them over the top, and into the same conversation as the Padres and Dodgers in the NL West.

The end game for the Cubs has to be Tucker, however. Should they lose him after trading one of their top prospects – Cam Smith – for a chance to keep him long-term, it'll be an undeniable disappointment for Jed Hoyer's regime.