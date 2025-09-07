MLB Rumors: Kyle Tucker prediction, Garrett Crochet concern, Nick Castellanos trade

October is right around the corner, and with it comes plenty of MLB rumors. Front offices are scrambling to finalize postseason plans, but they are also looking ahead to 2026 free agency and what promises to be an offseason of significant change around the league. While there isn't a Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto-level free agent to set the market, plenty of big names will be searching for a new home (or at least a new paycheck).

The latest MLB scuttlebutt comes courtesy of USA Today's Bob Nightengale, whose weekly columns always give us a detailed look under the hood. From a potential landing spot for Chicago Cubs All-Star Kyle Tucker to a creeping Garrett Crochet concern and a looming Philadelphia Phillies trade, there is plenty to discuss.

Very little is set in stone at this point, of course. The postseason will invariably impact how the MLB winter unfolds. Even these last few weeks have the power to change narratives and set GMs on a different course. That said, here are the most important storylines circling the MLB rumor mill on this fine football Sunday.

MLB Rumors: Phillies will aggressively pursue Nick Castellanos trade this offseason

Philadelphia put out feelers for a potential Nick Castellanos trade last winter (and even at the July trade deadline), but ultimately nothing came to pass. The veteran right fielder is owed $20 million next season, but it would appear that the Phillies are more motivated than ever to trade him.

"The Phillies, who shopped outfielder Nick Castellanos last winter, will be much more aggressive trying to move him this winter, even eating a significant portion of his remaining $20 million salary," Nightengale writes.

This hardly comes as a surprise. Despite all the hubbub around Max Kepler, Castellanos has been far and away the worst outfielder in Philadelphia this season. He is statistically among the worst defenders in MLB and he has been swinging at ghosts for months, slashing .200/.246/.317 with 46 strikeouts in 180 at-bats since the calendar flipped to July.

Philadelphia simply cannot afford to keep putting Castellanos out there as a regular. What makes matters worse is his insistence on pouting whenever he is removed from a game or asked to take a day off, despite his performance clearly warranting such measures. Casty has put together some incredible runs during his Phillies tenure, but the bottom fell out this season. Now they are stuck in an unhappy marriage until Dave Dombrowski can finally execute a trade in the offseason.

If the Phillies trade Castellanos, re-sign Harrison Bader and call up Justin Crawford, that would leave the outfield depth chart on far more stable ground for 2026 and beyond.

MLB Rumors: Garrett Crochet's career-high workload might put Red Sox in a jam

Garrett Crochet will probably finish second to Tarik Skubal in AL Cy Young voting. His first season with the Boston Red Sox has been a resounding success. Through a career-high 178.1 innings, the fireballing southpaw has a 2.76 ERA and 1.08 WHIP, notching 208 strikeouts. Very few pitchers can match Crochet at his peak right now.

That said, as Nightengale points out, Crochet's last few starts are cause for concern.

Date Starts ERA March 27-June 1 13 1.98 June 7-July 26 9 2.58 Aug. 5-Sept. 2 8 4.38

Crochet has a long history of injuries, which has limited his workload in years past. Now he's up to a career high in innings, which can be a hurdle for even the most dynamic pitchers. While Crochet is showing no sign of injury or loss of confidence, his production is faltering down the stretch.

After losing Roman Anthony for the stretch run, Boston can ill-afford a significant collapse from Crochet. If he can turn things back around in time for October, the Red Sox are perfectly capable of mounting a deep run. If Crochet's production continues on this downward spiral, however, it leaves an unfixable void in the Red Sox rotation. Pitching depth was already a concern for Boston. Cutting off the head of the snake, so to speak, might put an end to their World Series aspirations.

Crochet allowed nine hits and seven earned runs in six innings against the Cleveland Guardians in his most recent start on Sept. 2, only managing four strikeouts. He needs to put it behind him with a quickness.

MLB Rumors: Dodgers are viewed as favorites to sign Kyle Tucker in free agency

Despite recent struggles, Kyle Tucker is still expected to land this offseason's largest free agent contract. Whether he re-signs with the Cubs or leaves for greener pastures, however, remains to be seen.

The Cubs gave up a lot to acquire Tucker, including an All-Star in Isaac Paredes and a top-100 prospect in Cam Smith. To let Tucker walk after just one season, especially if it doesn't end with a World Series parade, would qualify as a massive failure on the part of Jed Hoyer and ownership. And yet, we know how Hoyer operates. He's not one to stretch his wallet in a competitive bidding war.

There is every reason to believe that Tucker enjoys Chicago and that the Cubs want him back, but according to USA Today, the emerging consensus in league circles is that Tucker will join a new team: the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Despite Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker’s struggles since the All-Star break, hitting .242 with only five homers and 17 RBI, rival executives still believe he’ll be the highest-paid player in free agency," Nightengale writes. "Their prediction where he’ll land? The Dodgers, who badly could use outfield help."

This is nightmare fuel for 29 other fan bases. Tucker leaving Chicago for, like, Philadelphia would be one thing (a man can dream). But him joining a Dodgers lineup that already includes Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Will Smith, among other high-profile boppers, just sounds unfair.

Los Angeles basically has unlimited resources, so their presence in the Tucker sweepstakes is unsurprising. One just has to hope that one team, whether it's Chicago or a different contender, can come through with a strong enough offer to dissuade Tucker from joining MLB's modern superteam.