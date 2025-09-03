Roman Anthony's injury forces these 3 Red Sox heroes into postseason spotlight

The Boston Red Sox won a big game on Tuesday night, defeating the Cleveland Guardians by a final score of 11-7. However, Roman Anthony left the game with what appeared to be an oblique injury. Because oblique injuries tend to be more severe, Anthony will likely be placed on the injured list, and this could threaten his availability the rest of the year and even in the postseason.

Boston currently sits in the second AL Wild Card spot, tied with the New York Yankees at 16 games above .500. The Red Sox have a 4.5-game edge over the Seattle Mariners, and a six-game advantage over the Texas Rangers, which are chasing the final AL Wild Card spot. It would be a shock if Boston misses the postseason, Anthony injury or not.

Still, it's impossible to ignore that this is a huge blow for Boston, as Anthony has helped them stay competitive after the Rafael Devers trade. Here are three players that Boston will need more out of going forward.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

3. Jarren Duran

Jarren Duran remains a key member of the team. He's a former All-Star and is hitting .259/.336/.450 with 14 home runs, 77 RBI, 22 stolen bases, a 3.7 WAR and a .785 OPS. There was even talk of the Red Sox potentially trading Duran at the deadline when Anthony first emerged.

However, it's ultimately a good thing that Boston held onto Duran, as without him, they would have to scramble due to Anthony's injury. They are lucky to still have him, and they are going to need him to step up in the former top prospect's absence.

2. Trevor Story

The Trevor Story contract was not looking good for the Red Sox entering the 2025 season. He had struggled to produce to the level he had with the Colorado Rockies, and he also couldn't seem to stay off the injured list himself.

However, he has quieted any concerns about the massive contract he signed prior to 2022. The 32-year-old slugger is hitting .261/.308/.438 with 23 home runs, 88 RBI, 25 stolen bases, a 3.6 WAR and a .746 OPS.

Story is finally putting it together with the Red Sox and showing what kind of player he truly can be when he is healthy. If he can remain healthy, he can be a key piece for the Red Sox down the stretch, but they need him to continue at this pace. Anthony being on the injured list for any amount of time hurts their chances, but a healthy and productive Story can change a lot of things in favor of Boston as they try to reach the postseason for the first time since 2021.

Story is a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger, and the Red Sox are going to need him to continue putting up solid numbers.

1. Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman himself dealt with an injury this season and missed some time. Several players stepped up in his absence, but they are going to need him now more than ever as the 2025 regular season winds down.

Bregman was quick to express his optimism about Anthony as a player and was very appreciative of Boston giving the former top prospect the eight-year, $130 million contract extension. The three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion is hitting .285/.368/.490 with 16 home runs, a 3.3 WAR, 54 RBI and an .858 OPS. If he can stay off the injured list, the Red Sox will be in good shape.

But with Devers gone, Bregman has emerged as one of the leaders in the Red Sox clubhouse, and they'll need him to rally around while they wait for Anthony to make his return. His veteran presence could help ease the pain of the loss and keep the Red Sox in line as they try to make a push for the postseason.

Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with opt-outs last offseason. Now is his chance to truly endear himself to the fans in Boston and help the team in a time of need.