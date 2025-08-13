Roman Anthony's AL Rookie of the Year case is much stronger than you think

Roman Anthony’s arrival to the major league was much anticipated and in his first season being promoted from the minor league, Anthony is showing everybody why it was worth the wait. He’s surging for the Boston Red Sox and proving that he not only deserved the eight-year, $130 million contract the Red Sox offered him, but should be a serious contender for AL rookie of the year.

This always felt like the AL rookie of the year winner was going to come from Boston. Kristian Campball graduated from the minors and was part of the Opening Day roster, but has since had stints with the Worcester WooSox after a dry spell. He was a name that floated as a potential rookie of the year candidate.

Then there was Marcelo Mayer and Anthony, who each forced the Red Sox hands in calling them up soon after the season started. The Red Sox invested so much in their youth and now they’re reaping the rewards. It always felt like the Red Sox would have the rookie of the year and it seems Anthony has the leg up.

Roman Anthony AL rookie of the year case is proving the Boston Red Sox were right to be patient with him

While Nick Kurtz makes a good argument to remain atop the AL rookie of the year rankings, Anthony is making a really strong case to be named the best rookie in the American League. According to ESPN, Kurtz has the highest odds to win with Anthony just behind him. MLB thinks Kurtz is the favorite, Jacob Wilson is second and then Anthony is third.

Despite a surge a few weeks ago, Kurtz has cooled off significantly from his debut while Anthony has been swinging a scorching hot bat on one of the hottest AL teams right now. In June, his debut month, he started out slashing .210/.329/.339. It wasn’t anything to applaud. Then he got comfortable in MLB and has had a cumulative batting average in both July and August above .300.

In July he slashed .329/.452/.494, which dipped slightly to .314/.429/.543 in August. Though his on-base percentage improved in August and his OPS has increased each month he’s been with the Red Sox. On top of that, Boston is winning. At a time when things looked grim, Boston has turned things around and is sitting in a wild card spot. Anthony has been a major piece to that. An AL rookie of the year nod would prove the Red Sox were right to be patient with him after all.