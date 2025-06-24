MLB Rumors: Nolan Arenado dark horses, Braves big plans, Mets answers

We've reached the last full week of June. Weather is warming up rapidly, as is the hot stove. Rafael Devers, potentially the biggest name we'll see moved this trade season, was dealt to the San Francisco Giants out of nowhere, but that doesn't mean we won't see several other deals go down in the coming weeks.

The rumor mill is buzzing, and ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel added more fuel to the fire by listing their top 50 trade candidates and where they might end up when all is said and done. With that in mind, here are the most important takeaways from their most recent write-up.

Mets linked to several players who would solve major issues

The New York Mets have lost nine of their last 10 games and have fallen to 46-33 on the year. They're still safely in a postseason spot for now, but they've lost control of first place in the NL East and have several clear roster issues taht need to be addressed. Passan and McDaniel link the Mets to several players who would do just that.

The biggest name New York is linked to is Alex Bregman. The odds that the Boston Red Sox trade him are probably slim, but if the Red Sox are willing to trade him, the Mets should be all over it. They had hoped Mark Vientos would be their long-term solution at the hot corner, but his bat has taken a step back and his glove has never been good enough to begin with. As for guys like Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio and Luisangel Acuña, they haven't shown enough to be given the third-base job to either. Bregman would drastically elevate New York's ceiling.

Third base is far from the only area of concern, though. The Mets have gotten tremendous center field defense, but neither Jose Siri nor Tyrone Taylor can produce much offensively. Guys like Cedric Mullins and Luis Robert Jr., who are linked to the Mets by ESPN, can give them a major offensive boost at that position, even if they lose a bit defensively.

As for pitching, the Mets have needed a left-handed reliever ever since both A.J. Minter and Danny Young suffered season-ending injuries just days apart. The Mets did sign Brooks Raley, but how will he perform coming off a long layoff following Tommy John surgery? Aroldis Chapman might be the best left-handed reliever available if the Red Sox decide to sell, and he'd give the Mets a southpaw they can trust against the Bryce Harpers and Matt Olsons of the world. If they can't get Chapman, Los Angeles Angels reliever Reid Detmers, another player they're connected to, would come with additional club control and has untapped potential.

If the Mets decide they need rotation help, old friend Luis Severino could make sense. His numbers are far from stellar this season, but pitching half the time at a Minor League ballpark (6.73 home ERA) has impacted his numbers greatly (0.93 ERA on the road). Returning to pitcher-friendly Citi Field would help.

The Mets might only be linked to one huge name, but they don't need to take massive swings to get back on track. Smaller moves to address clear holes on their team would go a long way.

Braves named primary suitor for star outfielder

The Atlanta Braves are going to receive a major reinforcement with Jurickson Profar set to return in early July. But that didn't stop Passan and McDaniel from listing the Braves as one of the potential landing spots for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

Duran is an excellent player, but the fit with Atlanta is a curious one. Profar has been out since the first week of the season after a positive PED test, and there are obviously questions about how he'll perform after a long layoff, but he signed a three-year, $42 million deal last offseason. He isn't really tradable right now, and the Braves won't want to bench him. Atlanta is also committed to Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuña Jr. in their other two outfield spots.

Might the Braves be willing to demote Harris to the Minors for a brief period to try and get him right? Would they be willing to use Profar as a DH and trade Marcell Ozuna, who is in his final year under contract? Either way, if they trade for Duran, they'd have to get creative.

But getting creative might be worthwhile in order to get a player of Duran's caliber. This season has been a bit underwhelming, but he led the Majors last season with 48 doubles and 14 triples while also launching 21 home runs and stealing 34 bases. He's an extra-base hit machine, a menace on the bases and has also been an elite defender in the past. He'd also come with three additional years of club control.

The fit would be a bit wonky, but Duran would add a spark to an offense in dire need of it. If the Braves have enough to offer to get Boston to bite, they should be willing to figure out a way to make adding a player of Duran's caliber to work.

Cardinals could have a couple of interested Nolan Arenado suitors

The St. Louis Cardinals tried all offseason to trade Nolan Arenado, but were unsuccessful. Some of their failure can be pinned on John Mozeliak, but Arenado's no-trade clause complicated things as well. Passan and McDaniel link Arenado to a couple of teams, the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers, who the third baseman was tied to over the offseason, but also listed a couple of dark horses to take note of.

The Seattle Mariners would make a lot of sense if they're willing to spend money. Ben Williamson has been their primary starter at the hot corner for most of the year, and while he can defend, he has a 76 WRC+, making him well below-average offensively. In fact, he's ranked 25th out of 28 primary third basemen with at least 200 plate appearances in WRC+, and tied for 23rd among those same 28 players with 0.3 fWAR. Arenado might not be the star he once was, but he remains an electric defender, doesn't strike out and is still roughly league average at the plate. He'd represent a clear upgrade.

The Milwaukee Brewers, the other team linked to Arenado, would be a harder sell. Sure, they could use a third baseman; Caleb Durbin has not hit enough to warrant everyday reps on a team that hopes to make the playoffs. What're the odds that the Cardinals trade him to their NL Central rivals, though? I mean, the Cardinals are tied with Milwaukee for second place in the NL Central and are 3.5 games back of the Chicago Cubs for first place in the division.

If the Cardinals are willing to trade Arenado, they'd be willing to send him to the Mariners, a team in the AL who they have little to do with. The odds of them sending him to the Brewers, even if that's a team Arenado is okay with going to, feel incredibly slim, and for good reason.