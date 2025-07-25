MLB Insider: What I'm hearing on Eugenio Suarez, Luis Robert Jr., Padres, Astros, more

The MLB trade deadline is less than one week away … and the only moves thus far have been slugger Rafael Devers’ stunning trade to the San Francisco Giants, reliever Bryan Baker being dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays, infielder Adam Frazier being sent to the Kansas City Royals, Josh Naylor going to the Seattle Mariners and reliever Gregory Soto going to the New York Mets.

Besides that, crickets. So what’s the state of the trade market?

Said one executive on July 20: “It’s like fantasy football trade offers where someone offers three of their bench players for your best RB and WR.”

Has that changed at all?

“Somewhat” said the same executive.

“It’s moving, but still mostly in the kicking the tires stage,” another executive said.

Let’s dive into what I’m hearing around the league.

Eugenio Suarez suitors lining up with Diamondbacks open for business

After the Arizona Diamondbacks traded Josh Naylor, all eyes are on infielder Eugenio Suarez and right-handers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

Among the potential fits for Suarez include the Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers, with the Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees also being linked in reports to the veteran slugger.

The Tigers signed Suarez out of Venezuela for $10,000 during the 2008 international period. He advanced through the minors and debuted with the Tigers in 2014. He recently told The Detroit Free Press that it would “mean a lot” to “finish where everything started.” But the current feeling is that yes, while Suarez makes sense, the priority in Detroit is to upgrade the bullpen.

Suarez, 34, is having one of the best seasons of his career, hitting .252/.325/.593 with 36 home runs and 86 RBI. He’s the most coveted bat on the trade market and has put the Diamondbacks in a strong position to capitalize on his monster season.

Milwaukee Brewers an intriguing Eugenio Suarez fit

If there was ever a time for the Milwaukee Brewers to make a splash, this would be it.

They have baseball’s best record (61-41). They have veteran Christian Yelich and breakout young stars Jackson Chourio and Jacob Misiorowski. They have Pat Murphy, the midseason favorite to win National League Manager of the Year. And they have Freddy Peralta, who is highly unlikely to be traded this season but has an uncertain future in Milwaukee beyond 2025.

A player such as, say, Eugenio Suarez would be a terrific fit and would further bolster the Brewers’ World Series aspirations. In addition to potentially adding a corner infielder, sources say Milwaukee is open to upgrading the backup catcher position and adding an optionable reliever.

Adding Suarez would signal to the fanbase – and especially the clubhouse – that owner Mark Attanasio is serious about winning a World Series. Pairing Suarez with Yelich, Chourio and William Contreras, as well as an emerging young core, would give the Brewers one of its best lineups in recent history headed into the last couple months of the regular season.

There’s no excuse for the Brewers to not be involved in these conversations. And getting Suarez could be the difference between going to the World Series or getting bounced early in the playoffs once again.

Houston Astros targeting offense, Ryan O'Hearn at trade deadline

The Houston Astros are prioritizing offense at the trade deadline, and one fit is Baltimore Orioles All-Star slugger Ryan O’Hearn.

O’Hearn, 31, is having the best season of his career ahead of free agency, hitting .281/.375/.452 with 12 home runs and 37 RBI. After Naylor was traded to the Mariners, O’Hearn is the best remaining first baseman on the market. He also has the ability to play the outfield, appearing in 16 games in right field this season for Baltimore.

Tampa Bay Rays could explore Pete Fairbanks trade

The Tampa Bay Rays want to compete in 2025, with one source stating there’s a “strong desire to win.” But at 53-50 and 3-7 in their last 10 games, Tampa Bay is still only 1.5 games out of a wild card position.

For the Rays to buy, winning the next few games is crucial. And if they continue to struggle, perhaps that could put them in position to sell.

The obvious name that would headline trade discussions with the Rays is closer Pete Fairbanks, who has a 2.84 ERA this season and a 3.22 ERA across seven major-league seasons. He’s one appearance away from increasing his 2026 option from $8 million to $9 million and one game finished from increasing it to $9.5 million.

Chicago White Sox may not move Luis Robert Jr. after all

The White Sox are operating as if they will have Luis Robert Jr. under contract for two more years and are not operating with a “‘get something while we can stance,” according to major-league sources.

Robert Jr., 27, has $20 million club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. He has struggled this season, hitting .206/.293/.343 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI. But in his last 28 days, he’s hitting .351/.442/.541 with a .982 OPS, two home runs and nine RBI in addition to four stolen bases.

San Diego Padres trading Dylan Cease a 'longshot'

Once again, A.J. Preller has been among the most aggressive executives in making phone calls around the league.

The Padres are open to adding to all areas of the roster: the lineup, rotation and bullpen, even after becoming the first team to have three relievers pitch in the same All-Star Game. The Padres are also open to listening to inquiries on right-handed starter Dylan Cease, something they have done since the offseason. But a trade has been described by multiple sources as a longshot.

Pittsburgh Pirates far more likely to trade other assets than Oneil Cruz

The Pirates are indeed listening to inquiries on Oneil Cruz, but would need to be blown away to consider moving the young star.

Put simply: a deal is very, very, very unlikely to happen.

Other Pirates trade assets include starting pitchers Mitch Keller and Andrew Heaney, relievers David Bednar and Dennis Santana, infielder Ke’Bryan Hayes, super utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa and outfielder Tommy Pham. Keller is drawing interest from numerous contending teams. Bednar, meanwhile, is among the best relievers on the market, with the Philadelphia Phillies making sense as Dave Dombrowski continues looking for bullpen help after signing David Robertson.