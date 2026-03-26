MLB's most popular jerseys tell the story of Dodgers international dominance

This financial advantage allows the Dodgers to reinvest in talent, widening the gap between them and competing franchises.

A combination of international and homegrown talent has propelled the team to dominate the top spots on the league's sales list.

MLB fans who are sick and tired of seeing the Dodgers dominate the sport with their financial resources will need to look away. Their financial might is not just visible on the field of play. Los Angeles is also riding the wave of their international star power to outpace their rivals in terms of jersey sales.

It's no surprise to any baseball fan paying attention that Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani is the top jersey seller in all of MLB. He's a generational talent who appeals to those drawn to his power hitting at the plate or pitching dominance on the mound. There is not much Ohtani can't accomplish when he's fully healthy.

Dodgers dominate MLB jersey sales

Rank Player Team 1 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers 2 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers 3 Aaron Judge Yankees 4 Cal Raleigh Mariners 5 Mookie Betts Dodgers 6 Nolan Arenado Cardinals 7 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 8 Pete Alonso Mets 9 Roman Anthony Red Sox 10 Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs

Ohtani's Japanese heritage only serves to add to his global appeal. His jersey sales from Southeast Asia go a long way towards powering him to the No. 1 spot on the sales list. That, combined with his obvious popularity with Dodgers fans fully explains why he sells more jerseys than any other player.

What is somewhat surprising is that the Dodgers have four of the top seven and five of the top 12 jersey sellers in MLB. Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto checks in just behind Ohtani at the No. 2 spot on the list. Like Ohtani, he also leverages his popularity with his native Japanese fanbase to move jerseys all across the world.

Four of the top 7 selling jerseys, and 5 of the top 12, are Dodgers players pic.twitter.com/4Y1pOB8Uhe — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 26, 2026

Mookie Betts is Los Angeles' top US-born player and is fifth on the list. Interestingly, his sales numbers might be artificially depressed by competing with stars like Ohtani and Yamamoto on his own squad. Los Angeles is a giant market capable fo supporting multiple stars, but it's clear some Dodgers fans are split between their jersey loyalty.

Freddie Freeman and Kiké Hernandez round out the Dodgers on the top-20 list. It's likely both players are pretty far behind their teammates, but the recent data does not provide any specifics in terms of how many jerseys each player is responsible for selling.

Do the Dodgers really benefit from these MLB jersey sales?

World Series - New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 2 | Harry How/GettyImages

The Dodgers clearly benefit from this popularity and star power. Players want to know they are connecting with fans in financial ways and jersey sales is a significant piece of that puzzle. All of the Los Angeles players on this list feel better about their status in the league due to the jersey sales they're able to push on an annual basis.

The only real question worth asking is just how much of an advantage it is for the Dodgers. There's a fair argument to be made that these jersey sales figures are just a product of the star's and team's popularity rather than anything that truly elevates the franchise on the front end.

Even if that's true, the Dodgers will only gain more fans and more wealth via their jersey sales success. That provides them even more revenue to pump into player salaries. Their success in stores is bad news for teams hoping to close the gap on the World Series champions.