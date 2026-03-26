The 25 MLB players who will define the 2026 season

We can pine over projections, drown in prognostication and sort through all the facts and figures as much as we want. But the curtain is rising on the 2026 MLB season, and the only thing that matters won't happen on spreadsheets but rather the field. Don't get me wrong: The data is extremely valuable (and easy to get sucked into). But the season itself will be defined by the players between the lines — and certainly, some players more so than others.

As Opening Day arrives, there's an important distinction to make, though. We aren't just talking about the best players in baseball here. Some of those guys definitely show up on this list, but others like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani won't; after all, we know what we're getting there. Instead, we're looking more at the variable impact that certain players could have on their teams and the 2026 MLB season as a whole.

25. SS CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

We're not kidding ourselves into thinking that CJ Abrams is the difference between the Washington Nationals making the postseason or not. All indications are that the Nats will be well out of the playoff mix sooner rather than later. At the same time, that's actually the reason why Abrams could play a big role in how the 2026 season plays out — because while he's starting the year in the nation's capital, there's a good chance that's not where he ends it.

Abrams was already floated this offseason as a potential trade candidate with Washington in the midst of what appears to be another roster teardown (or, to put it more kindly, reconstruction). The toolsy infielder is their most realistic asset to deal at this point and, if he continues his upward trajectory, he's the type of player who could absolutely be a needle-mover down the stretch of a playoff race.

24. OF Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals didn't quite live up to expectations last season, but armed with a deep rotation, an improved offense could be enough to not just get this team into the playoff mix but potentially push them to compete with the Detroit Tigers for the AL Central crown. For that to happen, though, the Royals need young top prospect Jac Caglianone, the organization's first-round pick in 2024, to come into his own at the plate.

Formerly known as Jac-tani for being a two-way star in college, he's settled into being a position player as a pro. Unfortunately, his MLB debut last season was full of struggles, as he posted a measly .532 OPS across 62 games with Kansas City. Having said that, he's just 23 years old and has already flashed in both spring training and the World Baseball Classic this offseason. If Caglianone can add another power bat to Vinnie Pasquantino and Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals will be a much more formidable side than they were a year ago.

23. SP Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Making a case for Joe Ryan as one of the players who will define the 2026 season is quite similar to the case made for Abrams. After selling their roster for parts at last year's trade deadline, the Minnesota Twins are going nowhere fast. There's a real case to be made that they'll finish with one of the two worst records in baseball this season. But they also happen to have a Lamborghini parked next to a double-wide with Ryan in the rotation.

Ryan has become one of the more reliable starting pitchers in baseball, posting a 3.50 ERA with a 1.013 WHIP over the past two seasons. But he too has been the subject of trade rumors for a long time now. With just two years of team control remaining, it feels as if it's only a matter of time until Ryan is taking the mound for someone other than the Twins. Given his talent and pedigree, whichever team that ends up being will get a significant boost in the postseason race.

22. 1B Rafael Devers, San Francisco Giants

What does a full season of Rafael Devers look like in San Francisco? Perhaps more importantly, what does it look like with less drama and/or less of a spotlight than there was after the unceremonious trade from Boston? It's going to be fascinating to see. We know that Devers, at his best, can be one of the most powerful left-handed hitters in the sport. But what we don't know is how meaningfully different he makes things for the Giants.

San Francisco boasts one of the strangest rosters in baseball. Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman and now even Luis Arraez headline what could be a pretty good offense, but depth is a question. Similarly, Logan Webb is an ace, but the rest of the rotation is sketchy behind him. Devers can absolutely be a difference-maker who can elevate the Giants into a wild card race, though, and just how far he can help take them will make him worth watching for the full 162.

21. SP Trey Yesavage, Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

To say that Trey Yesavage lived up to the billing in his first taste of MLB action would be a vast understatement. He was a stalwart in the Blue Jays' run to the World Series, and now he's expected to be one of the anchors of Toronto's rotation alongside Dylan Cease and Kevin Gausman.

While I certainly believe Yesavage is capable of being that and more, it's still an unknown. After all, he's thrown more playoff games than he has regular-season games in his brief MLB career to date. That puts more volatility into the situation. And the difference between the young right-hander being good and being great could be the difference between Toronto being on track for another pennant or falling short in a brutal division. Hence, why he's so pivotal to the 2026 season, especially in the American League.

20. INF JJ Wetherholt, St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals are in a better position overall than these two, but there are similarities to teams like the Twins and Nationals in that (at least based on reasonable expectations) the 2026 season will be more about the future than the present. St. Louis has been selling off pieces all offseason as Chaim Bloom looks to jumpstart a rebuild. Top prospect JJ Wetherholt is arguably the most crucial part of that young core, and now that he's on the Opening Day roster, his growth will be hugely important.

Wetherholt has torn it up at every level of the minors, which is why he's one of the top prospects in the sport. And while he may not be a player who singlehandedly takes the Cardinals from the cellar of the NL Central to a playoff spot, that doesn't mean his importance should be diminished. He could reset the foundation for a proud franchise — and more optimistically, he could be the face of the new future in St. Louis if more things break right among the youth in that organization.

19. SP Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Most people are picking the Tampa Bay Rays to wind up in last in the AL East this season, which stands to reason when you look at the roster. Then again, this is the Rays we're talking about, and they're at their most dangerous when you least expect them. They do boast Junior Caminero, one of the bast young power bats in the game, plus Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda, and we know that the pitching pipeline never stops — which brings us to Shane McClanahan.

The southpaw has the chance to play a massive role in determining what the Rays are in 2026. When he's been healthy in his young career, McClanahan has reasonably been called one of the most impressive lefties from a stuff perspective in the league. But it's also been since 2023 that we've seen him on the mound at the big-league level. That's a long time away, and if he's just pedestrian in his return, then those basement predictions for Tampa Bay will come true. If he's not, though, maybe there's a Wild Card ceiling the Rays can get to.

18. 1B Munetaka Murakami, Chicago White Sox

Quietly, I've loved what the White Sox have done this offseason. Is it going to make them a playoff team? Absolutely not; they could've traded for Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, and I still wouldn't have felt like they had enough talent on this roster to get that done. But make no mistake: This is a substantially better team than a year ago. And the most fascinating move they made was landing Munetaka Murakami.

Murakami's move to MLB from Japan didn't go the way many thought it would. The concerns about his swing-and-miss as well as his poor defense diminished his market value, which then allowed the ChiSox to swoop in and ink him to a reasonable two-year deal. Just seeing how the raw power translates from NPB to the States will make Murakami a fascinating figure this season. But there's also the notion that, if he does come in and rake, he could officially be the spark that helps pull the White Sox out of MLB's doldrums.

17. SP Tatsuya Imai, Houston Astros

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Getting Yordan Alvarez back into the mix should do wonders for the Astros offense, which raises some level of optimism for Houston entering 2026. The big question mark for this group, though, is the starting pitching: Hunter Brown has emerged as one of the best pitchers in the game, but beyond him is a group largely comprised of question marks. That makes Tatsuya Imai a hugely important pivot point for which way the Astros' season goes.

Imai also came over from Japan this winter, and he did so with some questions about his control and how he might fare over five or six innings against big-league lineups. He's looked quite good this spring, tossing six scoreless innings in three appearances. And if he hits the ground running in the regular season, there's a case to be made that the Astros could be more of a sleeper than they're currently getting credit for.

16. SP Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Speaking of pitching pivot points: Zack Wheeler's health is the single biggest question looming over a make-or-break season for the Phillies. He underwent thoracic outlet decompression surgery for a blood clot that was discovered last summer, and he'll start this year on the IL. But the current expectation is that he'll be back in about a month or so; he's set to begin a rehab assignment this weekend. When he actually comes back, and what he looks like, could have a dramatic impact on the Phillies' playoff hopes.

The Mets are going to be a force and the Braves, despite their own injuries, are expected to bounce back after a truly cursed 2025 season. That leaves the Phils in a precarious position in which they can't afford to lose much ground. Which is where Wheeler becomes so important: If he pairs with Cristopher Sanchez atop this rotation, Philadelphia will have a bankable duo to fall back on. But if things don't go to plan with the veteran righty, that makes the slope much more slippery.

15. SS Konnor Griffin, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Pirates keeping Konnor Griffin in the Minors to start the season was the right call, even if an unpopular one. Baseball's top prospect had some elite flashes in spring training, but the overall consistency at the plate looked like that of a 19-year-old who played just 21 games at Double-A last season (though he did ball out with a .337 average and a .961 OPS in that small sample size).

At the same time, the buzz around Griffin is undeniable, and the expectation should be that, at some point soon, he'll make his way to the Pirates. That's not a certainty, but it does feel likely. And for Pittsburgh, that also feels crucial for the future. There has been trepidation about losing Paul Skenes essentially since his debut two years ago, and the Pirates haven't done much until this offseason to help remedy that in terms of building the roster around him. Griffin could be the type of up-and-comer to change the vibes for good, and he'll be well worth keeping an eye on because of it.

14. SP Shane Baz, Baltimore Orioles

I'm staunchly on the record as being not quite sure that the Orioles are making the safest bet when it comes to Shane Baz. After all, this is a pitcher who has flashed dominant stuff but also hasn't come close to putting it together over a full season of work. He posted a 3.06 ERA and 1.059 WHIP in 2024 after missing all of 2023 due to injury, but then returned for 31 starts last season with a 4.87 ERA and 4.37 FIP. Part of that is playing home games at a Minor League park, sure, but it also points to the inconsistency that has plagued him throughout his career.

Everyone and their brother knew that Baltimore's biggest objective this offseason was to upgrade the rotation and hopefully not sink a promising young offense. Baz wound up as the headline addition to that group, but again, I don't see how anyone could reasonably say that he's going to be a No. 1 or No. 2 based on his track record to date. Which level he rises to with the O's will ultimately determine whether the AL East is a three-team or four-team race.

13. SP Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Suffice it to say that stuff is hardly the question when it comes to Brewers flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski. At the same time, the results were mixed after his torrid start in the. Majors, with the 23-year-old posting a 4.36 ERA and 1.242 WHIP across 15 appearances and 14 starts. All of which feels exceedingly relevant now, considering that Misiorowski is Milwaukee's Opening Day starter and will be expected to be an anchor for this overhauled rotation.

This isn't out of character by any means for the Brewers; trading Freddy Peralta is right in line with what we expect Milwaukee to do as a small-market organization — they develop as well (if not better) than any team in baseball, but almost always trade their talent before the big payday comes around. But that puts them in a precarious spot and thrusts The Miz into the spotlight majorly this season.

12. SP Luis Morales, Athletics

Few lineups in baseball get my blood flowing in the same way that the Athletics' does. Nick Kurtz is on the cusp of superstardom, Jacob Wilson has perennial All-Star potential, Lawrence Butler could be in for a bounce-back and then you have the likes of Tyler Soderstrom, Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers as well. The big question for the A's, however, is whether they have the pitching to make good on what the offense is capable of. Most people would argue no, but Luis Morales at least has the potential to change that.

The A's have some fine-enough veterans in the mix with Luis Severino, Jeffrey Springs and even Aaron Civale. But the upside is lacking, and Morales has the stuff to blossom into a legitimate ace for based on what he showed in his MLB debut last season (a 3.14 ERA over nine starts and 10 appearances). If he can maintain that across a full campaign, it dramatically changes what the Athletics are capable of. They still don't have enough pitching to be a World Series contender, but pushing for a postseason berth is suddenly very much on the table.

11. SP Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Your guess is as good as mine when it comes to the Texas Rangers, but no one can deny how intriguing this team is. For me, that starts with the rotation: After trading for Mackenzie Gore this offseason, you could argue that, when healthy, the Rangers now have the most devastating top three in MLB in Gore, Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom. But deGrom is most emblematic of the question that dogs this team ahead of Opening Day

Namely: Can these guys stay healthy? While we know what Corey Seager is capable of, and while there are high hopes for Wyatt Langford and Brandon Nimmo, among others, this team's success is going to be predicated upon dominant pitching. But deGrom and Eovaldi have struggled with injuries throughout their careers, and Gore is still trying to put all the pieces together. If deGrom and Co. stay healthy, then all is well and Texas can be in the mix. That's a big “if,” however, which is how he ends up on this list.

10. 3B Alex Bregman, Chicago Cubs

The second time was the charm for the Cubs in their pursuit of Alex Bregman, landing him on a long-term deal this offseason after he jilted them for Boston a year ago. Despite missing a big chunk of last season to injury, Bregman remained as consistent as they come: He played plus defense at third base while posting an .821 OPS and being a real leader for the Red Sox, both on the field and in the clubhouse.

In the wake of Kyle Tucker's departure, though, the pressure is ramped up considerably. And while there is good reason to be excited if you're a Cubs fan, there should be a tinge of caution. Bregman will turn 32 years old just after Opening Day, and we saw him tail off mightily after his quad injury last season, going from a .927 OPS in the first half to a .727 mark in the second half. That's not to say he's doomed to fail, but his success — and, thus, the Cubbies' success — may hinge upon whether or not he's officially begun the decline or whether he's put lingering health issues behind him.

9. 3B Bo Bichette, New York Mets

New York Mets infielder Bo Bichette | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bo Bichette is going to be a force in the Mets lineup. While he might not have the power that Tucker does, his career in Toronto suggests nothing other than a legit top of the order bat — especially when protected by the likes of Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor. He's obviously going to be crucial to New York in that regard, but his defense will be even more important.

With Lindor at shortstop and Marcus Semien at second base, Bichette is going to play third for the first time in his career. Considering that he was maybe the worst defensive shortstop in baseball with Toronto last season, that doesn't feel like it'll work out well. But just how not well? That question, and the defense behind a rotation with some question marks, might be more important than most people think.

8. INF Kazuma Okamoto, Toronto Blue Jays

We had to put Bichette and Kazuma Okamoto back-to-back because these two are inextricably tied together. Toronto elected to not bring their homegrown shortstop back, fell short in their pursuit of Tucker and then pivoted by winning the sweepstakes for the sweet-swinging Okamoto. And while the Blue Jays also hope that an upgraded rotation will go a long way, what Okamoto does for this offense and how quickly he adjusts to MLB pitching could be hugely important for Toronto's push for another World Series run.

Bichette was a cornerstone for this offense. Replacing him was never going to be easy, for Okamoto or anyone. But it's even more important when you consider some potential regression around him: Is George Springer going to have the same dominant season he did last year, now at 36 years old? Are Daulton Varsho, Ernie Clement or several others going to be able to repeat their success from 2025? To me, this offense might hinge on Okamoto being as good as advertised. He absolutely can be that for the Jays, but it's no sure thing.

7. OF Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Braves fans are already feeling like they might be cursed for a second year in a row given what's going on with their rotation at the moment. However, there's still a world in which Atlanta will be one of the true contenders in the National League, and certainly the NL East, so long as the injury bug doesn't ravage their offense again. And that's why I'm looking so intently at Ronald Acuña Jr. Yes, everything about him says that he's going to perform, but he needs to go back to being a bonafide star to help carry the Braves.

When healthy, Atlanta has one of the scariest lineups in baseball, anchored by Acuña at the top. Unfortunately, we just haven't gotten to see enough of that over the last two seasons, with the right fielder playing just 49 games in 2024 and 95 in 2025 following his ridiculous 41-homer/73-stolen base campaign in 2023. If he can stay on the field and maintain that form (he's still just 28 years old!), however, the Braves are going to bounce back as a team, even with their pitching issues.

6. OF Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners

Last year was absolutely special for the Mariners, even if they ultimately fell to the Jays in Game 7 of the ALCS. The good news is that, even if Cal Raleigh doesn't hit another 60 bombs this season, Seattle should still be the favorites in the AL West and a threat to make it to the World Series. For that to happen, though, they need former AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez to fully make the leap into superstardom — not just to make up for any Raleigh regression, but to find a new ceiling for this team as a whole.

Don't get it twisted: J-Rod has been a stud. His defense is arguably the best in center field across the league, and he posted a .798 OPS last season with 32 homers and 30 stolen bases. He's still an exceptional player, but it's also not hard to feel like he has more in the tank at just 25 years old. If he can realize his ceiling this season, it changes everything for Seattle. They'd not only have one of baseball's best rotations and a balanced offense, but they'd also potentially have two MVP-caliber stars to help elevate them come October.

5. SP Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Yankees didn't have Gerrit Cole on the mound last season and still won 94 games and made the playoffs. They also won't have their veteran ace on Opening Day and for at least the first couple of months of the season as he continues to rehab from Tommy John surgery. But he is expected to return at some point in the first half, and the hope is that pairing him with Max Fried, Carlos Rodon (also on the shelf, though expected back in April), Cam Schlittler and the rest of this rotation could give New York a lethal group of starters come October.

What's missing from that vision, however, is the context around Cole. The assumption is that he'll return in dominant form, as though nothing's changed. For me, that's a difficult leap to make: Yes, there are examples of older pitchers, especially stars like Cole, undergoing Tommy John late in their careers and returning to excellent results. That's no guarantee, though, and if we get to the point where Cole has noticeably dropped off, that could be what keeps the Yankees from getting over the hump yet again.

4. OF Kyle Tucker, Los Angeles Dodgers

On one hand, the lack of pressure on Kyle Tucker in Los Angeles after making the Dodgers an even more super super-team is probably one of the reasons he ended up signing with them in the first place. He's not the face of the franchise, but rather just another incredibly expensive piece of the puzzle, someone who is going to try and fit in and help contribute to a threepeat.

At the same time, he was the biggest name on the market this winter, and most of us have been around baseball long enough to know how the narrative cycle will start to spin. What if the Dodgers aren't the force everyone expects them to be? What if things fracture a bit, and even worse, what if Tucker struggled amid that? The backlash would be fierce, and while he could be in a comfortable spot right now, that could turn on a dime if things go south in L.A. He's the most obvious scapegoat as new blood joining the back-to-back champs.

3. OF Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Roman Anthony more than lived up to the billing when he was called up to Boston last year. Across 71 games, he posted an .859 OPS with eight homers, 18 doubles and a third-place Rookie of the Year finish despite only playing half the season. His season-ending oblique injury is also something Red Sox fans will tell you cost them their Wild Card series against the Yankees, as his bat was sorely missed. But now, entering his first full MLB campaign, he's not only expected to be a key part of a contending team — you could argue that he's expected to be the guy that carries it.

Whether because of his play last season, his pedigree as a former No. 1 overall prospect or even his time with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, Anthony looks ready to take on that mantle. At the same time, that's a lot to put on the shoulders of a kid who doesn't turn 22 until May. This offense isn't necessarily Roman-or-bust, but it is a group that needs him to be a star right away in order for Boston to have aspirations of a deep run in October. So, beyond just enjoying watching a superb talent, Anthony's performance will also have a lot to say in how the AL East, and the league as a whole, plays out.

2. 1B Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

There was certainly a fair amount of Bryce Harper-related drama throughout the offseason, with his own front office bafflingly raising the question of whether the Phillies' first baseman is still elite or not. but that question, however crudely phrased, could be quite pertinent to the 2026 season: Harper undoubtedly was good last season across his 132 games played, but he was still worse than he has been in some time, posting his lowest OPS (.844) since 2016 season and the third-lowest OPS of his career.

As Harper nears his mid-30s, the Phillies need him to not just avoid regressing further but to actually turn back the clock. Philadelphia is almost entirely running it back from last season, with very few meaningful offseason additions. As a result, they need stars like Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner to produce like it, and they need everyone else to improve around them. Harper fits that bill, but does so with more of a spotlight than others. And how he steps up to that challenge might be what decides how far the Phils can go this year.

1. SP Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tarik Skubal, hands down, is the most interesting and important player ahead of this MLB season. He's the best pitcher in baseball, for starters, and will be the cornerstone for a Detroit Tigers team aiming to regain control of the AL Central and push deeper into the playoffs. But, at the same time, the lefty is also in the final year of his contract, which is why he's been the subject of trade rumors all winter long.

Because of that, Skubal, through no fault of his own, is going to be a player who toes a unique and somewhat never-before-seen line this season. He's going to play a pivotal role in the success of a legit contender while simultaneously being one of the most impactful trade deadline candidates of all time.

There are no guarantees either way as to what the Tigers plan to do with Skubal this season and beyond. But what's 100 percent certain is that he'll have a major role to play in how this season turns out, whether he's in Detroit or shipped elsewhere.