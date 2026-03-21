Pirates doing right by Konnor Griffin leaving him off Opening Day roster

The Pittsburgh Pirates made the controversial decision to send MLB's No. 1 prospect, Konnor Griffin, down to Triple-A to begin the year. Griffin has made headlines all spring with his light tower power and his blazing speed, but as hard as this is for Pirates fans to hear, sending him down was the right decision.

This is not a case of them manipulating his service time as they did with Paul Skenes. This is what's best for everyone, including Griffin.

Why the Pirates were right to omit Konnor Griffin from their Opening Day roster

Spring training statistics are relatively meaningless on a surface level, but when it comes to Griffin, there are some red flags. First of all, while he leads the Pirates with four home runs and nine RBI this spring, he's slashing .171/.261/.488. Admittedly, he's hit into a bit of bad luck, so the .171 average is lower than it probably should be, but it's really hard to hit below .200 and force your way onto an Opening Day roster.

Second, while he's displayed immense power, Griffin's hit tool has left a bit to be desired this spring. He has struck out 13 times in 41 at-bats (31.7 percent) while drawing just two walks. Striking out over 30 percent of the time while barely walking, even in a small sample size, is really hard to overlook. While there's no doubting he can punish mistake pitches, can he get on base enough at the big league level? If spring training is any indication, the answer is no, despite Griffin getting the entire spring to prove otherwise.

As a 19-year-old with just 98 plate appearances in Double-A and no plate appearances in Triple-A, Griffin had to have a huge spring to make the Pirates' Opening Day roster. He showed flashes of stardom for sure, but did not have a good enough spring in totality to make the massive jump from limited Double-A action to the Pirates' Opening Day shortstop. There's just too much risk involved with doing that.

Pirates prioritized Konnor Griffin's development over early 2026 wins

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

I understand the desire to win games right now on all fronts. From the fan perspective, it's been over a decade since Pittsburgh last made the playoffs. From a front office perspective, does Ben Cherington survive yet another losing season? From an ownership perspective, it sure would be nice to market a player like Griffin right now. From an organizational perspective, the pressure is on to win with Paul Skenes while he's still in town.

I think starting Griffin at shortstop on Opening Day gives them the best chance to win right now. There are red flags, but when the alternatives are guys like Nick Gonzales, Jared Triolo and Alika Williams, how is Griffin not the best of the bunch? That says more about those guys than it does Griffin.

It's clear, though, that Griffin has some developing to do. Starting a player in the majors who isn't ready for the level could prove to be a disastrous decision. Look at Dylan Crews, for example. The Washington Nationals rushed him up through the minor leagues and just sent him back down to Triple-A because he just is not ready. The big leagues are hard enough for the star players, but having a 19-year-old struggle in the majors before even playing in Triple-A could be hard to bounce back from. Why risk putting Griffin through that if you're unsure if he's ready? The Pirates were annoyingly patient with Skenes, but have reaped the benefits.

Get him in Triple-A and make him prove that he's big-league ready. Ensuring that Griffin will be in the majors to stay once he is ready is more important for everyone involved than potentially squeezing an extra win or two in 2026 by starting a top prospect who isn't completely ready over Gonzales at shortstop on Opening Day. It's for the best not only for the Pirates' organization, but for Griffin's career.

Projected Pirates Opening Day lineup without Konnor Griffin

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Now that we know Griffin won't be in the Opening Day lineup, here's what fans can expect the lineup to look like on most nights.

Pirates Batting Order Player Position 1 Oneil Cruz CF 2 Ryan O'Hearn RF 3 Bryan Reynolds LF 4 Marcell Ozuna DH 5 Brandon Lowe 2B 6 Nick Gonzales SS 7 Spencer Horwitz 1B 8 Jared Triolo 3B 9 Joey Bart C

Henry Davis will likely catch for Paul Skenes on Opening Day, but this is it. Nick Gonzales has earned the shortstop job with his strong spring and somewhat decent big league track record, but while obviously improved from 2025, this Pirates lineup still leaves a lot to be desired.

The absence of star talent is glaringly obvious, and the lack of balance is frustrating as well, with the lineup pretty left-handed heavy. Given their need for more thump and balance, Griffin would've fit in perfectly, making the decision to send him down even harder to come to terms with, even if it was justifiable.

When can Pirates fans expect to see Konnor Griffin make his MLB debut?

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The answer to this question is honestly up to Griffin himself. If he gets off to a strong start in Triple-A and proves he's ready for the majors, the Pirates almost certainly won't hesitate when it comes to giving him the call he's been waiting for. If he struggles out of the gate, it might be a while.

We know Griffin's an unbelievable talent, but the Pirates are going to need to see at least a couple of weeks, if not longer, of Griffin stringing together high-end at-bats consistently. He doesn't have to hit home runs every time up, but he does have to prove he can get on base at a high clip and not strike out over 30 percent of the time.

Given Griffin's ability, I assume he'll be just fine in Triple-A and force Pittsburgh's hand sometime in May or early June. By then, the Pirates will be guaranteed an extra year of service (assuming Griffin doesn't win the NL Rookie of the Year award), and Griffin should be more than ready to mash and potentially lead the Pirates back to October glory.