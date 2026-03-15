Where every MLB team's top prospect will start Opening Day

There's no better time to watch top prospects perform than in spring training. Based on how the brightest young talents in the sport perform, it's either a time for dreaming of going north with their respective big-league clubs. Unfortunately, though, some of these dreams are more realistic than others. Ultimately, not all prospects are created equally, and not every front office is either.

With that in mind, which top prospects have the best chance of making an Opening Day roster out of spring training? Let's dive in.

Arizona Diamondbacks: OF Ryan Waldschmidt

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Opening Day level: Triple-A

It felt as if Ryan Waldschmidt had something of a shot to make the Arizona Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. set to miss the beginning of the season rehabbing from his torn ACL and Corbin Carroll dealing with an injury of his own, but the Diamondbacks reassigned him to Minor League camp in early March. Waldschmidt has played fairly well in spring training and is coming off an outstanding season, so if his first taste of Triple-A action goes well, perhaps he'll be an early-season call-up.

Athletics: SS Leo De Vries

Opening Day level: Double-A

It's understandable that Athletics fans want to see Leo De Vries, the centerpiece of the Mason Miller trade, in the Majors as soon as possible, but it's worth noting that he's just 19 years old with 21 games of Double-A experience under his belt. He's not going to make the team, and the A's have little incentive to rush him, but the switch-hitting infielder may be in the bigs late this season or early in 2027. For what it's worth, he's torn the cover off the ball in spring training.

Atlanta Braves: LHP Cam Caminiti

Opening Day level: High-A

As hard as it is for 19-year-old position players to play in the Majors, it's even harder for pitchers to do it. Cam Caminiti hasn't thrown a pitch past Single-A, so he never had a shot at making the Atlanta Braves' Opening Day roster. The southpaw could start the season in High-A, though, and depending on how the 2026 campaign goes, perhaps he can earn a spot in the Braves' rotation sometime in the next couple of years. He certainly has the talent to be a very productive pitcher.

Boston Red Sox: LHP Payton Tolle

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Opening Day level: Triple-A

Payton Tolle made his MLB debut last season, so Boston Red Sox fans understandably want to see more of him, but it's hard to envision that happening for reasons that are mostly out of his control. Not only is fellow top prospect Connelly Early arguably the better pitcher right now, but the Red Sox have an absurd amount of starter depth after adding Ranger Suarez, Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo to the mix this offseason. Tolle hasn't pitched poorly this spring, but Boston has too much proven talent to ignore.

Chicago Cubs: C/DH Moises Ballesteros

Opening Day level: MLB

Moises Ballesteros is another top prospect who debuted last season, but he's likely to make the Chicago Cubs' Opening Day roster. An interesting twist, though, is that it's unlikely Ballesteros will be Chicago's starting catcher, with Carson Kelly and Miguel Amaya taking on those duties. Instead, Ballesteros figures to earn a majority of the DH at-bats against right-handed pitchers, a role in which the slugging 22-year-old could excel.

Chicago White Sox: OF Braden Montgomery

Opening Day level: Double-A

Braden Montgomery, one of the headliners of the trade that sent Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox, has done nothing but thrive this spring, slashing .364/.364/.682 with a home run and two triples in his 22 at-bats with the Chicago White Sox. As well as he's played in spring training, though, Montgomery hasn't played above Double-A yet, making it incredibly unlikely he'll begin the year in the Majors. The White Sox could start him in Triple-A, given how well he's played, but since Montgomery had a sub-.800 OPS in his first crack at that level in 2025, they'll probably play it safe and not rush him.

Cincinnati Reds: INF Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Opening Day level: MLB

I'm not sure the Cincinnati Reds would've made the playoffs in 2025 without the contributions of Sal Stewart down the stretch, and he figures to be a key contributor for the big-league club in 2026 as well. The Reds need as much offense as they can get around Elly De La Cruz and Eugenio Suarez, so not only will Stewart make the team, but there's a good chance he'll hit in a prominent spot in the team's batting order.

Cleveland Guardians: 2B Travis Bazzana

Opening Day level: Triple-A

It's possible that had he had a huge spring, Travis Bazzana might've made the Cleveland Guardians' Opening Day roster, but he hasn't exactly dominated. The infielder did club a home run in the World Baseball Classic for Australia and has one in spring training as well, but he went just 3-for-16 in the WBC and has gone 2-for-10 for the Guardians. A 5-for-26 performance overall isn't going to be good enough to convince Cleveland to roster him on Opening Day, but if Bazzana gets off to a hot start in Triple-A, he might be the Guardians' second baseman sooner rather than later.

Colorado Rockies: SS Ethan Holliday

Opening Day level: Single-A

Ethan Holliday hasn't appeared in a single Cactus League game as of this writing, other than when he appeared against the Colorado Rockies as an honorary member of Team USA, and he has just 18 games of professional experience after being selected No. 4 overall in the 2025 MLB Draft. While Holliday hit the ball hard in Single-A last year, he also had a somewhat underwhelming .737 OPS and struck out 33 times in 84 plate appearances. He might follow in his father Matt's footsteps and be a future star for the Rockies, but it'll be a while before he appears in a big-league game.

Detroit Tigers: INF Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Opening Day level: Triple-A

Kevin McGonigle is one of the toughest cases on this list to predict, and I can see him starting the year either with the Detroit Tigers or in Triple-A. For now, I'm going to say he starts in Triple-A because McGonigle has struggled a bit lately (1-for-12 in March) and the Tigers can simply turn to veterans like Javier Baez and Zach McKinstry at shortstop in the interim. If it were me, though, McGonigle, a player whose overall numbers this spring are outstanding and whose skills speak for themselves, would be on the Opening Day roster — and likely hitting leadoff for a Tigers team hoping to make some serious noise this season.

Houston Astros: OF Kevin Alvarez

Opening Day level: Rookie ball

Kevin Alvarez only turned 18 years old in January and he has not played a single game above Rookie ball. Perhaps the Houston Astros are open to starting his season in Single-A, but while the top prospect in the organization has a bright future, he won't be in the Majors for several years.

Kansas City Royals: C Carter Jensen

Opening Day level: MLB

Not only is Carter Jensen going to begin the season with the Kansas City Royals, but an argument could be made that he should be the early favorite for AL Rookie of the Year. Jensen had a .941 OPS in 20 big-league games down the stretch last season, had strong batted-ball data to back up his elite numbers and has a team-leading three home runs and a .951 OPS this spring. He'll likely split catching duties with Salvador Perez, but the Royals ought to figure out how to get him into the starting lineup just about every day. He can hit.

Los Angeles Angels: RHP Tyler Bremner

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Bremner | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Opening Day level: Single-A

The Los Angeles Angels used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft on Tyler Bremner, and with their track record, it'd be understandable to assume they'd rush him to the Major Leagues. While they might ultimately do so, Bremner hasn't pitched a single professional regular-season inning yet, and he was re-assigned to Minor League camp after his first spring training appearance in March. Bremner might be a fast riser, but he won't be on the Opening Day roster, and I have my doubts that he'll make it to the Majors this season.

Los Angeles Dodgers: OF Josue De Paula

Opening Day level: Double-A

The Los Angeles Dodgers have several high-end outfield prospects, and Josue De Paula is the best of the bunch. But while he's hit .375 with a .881 OPS this spring, it's worth noting that the 20-year-old has just four games of Double-A experience. He's going to need more reps in the upper Minors to be considered for the big leagues, and with an outfield consisting of Teoscar Hernandez, Andy Pages and Kyle Tucker, it's not as if the Dodgers need to rush him to the Show.

Miami Marlins: LHP Thomas White

Opening Day level: Triple-A

An oblique injury ruined any chance Thomas White had at cracking the Miami Marlins' Opening Day rotation, but even without the injury, the 21-year-old was unlikely to make the team anyway. Regardless, White is one of the best pitching prospects in the sport, and with more Triple-A experience, he could be an early-season call-up. White has the potential to be the ace of a very good Marlins rotation in short order.

Milwaukee Brewers: SS/2B Jesus Made

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Opening Day level: Double-A

At just 18 years old, Jesus Made has gone 9-for-21 in spring training (.321 BA) and has nearly as many RBI (6) as strikeouts (8). As impressive as he's looked, though, Made has just five games of Double-A experience, giving him virtually no shot of making the jump to the bigs for Opening Day. With that being said, he's one of MLB's top prospects, and with a strong season, perhaps he can be a September call-up for a Milwaukee Brewers team likely to be in postseason contention.

Minnesota Twins: OF Walker Jenkins

Opening Day level: Triple-A

Walker Jenkins is another top prospect whose Opening Day roster chances were taken away by an injury. Jenkins is out with a relatively minor hamstring strain, but since he has just seven spring training at-bats under his belt, he hasn't done enough to sway the Minnesota Twins. With that being said, Jenkins is likely to begin his season in Triple-A, and if he can start hot, he could be up in the Majors sooner rather than later.

New York Mets: RHP Nolan McLean

Opening Day level: MLB

Nolan McLean is as solid a lock as anyone on this list to make his team's Opening Day roster. In fact, he's likely going to be the New York Mets' No. 2 starter. His WBC debut didn't go as planned, but McLean has had a good spring otherwise and was a revelation in his first taste of big-league action down the stretch in 2025. He's probably the NL Rookie of the Year favorite right now.

New York Yankees: INF George Lombard Jr.

New York Yankees infielder George Lombard Jr. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Opening Day level: Double-A

George Lombard Jr. displayed his immense upside when he took Garrett Crochet deep this spring, and three of his five hits have gone for extra bases, but it's worth noting that the 20-year-old has gone 5-for-27 overall. There's no doubting the upside, and his defense is probably big-league ready even now, but Lombard has more work to do offensively. He had just a .695 OPS in 108 Double-A games last season in the New York Yankees' organization, and is going to have to show he can hit at that level to warrant big-league consideration.

Philadelphia Phillies: SS Aidan Miller

Opening Day level: Triple-A

There's probably a non-zero chance that if Aidan Miller were healthy this spring, he could've made the Philadelphia Phillies' Opening Day roster given their need for an offensive spark. Unfortunately, Miller hasn't played a single game this spring due to a back injury, and he was recently reassigned to Minor League camp. Miller has immense upside and could be a major factor sometime midseason for the Phillies, but he won't debut on Opening Day.

Pittsburgh Pirates: SS Konnor Griffin

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Opening Day level: Triple-A

Perhaps my most controversial take on this list is that Konnor Griffin, the No. 1 overall prospect in the sport, will begin the year in Triple-A. To be clear, I think Griffin should be in the Majors, and I think the Pittsburgh Pirates should be eager to extend him. He's hit the ball hard all spring, is an incredible athlete and is the best option the Pirates have at his position, but I think they keep him down for several reasons.

Griffin has only 21 games of Double-A experience under his belt. He's hit only .200 this month without drawing a single walk, and Nick Gonzales, another shortstop option, has had a very strong spring. Perhaps most importantly, the Pirates can keep Griffin in Triple-A to start the year and ensure they don't burn a year of his service time unless he finishes as the NL Rookie of the Year winner or runner-up. Again, I think Griffin should be the starting shortstop on Opening Day, but the Pirates will come up with reasons to keep their young star down.

San Diego Padres: LHP Kruz Schoolcraft

Opening Day level: Single-A

The San Diego Padres are short on starting pitching, but that doesn't mean Kruz Schoolcraft will be considered an option. Don't get me wrong — Schoolcraft, a first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, is the Padres' top prospect for a reason — but he also has just one professional regular-season appearance, and that came in Single-A. The southpaw has a long way to go before he's even close to big-league ready.

San Francisco Giants: 1B/OF Bryce Eldridge

Opening Day level: MLB

Bryce Eldridge's first taste of the big leagues did not go well in 2025, and he's struck out 14 times in 33 spring training at-bats, so I'd understand if the San Francisco Giants felt he wasn't big-league ready. But even with his hit tool concerns, Eldridge tore the Minors apart last season, and he has a .905 OPS this spring. Ultimately, the Giants need more thump around Rafael Devers, and while Oracle Park might not be a great hitters park, particularly for left-handed sluggers, Eldridge's upside cannot be ignored. The Giants should give him the first month at least to see if he's ready.

Seattle Mariners: SS Colt Emerson

Opening Day level: Triple-A

Brendan Donovan will play either second base or third base for the Seattle Mariners, creating a competition between Cole Young and Colt Emerson for the other infield vacancy. Young was the perceived favorite since he had big-league experience, but Emerson, one of the top infield prospects in the game, had a chance to prove himself. Unfortunately, Emerson has gone just 7-for-37 (.206 BA) with a .616 OPS, while Young has hit four home runs and posted an OPS over 1.000. Emerson had to outperform Young to have a shot at making the team, but that has not come close to happening.

St. Louis Cardinals: INF JJ Wetherholt

St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Opening Day level: MLB

Not only is JJ Wetherholt likely to make the St. Louis Cardinals' Opening Day roster, but there's a good chance he'll hit in a prominent spot in the team's batting order. Wetherholt, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, has a 1.029 OPS in spring training, showing every day that he belongs at the highest level. 2026 projects to be a rough year for the Cardinals, but a full season of Wetherholt can ease a lot of that pain.

Tampa Bay Rays: SS Carson Williams

Opening Day level: Triple-A

Carson Williams is in a competition with Taylor Walls to earn the starting shortstop job for the Tampa Bay Rays, and with how both of them are playing, it's tough to declare a winner. Williams has gone 8-for-21 (.381 BA) with an .867 OPS thus far, while Walls is 5-for-15 with a .945 OPS. I assume if all is equal, the Rays will give the job to the veteran over the rookie, making it likely Williams will begin the year in Triple-A, but that could easily change. What feels likely, though, is that if Williams doesn't win the starting shortstop job, he'll be in Triple-A, as playing regularly in the Minor Leagues is more valuable for a prospect than playing sparingly in the Majors.

Texas Rangers: SS/3B Sebastian Walcott

Opening Day level: Double-A

I was looking forward to seeing Sebastian Walcott take a leap this season and maybe even debut for the Texas Rangers, but after undergoing internal brace surgery on his throwing elbow, the talented will only play late this season (if he's able to suit up at all). Walcott was unlikely to make the team anyway, but this is still a crushing blow.

Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Trey Yesavage

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Opening Day level: MLB

Like McLean, Trey Yesavage dominated when given a chance late last season, only he thrived in the postseason for the Toronto Blue Jays. Yesavage was the Blue Jays' No. 2 starter all October, so it only makes sense that he'll play a prominent role this season as well. The Jays are expected to limit the right-hander at the beginning of the year after he threw many more innings than expected in 2025, but Yesavage should be in the Majors all year long.

Washington Nationals: SS Eli Willits

Opening Day level: Single-A

Eli Willits was selected with the No. 1 overall selection of the 2025 MLB Draft, but he was only a 17-year-old high schooler at the time. Willits appeared in 15 games in Single-A soon after getting drafted, but that's all of his professional experience. The Nationals might start him in High-A, but regardless, Willits will not even be a thought for a couple of years at least when Washington thinks about its Opening Day rosters.