Opening Day is right around the corner, and the World Baseball Classic is the talk of sports right now. The semifinal showdown between the U.S. and the Dominican Republic game was thrilling, filled with controversy and now has the United States now on the brink of a championship.

But there’s plenty of other stuff happening around baseball, too. So I decided to take some questions from The Baseball Insiders podcast as well as the Discord as we get set for the start of another MLB season next week.

Did missed calls lead to the Dominican Republic’s WBC loss on Sunday?

2026 World Baseball Classic WBC: Team USA v Team Dominican Republic | Mary DeCicco/GettyImages

If you missed it, the question is referencing the egregious strike-three calls against both Juan Soto in the eighth inning and Geraldo Perdomo in the ninth inning, two huge swings in a game Team USA wound up winning after stranding the potential tying run on third base.

Those misses contributed to the loss, for sure. If Soto had walked, it would have resulted in Fernando Tatis Jr. vs. Mason Miller, a battle of Padres teammates, with two runners on in a 2-1 game. But the D.R. also went scoreless in 4.2 innings against the United States’ bullpen. They left runners on base. There were multiple opportunities for the Dominicans to win that game, and they squandered all of them. So let’s not put it all on the umpire here.

Who do I think will win the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Aaron Judge reacts during the third inning against Canada during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Give me the United States. I think this team, from top to bottom, is too strong, and the favorite at this point with both Japan and the Dominican Republic out. The two people that make me uneasy about that pick are manager Mark DeRosa, who has found himself making headlines and facing controversy for some questionable decisions in this tournament, and also Nolan McLean, the young right-hander set to start the final after struggling in his WBC debut against Italy. My co-host, Adam Weinrib, was critical of McLean, and signaled him as the player to watch ahead of Team USA’s next game — and he was absolutely right to do so.

Where do I think Lucas Giolito signs?

Giolito pitches during the third inning between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Another week, another Lucas Giolito question. Frankly, I can’t believe he’s unsigned either.

I’ve said for weeks that the San Diego Padres are a great fit considering 1) the questions in their rotation and 2) how A.J. Preller loves stockpiling pitching depth. Adding Giolito this close to Opening Day, especially with the questions surrounding Joe Musgrove’s status coming off Tommy John surgery, would be a no-brainer move. Preller should consider it, and I believe he is. Adding Giolito would give the Padres the necessary depth it needs ahead of Opening Day.

Who is my top breakout candidate in 2026?

Kyle Harrison throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts Saturday, February 14, 2026. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lefty Kyle Harrison of the Milwaukee Brewers. I’ve referenced him before and I’ll say it again: Everything I’m hearing from folks across the industry is that Harrison looks different in Milwaukee, that he finally appears to be in position to maximize his massive talent. The Brewers’ pitching lab has cooked up some career resurgences before, and Harrison appears to be the latest beneficiary.

Harrison is more talented than almost anyone this organization has gotten their hands on. The upside here could be scary.

Will the Pirates get an extension done with Konnor Griffin?

Konnor Griffin rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This is the $100+ million dollar question. It's a tricky negotiation: The record contract for a player who hasn't yet debuted in MLB is Jackson Chourio at $82 million, and Griffin would surely shatter that number if he signed a long-term deal. Just how much further ahead of that number he goes is anyone’s guess.

I’m not ruling out an extension before Opening Day. If the Pirates get to a number that Griffin likes, signing an extension that would allow him to notch another long-term contract while still in his prime makes plenty of sense. And if he decides to wait, at 19, a larger payday surely awaits him. His talent and upside would have no one blaming him for betting on himself to break out.