Winners and losers from the World Baseball Classic: Red Sox, Giants on fire

The Red Sox and Giants have seen multiple standouts from their organizations all over the tournament.

While the best of the World Baseball Classic has yet to come, the tournament is in the Quarterfinals, meaning we have a large enough sample size to praise those who have played well and criticize those who have not. With that in mind, let's praise the MLB teams whose players are off to the best starts in the WBC and criticize the teams whose players haven't done nearly enough for their countries.

World Baseball Classic winners

Boston Red Sox

United States right fielder Roman Anthony | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox sent 15 players to the WBC, and it feels like every single one of them has had at least one big moment. While that obviously isn't the case, many of Boston's key players have starred on the big stage.

Roman Anthony, a last-minute insertion onto Team USA's roster thanks to Corbin Carroll's injury, has been a consistent starter and has done nothing but rake, going 6-for-19 with one home run, six RBI and drawing four walks. Speaking of Red Sox players on Team USA, Garrett Whitlock has a save and a hold in his two appearances, protecting two-run leads both times. Even some players Red Sox fans are fed up with deserve some shine.

Jarren Duran hit three home runs in four games, two of which came against left-handed All-Star Matthew Boyd. Brayan Bello threw five innings of one-run ball for the Dominican Republic against Israel. He allowed just one hit, didn't walk a batter, and struck out seven. Masataka Yoshida doesn't have a path toward everyday playing time, but he's gone 6-for-12 with two home runs and six RBI, serving as a key hitter on a Japan team that could win the whole tournament. Heck, even Nate Eaton homered off Tarik Skubal, and I haven't mentioned Greg Weissert recording a save against Team USA for Italy and two overall.

The Red Sox are the biggest WBC winners thus far, and it isn't particularly close.

San Francisco Giants

Venezuela first baseman Luis Arraez | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The San Francisco Giants are hoping to surprise some people this season, and if their WBC players perform as they have on the world stage during the regular season, who knows what this team is capable of? It all starts with Logan Webb, who ended his WBC having allowed just one run on five hits with 11 strikeouts and only one walk in 8.2 innings across two starts. Webb has long been one of MLB's most consistent arms, so it should come as no surprise to see him pitch well. Other standout performers are a bit surprising.

Luis Arraez is known as a pesky singles hitter who doesn't do anything else well. That hasn't been the case in the WBC, as not only has he gone 7-for-14, but six of his seven hits have gone for extra bases and two of those hits have resulted in home runs. Giants fans might not have loved the signing, but they'll love it if he plays like this in the regular season. Speaking of Venezuelan Giants dominating in the WBC, how about Jose Butto? The right-hander has not allowed a single baserunner across his three appearances and four innings of work. The Giants' bullpen doesn't look great on paper, but this version of Butto can change that in a hurry.

Their starting outfielders didn't do much, but these three players alone make the Giants clear winners.

Los Angeles Angels prospects

Italy starting pitcher Sam Aldegheri | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Angels don't have many, if any, notable players in the WBC. In fact, perhaps their most recognizable player participating, Yusei Kikuchi, didn't pitch particularly well in his only WBC appearance thus far. With that being said, some of the Angels' prospects who are playing have really stepped up for their countries.

Lucas Ramirez (Manny Ramirez's son) might've only gone 2-for-11 in the tournament for Brazil, but he drilled two home runs against Team USA and also drew three walks. He had a .400 OBP and a 1.127 OPS - not too shabby. Najer Victor is another prospect who opened some eyes against the USA, facing six batters in a relief appearance and striking out four of them. He fanned Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Gunnar Henderson and Roman Anthony. He walked one batter, and another reached on an error.

Perhaps the most impressive prospect of all, though, was Italy's Sam Aldegheri, who allowed just one hit and two walks in 4.2 innings against Brazil. He struck out eight batters and generated 17 swings and misses. Say what you want about Brazil, but Aldegheri pitched better against that team than Logan Webb did.

The Angels have one of the worst farm systems in the sport. These performances in the WBC might not change that fact, but they do give Angels fans a rare reason for optimism.

Aaron Nola

Italy starting pitcher Aaron Nola | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Aaron Nola came to the WBC with a lot to prove, coming off a dreadful year for the Philadelphia Phillies. One start might not mean much in the grand scheme of things, but Nola sure looked like the All-Star of old for Italy.

Facing off against a formidable Mexico team with its tournament hopes on the line, Nola dominated, going five shutout innings, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out five. Nola's velocity increased from where it was in 2025, and his pitches looked incredibly sharp.

If this version of Nola is who the Phillies are going to get, their rotation, which also has Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo and (soon) Zack Wheeler, is going to be absurdly good.

World Baseball Classic losers

Bryce Harper

United States first baseman Bryce Harper | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Nola impressed, but his teammate, Bryce Harper, has done anything but that. Like Nola, Harper had a lot to prove after Phillies president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, called him "not elite," but Harper has looked like a player whose best days are behind him.

Despite hitting high up in Mark DeRosa's order, Harper has gone just 3-for-20 with seven strikeouts. Despite hitting behind Bobby Witt Jr. and in front of Aaron Judge most of the time and being tied for the team lead in at-bats, Harper has driven in one run, has drawn one walk, and has been held without a single extra-base hit thus far.

As good as the Phillies pitching can be, they need Harper to be his former MVP self to have a chance when it comes to dethroning the Los Angeles Dodgers. This version of Harper is not going to get it done.

Seattle Mariners

Team USA catcher Cal Raleigh | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seattle Mariners sent many of their key contributors to the WBC, and it feels like there's been a lot more bad than good. Handshake gate has taken center stage, raising questions about their clubhouse chemistry. Even if all is good on that front, the players are struggling.

Cal Raleigh has gone 0-for-9 with five strikeouts and even uncharacteristically gave up a critical passed ball in Friday's game. Randy Arozarena went 2-for-13 with five strikeouts. Josh Naylor went 4-for-20 without a single extra-base hit. Julio Rodriguez is 3-for-15. Dom Canzone is 2-for-13. This is a combined 11-for-70 (.157 BA) for those keeping score at home.

Even the relievers haven't exactly impressed. Gabe Speier has allowed two runs in 2.1 innings of work. Eduard Bazardo has allowed one run in 1.1 innings. Even Andres Munoz allowed a run in his two innings. There isn't a single more disappointing team than the Mariners in the WBC. At least top prospect Michael Arroyo played pretty well for Columbia.

Mark Vientos

Nicaragua third baseman Mark Vientos | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mark Vientos hoped to put the disaster that was 2025 behind him, but he's gotten off to a sluggish start to spring training, and his struggles carried into the WBC for Nicaragua.

Tasked with being one of Nicaragua's key hitters, Vientos went 2-for-15 with six strikeouts. He drew just one walk and didn't record a single extra-base hit. Nicaragua went 0-4 in pool play and didn't score in their final two games. Vientos' struggles undoubtedly played a role in their offensive demise.

Vientos hopes to play his way into the New York Mets' lineup regularly and get back to his 2024 heights when he hit 27 home runs and looked like a budding star, but the WBC steered him in the opposite direction.

Mark DeRosa

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I have no idea whether Mark DeRosa still wants to be a MLB manager, but he interviewed for the Mets' managerial opening in 2017 and has been Team USA's manager in each of the last two WBCs. If DeRosa does want to manage in MLB, this WBC hasn't helped him at all.

Tasked with managing perhaps the most complete team in WBC history, all DeRosa has seemingly done is make mistakes. From leaving Gunnar Henderson pinned to the dugout to keeping Harper locked into the No. 2 spot, his lineup choices have been rather odd, and yet, that isn't even what has made DeRosa look the worst.

The manager seemed to think Team USA had already clinched a spot in the Quarterfinals ahead of their final pool play game against Italy, so he had many of the team's starters on the bench in what turned out to be a loss. As the manager, it's DeRosa's job not only to make the right baseball decisions, but also to know what's at stake and to get his team ready to play. DeRosa seemed to think the USA had already earned a spot when it hadn't, and its tourney hopes nearly died because of that.