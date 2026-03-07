Ozzie Albies ends all Braves trade speculation in emphatic fashion at the WBC

The first two days of the World Baseball Classic had mostly given us powerhouses flexing their muscle on the world stage, from Team USA to Japan to the Dominican Republic. On Saturday in Miami, though, we finally got our first instant classic of the 2026 tournament — courtesy of Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies and the Netherlands.

OZZIE ALBIES!



A #WORLDBASEBALLCLASSIC WALK-OFF HOMER FOR TEAM NETHERLANDS 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/T2HRyL233M — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2026

The Dutch entered the ninth inning trailing 3-1, three outs away from being upset by a Nicaragua side looking for its first-ever WBC win. It would've also been a crippling loss for Netherlands' hopes of advancing to the knockout stage, falling to 0-2 in a pool that also includes the D.R. and Venezuela.

But with one big swing, Albies broke Nicaraguan hearts and kept Dutch hopes alive. And it also delivered a message heard loud and clear in Atlanta, where he once was a franchise cornerstone but had recently found himself falling out of the team's plans — and into trade talks.

Ozzie Albies walk-off reminds Braves they can't afford to sell low

It's been a rough couple of years for Albies, to say the least. He was an All-Star in 2023, hitting 33 homers with an .846 OPS. But he played in just 99 games during the 2024 campaign, and he's slashed .245/.305/.380 over the last two seasons while battling a myriad of injuries.

With the Braves needing to decide whether to pick up or decline his team option for 2027, it was only. a matter of time before Albies' declining play landed him in trade talks. Could Atlanta really rely on him as part of its increasingly uncertain future? Or would they be better off letting him hit free agency — or flipping him for whatever the market would bear a year ahead of time?

Of course, lost in all that talks was the fact that Albies is still just 29 years old, and it wasn't too long ago that he was one of the sport's best two-way players at a premier position. On paper, at least, there's no real reason why he can't be a valuable piece for years to come; 30-homer pop simply doesn't come around all that often at second base. Selling that player when his trade value is at its lowest is a risky gambit, especially if Albies is swinging the bat like his old self.

An Ozzie Albies rebound could be in the cards in 2026

And while just about everything that could go wrong has already gone wrong with the Braves this spring, there's good reason to buy a bounce-back season for Albies. First, it's worth reiterating just how rotten his luck has been in recent years:

June 2021: 60-day IL (fractured left foot)

September 2022: 10-day IL (fractured right pinky)

August 2023: 10-day IL (strained left hamstring)

April 2024: 10-day IL (fractured right toe)

July 2024: 10-day IL (fractured left wrist)

September 2025: 10-day IL (fractured hamate bone)

Maybe Albies simply doesn't have the requisite bone density, but barring that, it sure seems like his injuries are a product of fluke plays than anything else. It's also not hard to paint an optimistic narrative about his 2025 season: He's openly admitted to not feeling like himself to start the year after spending the offseason recovering from wrist surgery, and when he finally did get his strength, back, he slashed .272/.330/.439 ... only to have that short-circuited by a fractured hamate that ended his season.

It's entirely possible this is wishful thinking. From here, though, it seems like Albies is a guy still in his prime who's just run into one obstacle after another of late that has masked his true skill level. That feels even truer now after his WBC moment, and hopefully this should convince the Braves once and for all that he's not a player worth parting with for no reason.