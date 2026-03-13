This Red Sox-Royals trade for Jarren Duran is a perfect fit during spring training return

Team Mexico's exit before the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals was disappointing, but Jarren Duran did what he could to try and will them as far as possible. The outfielder went 5-for-15 and tied for the WBC lead with three home runs in four games played. Two of those home runs came against Team USA southpaw Matthew Boyd.

JARREN DURAN HAVE A NIGHT! His second home run of the game pic.twitter.com/I4Ih1pxHYG — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 10, 2026

Duran was one of, if not the best position player in the WBC knockout rounds, which is saying something considering the talent participating in the tournament. He looks like a player who can play a key role for the Boston Red Sox, but he also looks like a player Craig Breslow could look to sell high on. It's no secret that Duran was very available in trade conversations this offseason, and perhaps his WBC hot streak could give a team like the Kansas City Royals extra motivation to get a deal done now that Duran is back in spring training. A swap of All-Stars with the two teams could make sense.

This Jarren Duran trade makes sense for Red Sox and Royals

The deal is a simple one-for-one involving a pair of 2024 All-Stars coming off disappointing 2025 seasons. The Red Sox would acquire Cole Ragans, a legitimate No. 2 starter to plug in behind Garrett Crochet in their rotation, giving them one of the best starting staffs in the sport. The Royals would be getting Duran, one of the best outfielders in the American League who can help fix their biggest glaring weakness.

While both fan bases might balk at this deal, here's why it makes sense for all involved.

Why the Red Sox would do this trade

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Duran is a fantastic player, and if he's back to his 2024 form, trading him would really hurt. When right, he's a legitimate five-tool star who can carry a team. The reason why Boston would be willing to trade him, though, comes down to their outfield depth. Even without Duran, the Red Sox would have one of the best outfields in the league with Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu lining up from left to right, and they could use Masataka Yoshida, another outfielder, at the DH spot.

They can afford to trade Duran, and would be receiving a guy who, when right, is a Cy Young-caliber pitcher. Cole Ragans finished fourth in the AL Cy Young balloting in 2024 and led the American League, striking out 10.8 batters per nine innings. 2025 was a down year, but he also missed substantial time due to injury. Now fully healthy, Ragans could be in for a huge year, giving the Red Sox an absurd rotation.

Red Sox Rotation Order Player SP1 Garrett Crochet SP2 Cole Ragans SP3 Ranger Suarez SP4 Sonny Gray SP5 Brayan Bello

This rotation would be flat-out absurd, and this doesn't even include depth options like Johan Oviedo, Payton Tolle and Connelly Early. It'd be hard to part with a big bat, especially after the Red Sox lost Alex Bregman to free agency and refused to properly replace him, but if the Red Sox are already prioritizing run prevention, why not go for this deal?

The Red Sox would be trading from a strength and going from one of Oviedo, Tolle or Early to Ragans. That, to me, feels like a no-brainer, even if the lineup takes a hit. If anything, this trade would give the Red Sox more freedom to trade one or both of Tolle or Early for an even better hitter than Duran.

Why the Royals would do this trade

Team Mexico outfielder Jarren Duran | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In my opinion, the Royals would be the harder team to convince here, given the value of elite starting pitching and how dominant Ragans can be. With that being said, as good as he is, Ragans has some injury concerns, and as mentioned above, Duran is such a dynamic player. If he's truly back to his 2024 form, it'd be hard for the Royals to turn down a deal to acquire him.

While guys like Isaac Collins, Starling Marte and Lane Thomas are upgrades over the outfielders the Royals ran out in 2025, Kansas City's lineup still has a lot to be desired, particularly in the outfield. Look at their lineup with Duran, though.

Royals Batting Order Player Position 1 Jarren Duran CF 2 Bobby Witt Jr. SS 3 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 4 Salvador Perez C 5 Maikel Garcia 3B 6 Carter Jensen DH 7 Jonathan India 2B 8 Jac Caglianone RF 9 Isaac Collins LF

Quibble with the order all you want, and perhaps the Royals would be better off using Duran in left field and the defensive-minded Kyle Isbel in center field, but no matter how you slice it, adding Duran greatly improves the ceiling of the lineup. All of a sudden, the Royals have an elite table setter in front of Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino, and makes their lineup incredibly deep.

Trading Ragans hurts, but the Royals would still have a strong rotation featuring Kris Bubic, Michael Wacha, Noah Cameron and Seth Lugo. They should be well-equipped to survive pitching-wise, and adding an All-Star to an outfield that finished last season with a league-worst 73 wRC+ in 2025. That feels like a clear win.