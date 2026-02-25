What I'm hearing on MLB free agents like Lucas Giolito and the Pirates' trade plans

Spring Training is in full force, and it has many folks optimistic about their favorite teams. But there are still players unsigned and a bunch of uncertainty surrounding some past All-Stars.

Whoever ultimately signs pitchers like Lucas Giolito or Zack Littell will get an immediate boost to their rotation. Andrew McCutchen, Tommy Pham and Starling Marte can bring veteran leadership to any clubhouse. They may not get $100 million contracts, but there’s still value to be found even at this late date. And it’s an opportunity for teams to bolster their World Series chances.

With that in mind, I figured I'd take a moment to answer five questions from The Baseball Insiders podcast and Discord about where the remaining free agency market stands with weeks to go until Opening Day.

What’s going on with Lucas Giolito?

There are a few teams that are talking to free-agent right-hander Lucas Giolito. But he’s sifting through opportunities and appears willing to wait it out however long that may take.

One team that made sense for Giolito, the Atlanta Braves, does not appear to be a serious threat. It’s surprising given the recent injuries to the Braves rotation, most notably to Spencer Schwellenbach, and a curious decision by Alex Anthopoulos. But unless there's further attrition, I’d be pretty surprised if Giolito, or even Littell, wound up in Atlanta.

Will players such as Andrew McCutchen, Starling Marte and Tommy Pham consider retirement?

Andrew McCutchen stands in the dugout before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates. | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

I don’t believe any of them will retire. McCutchen, if he doesn’t return to the Pirates, feels like a strong bet to sign elsewhere and attempt to prove Pittsburgh wrong in regards to not re-signing him. (That whole situation has felt like a mess.) Marte, too, feels like someone who isn’t done; he was still a 111 OPS+ bat last season. Pham is talking to teams and has always been a candidate to sign deep into the offseason, similar to what he did last season in Pittsburgh.

Are the Pirates done looking for a third baseman?

Isaac Paredes reacts to his home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the fifth inning at Daikin Park. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

No, they’re not. They’ve had plenty of conversations with teams and agents throughout the offseason, and those continue even now, although the options are dwindling. The Pirates have had talks with the Houston Astros about Isaac Paredes, but Houston places a very high value on Paredes and won’t part with him unless they get that value in return. Could Pittsburgh part with someone on the Major League roster — such as, say, catcher Joey Bart — in part of the package to acquire Paredes or another third baseman? It’s one possibility.

Why are the rest of the free agents taking forever?

Max Scherzer pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 7 of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

It’s a helluva question. The remaining free agents include names like Giolito, Littell, McCutchen, Pham, Randal Grichuk, Justin Turner, Tyler Anderson and Max Scherzer — players who can help teams win games. So, what gives? Is there a significant gap in how teams value them? Are there medical concerns? Is a player waiting out the market, hoping to sign with a contender? There are always many factors at play.

One unsigned name that surprises me is Danny Coloumbe, a veteran left-hander who has had a lot of success in recent years. Word is, he’s okay waiting out the market. Teams are always looking for lefty relievers, so he shouldn’t be out of work too long.

What team is catching attention early this spring?

Paul Skenes watches from the dugout in the sixth inning between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Pirates. Ryan O’Hearn compared them to the 2023 Baltimore Orioles, a group that came out of nowhere to win 101 games and the AL East, and it’s hard not to be impressed by what Pittsburgh is building.

Their pitching staff, headlined by Paul Skenes, speaks for itself. But now they have a credible offense with new additions such as Marcell Ozuna, Brandon Lowe and O’Hearn to pair with Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz and more. Their new manager, Don Kelly, has drawn rave reviews from folks early on. I’m optimistic about what’s to come with the Pirates, and I know I’m not alone there.