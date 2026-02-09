Andrew McCutchen learned one final time not to trust Pirates owner Bob Nutting

Whether it be Bob Nutting at the top, or Ben Cherington in the front office, one aspect of this Pirates organization that is lacking is communication. No one knows this more than Andrew McCutchen, who has spent most of his career in Pittsburgh with little to show for it. On Monday morning, the Pirates signed Marcell Ozuna to a one-year contract, likely signaling an end to Cutch's career with the team. Once again, the Pirates didn't speak with their words, but rather their actions.

Ozuna is one of the least-likable players in baseball. He's been charged with DUI and faced domestic violence allegations. He's on the downswing of his career, having hit just 21 home runs last season. The Pirates are banking on the Ozuna of old – a player who thrived in the noise, and hit 35+ home runs per season. That player is long gone, and in return they've betrayed a franchise icon for the final time.

Andrew McCutchen begged the Pirates to take him back

New York Yankees v Pittsburgh Pirates | Justin K. Aller/GettyImages

McCutchen ranted about the lack of communication he's had with the Pirates front office this winter. Cutch may not be a Baseball Hall of Famer, but he's on the periphery and a former MVP. The 39-year-old is one of the best players in franchise history and will one day have his number retired.

“I wonder, did the Cards do this [to Adam] Wainwright/ [Albert] Pujols/Yadi [Yadier Molina]?” McCutchen posted to X. “Dodgers to [Clayton] Kershaw? Tigers to Miggy [Miguel Cabrera]? The list goes on and on."

McCutchen was particularly irked that he wasn't invited to Pirates Fest, as he loves interacting with the fans. Cutch calls Pittsburgh his home year round for a reason, mind you.

“If this is my last year, it would have been nice to meet the fans one last time as a player. Talk to them about my appreciation for them over the years. Shake that little kid’s hand or hug the fan that’s been a fan since [Roberto] Clemente. You see, this is bigger than baseball! Bigger than looking at a 40-man roster and cherry picking numbers that fit your agenda or prove why your opinion matters. The fans deserved at the very least to get that opportunity," McCutchen continued.

Cutch met with Nutting after his most recent social media comments, and the two buried the hatchet. Nutting claims to understand how important McCutchen is to the Pittsburgh community. Yet, the team barely communicates with him, and essentially handed him a pink slip Monday morning without a phone call.

Baseball is a business, and the Pirates are losing without McCutchen

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ozuna is a slight upgrade over McCutchen at DH, there's no denying it. Cutch is a few years older than Ozuna, and the Dominican slugger had an OPS over 50 points higher than McCutchen. If we're strictly talking about baseball, Ozuna wins. The Pirates lineup is severely lacking in the power department, and they've struck out on hitters like Kyle Schwarber and Eugenio Suarez this winter despite some compelling offers.

McCutchen remains an option as a veteran fourth outfielder, but he won't receive the same playing time nor will he be a regular feature on a team he frankly deserves to play for. Cutch has played an important role on some truly disappointing Pirates teams. This includes his second run on the team. He and Paul Skenes know more than most what it feels like to waste away in an organization that doesn't care enough to compete. Now that the Pirates are willing to somewhat increase their payroll, Cutch is no longer a part of it?

That sort of betrayal from Nutting may not be obvious to him in the moment, but should the Pirates compete for a Wild Card spot this season without McCutchen on the roster, it'll be a noticeable void in an otherwise historic career.