Pirates' next move is obvious after Andrew McCutchen puts franchise on blast

The Pittsburgh Pirates are back at the bottom of the National League standings, in keeping with recent tradition. This team has a historically dominant ace leading the rotation in Paul Skenes, but a wonky bullpen and the worst lineup in MLB prevents Pittsburgh from making any real noise. The fans are fed up. So are the players, it seems like.

Andrew McCutchen is a Pirates legend, having spent 12 of his 17 pro seasons in a Pittsburgh uniform. He is beloved in PNC Park. And yet, even he is getting tired of all the losing. He wants to return for year 18 in the Majors next year, but when asked if he'd do it in Pittsburgh, McCutchen was blunt and honest.

"I want to win. That’s all."

Caught up with Andrew McCutchen pregame. Says he's not talking about anything future-focused with the Pirates. As for his own situation, says he does want to play in 2026.



Could that be in Pittsburgh?



"I want to win. That’s all. I have to do what I need to do, too." — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) August 18, 2025

Unless the Pirates can prove to McCutchen that the team has any remote chance of contending in 2026, it sounds like the veteran DH will be taking his talents to a new team. Pittsburgh should probably expedite that process and allow McCutchen to join a winner right now. The 38-year-old deserves that courtesy.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Pirates should DFA Andrew McCutchen to let him join contender

In the late stages of an incredibly productive and consistent career, McCutchen's .700 OPS would tie his career worst mark. He falls just under the league average with a 96 wRC+ and he was recently removed from the everyday lineup in favor of younger alternatives. He's slashing .241/.327/.373 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 378 at-bats.

Those aren't great numbers, but McCutchen is still a solid reserve bat for a contender — even if he's almost strictly a situational hitter late in games and against left-handed pitching. The defense has fallen off considerably from his prime, which is hardly a surprise; McCutchen hasn't put his glove on in months. There may be a team bold enough to stick him in right field to see what happens, but McCutchen profiles more as a designated hitter with subpar metrics. So, the value is limited. But not nonexistent.

Even if McCutchen plays less with a contender than he has in Pittsburgh, one has to think he'd be happy to take meaningful at-bats and compete for a World Series. It's something the Pirates can do for him — a dignified response to a blatant but completely valid critique of the organization.

Where could Andrew McCutchen sign as a free agent?

If the Pirates cut ties, a player with McCutchen's pedigree shouldn't take long to find a new home. He's not going to land anywhere and take on a starring role, but he can still take on important pinch-hit opportunities and provide backup services at DH (and maybe right field). Most importantly, he's a great clubhouse leader for any team and knows what it means to perform in October.

It's easiest to look at the clubs (other than Pittsburgh) that McCutchen has played for in his career. The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers are both on track for top-3 seeds in the NL and both could use a bit more pop from their reserves. He could always ring chase with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team in perpetual search for more depth. Some of the lower-profile AL contenders, like the Detroit Tigers or Seattle Mariners, could also find a use for his bat (and his guidance in the locker room).