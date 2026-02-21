MLB free agent predictions: Dark horse suitors for Scherzer, Hoskins and more

Spring training games are officially underway, which means for most MLB fans, free agency is a thing of the past. With that being said, there are still some intriguing names out there waiting to sign with a team before Opening Day.

Each of the best remaining options has a likely suitor, but anything can happen when signing this late. Here's a look at some dark horses that could be in play to swoop in and make one more meaningful move before the season begins.

RHP Max Scherzer

Oct 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners during game four of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Likely destination: Toronto Blue Jays

Dark horse destination: San Diego Padres

It feels like a matter of when, not if, Max Scherzer will re-sign with the Toronto Blue Jays, as it was reported on Friday that Toronto appears to be the most serious suitor for the future Hall of Famer. With that being said, the Blue Jays have a ton of starting pitching depth as it is, so it's not as if they need him. A team like the San Diego Padres certainly could use him, though.

The Padres have signed German Marquez, Griffin Canning and even Walker Buehler recently, hoping to add depth to a rotation full of question marks. But even at 41 years of age, Scherzer offers more reliability than all three of those arms. You can never have enough starting pitching, and San Diego sure could use more of it if they hope to get back to the postseason.

1B Rhys Hoskins

Jun 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins (12) warms up before game against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Likely destination: Washington Nationals

Dark horse destination: Miami Marlins

Rhys Hoskins still languishing away in free agency is a bit surprising, because he's still a productive hitter when healthy. He hit 26 home runs in 2024, and had a 108 OPS+ in 90 games last season for the Milwaukee Brewers before injuries and Andrew Vaughn's emergence cost him his job. He can be streaky, but he continues to have a terrific eye and a bunch of power. He'd help a team like the Washington Nationals that lacks right-handed hitters and could use a first baseman (and a veteran presence in the clubhouse) a ton.

A team like the Miami Marlins could make sense, too. Unlike Washington, Miami has an outside shot of squeaking into the NL Wild Card race, and Hoskins would be an upgrade over the expected platoon of Liam Hicks and Christopher Morel at first base. He would also come cheap, making this a no-brainer move for the Marlins to make.

RHP Lucas Giolito

Aug 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) reacts to a strikeout to end the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Likely destination: Atlanta Braves

Dark horse destination: Minnesota Twins

Lucas Giolito is seemingly waiting for a team to get desperate enough to meet his contract demands. With Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep expected to miss most of the first half (at the very least) with elbow injuries, the Atlanta Braves should be fit that bill. Giolito isn't a frontline starter anymore, but he can give the Braves much-needed innings, and he'd be a clear upgrade over a guy like Bryce Elder at the back end of their rotation.

Another team that should be desperate for a starting pitcher is the Minnesota Twins, which just lost Pablo Lopez for the season. With Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober being their only semi-reliable starters, Giolito would be a valuable addition as an innings-eater. Worst case, he wouldn't cost much, and if the Twins are out of it at the trade deadline, he can fetch them a prospect or two in a deal.

RHP Zack Littell

Oct 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Zack Littell (52) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Likely destination: San Diego Padres

Dark horse destination: Philadelphia Phillies

As mentioned above, the Padres need to add starting pitching, and while Scherzer has the best resume of the available free agents and Giolito is the biggest name, Littell might project the best for 2026. He won't blow anyone away, but he's posted a 3.73 ERA in 61 starts over the past two seasons. That'll play on a Padres team that could use a reliable innings eater.

The same can be said about the Philadelphia Phillies, though. Zack Wheeler is expected to begin the year on the IL, and Ranger Suarez left in free agency, leaving them short-handed in their rotation. They hope Taijuan Walker can give them adequate innings, and that top prospect Andrew Painter is MLB-ready, but neither of those things are a certainty. Littell isn't the best fit in a hitter-friendly ballpark in Philly, as he can be susceptible to the long ball, but beggars can't be choosers this time of year. The Phillies need depth, and Littell can provide that at a high level.

OF Michael Conforto

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto (23) reacts after scoring a run during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Likely destination: Houston Astros

Dark horse destination: Arizona Diamondbacks

Michael Conforto was once an All-Star, but he's coming off a dreadful 2025, greatly impacting his market. Despite that down season, Conforto's track record is strong enough to suggest he should be on a Major League roster — and with the Houston Astros in clear need of left-handed hitters (and outfielders in particular), it's hard to find a better fit. In fact, they've reportedly shown interest in Conforto of late.

If an Astros deal doesn't come to fruition, the Arizona Diamondbacks should swoop in and sign him. With Lourdes Gurriel Jr. expected to begin the year on the IL, the need for a left fielder, at least to start the season, is abundantly clear, especially if Jordan Lawlar isn't quite ready to be a full-time outfielder.