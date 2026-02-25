MLB free agency predictions: Giolito, Marte and players who can decide roster battles

With MLB Spring Training in full swing, it's easy to forget that several noteworthy players remain unsigned. The regular season is right around the corner, though, and history tells us that waiting until the last second to put pen to paper is not always in a free agent's best interest.

The benefit (at least for teams) is that waiting until spring training allows a front office to assess position battles and better pinpoint specific needs before doling out a new contract. Let's dive into some of the remaining free agents and try to predict their eventual landing spots:

Randal Grichuk, OF

Randal Grichuk, Kansas City Royals | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Predicted landing spot: Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies could use a better fourth outfielder than Johan Rojas, and Gabriel Rincones' lefty profile is not what this team needs. You get substantially less defensive value with Grichuk, but he still produces solid exit velocities at the plate and is especially effective against left-handed pitching, making him a clean and simple platoon partner for Brandon Marsh.

He'd essentially fulfill the function of Austin Hays or Weston Wilson in years past. Grichuk really struggled after a deadline move to Kansas City last season and he's getting up there in age, but as a cheap stopgap with some offensive utility, he makes sense for the Phillies as a last-minute addition.

Danny Coulombe, LHP

Danny Coulombe, Texas Rangers | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Predicted landing spot: Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays need more high-leverage bullets after losing Pete Fairbanks to free agency. Tampa has needs more lefties in the pen. Enter Danny Coulombe, who'll probably settle for a cheap one-year deal at this point. He put up a 2.30 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 43.0 innings last season, split between Minnesota and Texas.

Coulombe works almost exclusively in the low-80s to low-90s range at this point in his career, but the cutter is an effective setup pitch and he has a knack for deception. At 36, the wheels will come off soon, but despite the somewhat limited scope of his impact, Coulombe has been very good for a while now. He can bring necessary balance to the Tampa bullpen with minimal downside risk.

Max Kepler, OF

Max Kepler, Philadelphia Phillies | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Predicted landing spot: Kansas City Royals

The surface-level numbers weren't great for Max Kepler last season (.691 OPS, 88 OPS+), nor is this 80-game PED suspension. He probably won't sign with a team until midseason as a result, but once the shackles are off, the Royals feel like a natural fit. Kansas City has made strides to address the outfield this offseason, but consistent production was hard to come by in 2025.

Kepler finished his sole Phillies campaign on a high note, even if the PEDs undermine any positivity. The veteran lefty can still generate hard contact and competently man either corner outfield spot. His expected slugging (.443) far exceeded his actual slugging (.391), so positive regression should be on the distant horizon.

Nick Loftin and Tyler Tolbert still have Minor League options, so Kansas City can clear the necessary space for Kepler when the time comes. He will be ineligible for the playoffs, but if he can help the Royals get to October down the stretch, that will be well worth it.

Starling Marte, OF

Starling Marte, New York Mets | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Predicted landing spot: San Francisco Giants

Starling Marte has dealt with more than his share of injuries over the past few years. He's 37 now, which means there is only so much gas left in the tank, despite a professed desire to play into his 40s. Despite a limited market, however, Marte still has some pop in his bat. He's also a valuable leadership figure, which could attract rebuilding teams and contenders alike.

The Giants' only reliable bench outfielder right now is Drew Gilbert, who posted a .598 OPS last season. He also has three Minor League options left. Marte was more of a DH for the Mets in 2025, but San Francisco can probably get away with the occasional spot start in right or left field. He can also soak up spare DH reps with Rafael Devers and Luis Arráez committed to first base and second base, respectively.

Marte hit .270 with a .745 OPS and 111 OPS+ across 98 games in his final Mets season. That will still play, even with defensive limitations. San Francisco clearly believes it has enough elite defenders and quality pitchers to compensate for a few less accomplished gloves.

Max Scherzer, RHP

Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Predicted landing spot: Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto made sweeping additions to the pitching staff this winter, signing Dylan Cease to a blockbuster seven-year deal and poaching Cody Ponce from the KBO. With Bowden Francis, Shane Bieber and Jake Bloss on injured to begin the season, however, the Jays could use a depth piece. Why not reunite with Max Scherzer?

You pretty much know what you're getting with Scherzer at this point. The three-time Cy Young winner is 41 years old; he put up a 5.19 ERA across 17 starts last season. He not a shutdown, every-fifth-outing type of pitcher anymore. Still, he's a valuable leader and a baseline-competent sixth starter whom Toronto can deploy in a pinch.

To his credit, Scherzer gave the Blue Jays some genuinely good innings during their World Series run last October. He's still an absolute madman, committed to fine-tuning his craft, with a time-proven winning mindset. Toronto could do worse. Scherzer probably wants to re-sign, too.

Zack Littell, RHP

Zack Littell, Cincinnati Reds | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Predicted landing spot: A's

Zack Littell made 32 starts and pitched 186.2 innings last season, which is valuable in and of itself. He wasn't half bad either, posting a 3.81 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 130 strikeouts. He is more of a pitch-to-contact guy than A's fans might like, especially at Sutter Health Park, but Littell knows how to command the zone and he can typically limit explosive damage.

The A's are really starting to come together against all odds, with Tyler Soderstrom and Jacob Wilson both signing extensions. This team has more than enough offensive firepower to sneak into the Wild Card race, but the rotation is a mess. Luis Severino complained frequently about pitching in a Minor League ballpark and Aaron Civale, their lone offseason addition, is deeply unreliable.

Littell can take the bump every fifth game and not be a disaster, which for this A's team is a serious step in the right direction. He's only 30, theoretically still in his prime, but this protracted free agent saga could allow the A's to sign Littell on the cheap.

Lucas Giolito, RHP

Lucas Giolito, Boston Red Sox | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Predicted landing spot: San Diego Padres

Last was a proper roller coaster for Lucas Giolito, who returned from Tommy John surgery, only to have his campaign cut short by a shoulder ailment. He's seemingly healthy now, but the 31-year-old's complicated track record has left his market a bit muddied. It's unclear if teams are willing to offer up the three- or four-year deal Giolito probably believes he is worth.

All signs point toward Giolito signing a higher-AAV, short-term deal so he can test the market again next winter. The Padres need quality rotation depth more than most contenders. Their farm system is barren, Yu Darvish and Matt Waldron are both hurt, and it's hard to trust JP Sears or Germán Márquez as legitimate week-in, week-out starters.

Giolito put up a solid 3.41 ERA across 26 starts last season. The metrics below the hood weren't great, but if he's actually healthy, this is a pitcher with some pedigree. The last two years notwithstanding, Giolito has broadly proven himself to be a durable weapon over the years. His prime is but a memory at this point, but of all the current options, Giolito is the best bet to eat 150-plus innings and potentially raise the ceiling of a weakened Padres staff.