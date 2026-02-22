Max Scherzer to the Blue Jays and 4 MLB free-agent reunions still in play

Spring training games are underway, but there are still some intriguing free agents languishing on the market. Look at Max Scherzer, for example: Despite the fact that he's a future Hall of Famer who just pitched well in Game 7 of the World Series a few months ago, the righty remains unsigned with Opening Day just weeks away.

With that being said, it's been reported that Scherzer has been discussing a reunion with the Toronto Blue Jays, and there are reasons to believe that a deal between those two sides will eventually get done. With that, here's a look at possible reunions that could still be in play.

RHP Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays

Oct 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners during game four of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays have one of the best rotations in the American League on paper. Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman and Trey Yesavage have the potential to be an elite trio, Jose Berrios consistently eats innings every fifth day and Cody Ponce makes his MLB return after a very successful KBO stint with tremendous upside. Depth is an issue, though.

Shane Bieber is expected to miss the beginning of the season with forearm fatigue, and Bowden Francis is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. They do have Eric Lauer as an option, but he's likely to begin the year in the bullpen. This means their best depth starter is probably Ricky Tiedemann, long one of the Jays' top prospects who hasn't thrown a single MLB pitch amid a litany of injuries. Scherzer gives them another option for innings, and a very proven one at that.

He isn't the superstar he once was, but Toronto doesn't need him to be. They don't even need him to make 30+ starts. They just need him to take the ball when they're shorthanded, and they could certainly use his clubhouse presence as well. This reunion makes too much sense, and it feels like a matter of when, not if, it'll get set in stone.

LHP Justin Wilson, Boston Red Sox

Apr 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Justin Wilson (32) pitches during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox had arguably the best bullpen in the American League in 2025. Aroldis Chapman obviously played a huge role in that, but fellow southpaw Justin Wilson was an underrated piece for Alex Cora all year. The 38-year-old made 61 appearances and posted a 3.35 ERA and a sub-3.00 FIP in 48.1 innings of work. He was particularly dominant against left-handed hitters, holding them to a .574 OPS.

The Red Sox could use more bullpen depth, particularly from the left side. Yes, Chapman is still in town, but he's going to pitch the ninth inning almost exclusively. Who is going to get the elite left-handed hitters out in big spots earlier in games? As of now, Boston's best left-handed reliever not named Chapman is probably Jovani Moran, a 28-year-old who has made two big-league appearances since 2023.

Just as you can never have enough starting pitching depth, you really cannot have enough bullpen depth. Re-signing Wilson is an easy decision for Boston to make.

OF Randal Grichuk, Arizona Diamondbacks

Jun 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Randal Grichuk (15) celebrates scoring a run in fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made it clear they intend to win now by not trading Ketel Marte and bringing back the likes of Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, but their outfield lacks much depth. Corbin Carroll is a superstar, but his Opening Day status is in question after he suffered a broken hamate, and with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. expected to begin the year on the IL, who knows who will start in the other two spots?

Guys like Jordan Lawlar and Alek Thomas figure to get a lot of at-bats in the outfield, but neither player is close to proven. That's where a 12-year veteran like Randal Grichuk can help. Grichuk is far from a star and probably shouldn't be an everyday player at this stage of his career, but he can certainly help the Diamondbacks, particularly against left-handed pitchers.

Grichuk only had a .703 OPS against southpaws in 2025, but had a .913 OPS against lefties in 2024 and sports an .819 OPS against them in his career. Grichuk had some good moments with the Diamondbacks when he played for them in 2024 and 2025, and there's reason to believe he can be an X-factor for them in 2026 as well.

RHP Michael Kopech, Los Angeles Dodgers

Jun 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Michael Kopech (45) delivers to the plate in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers don't need more help, but that's never stopped them from going out of their way to add any free agent they believe will improve their chances of winning (as we saw from their Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz signings). Diaz greatly improves their bullpen, but there's still more room for improvement. Michael Kopech, arguably the best reliever still available, can help them a ton.

Kopech turned his career around when the Dodgers acquired him at the 2024 trade deadline, as he posted a 1.13 ERA in 24 appearances and pitched well in that year's postseason. He was limited to just 14 appearances in 2025, but he looked similarly dominant in those outings with a 2.45 ERA.

Command can elude him at times and durability is a clear concern, but Kopech has unbelievable stuff, and he's proven he can be a reliable late-inning reliever for a contending team. The Dodgers are a team that can afford to take a risk on an injury-prone reliever, hoping that he'll be able to help them in October when it really matters. They'd be favored to win it all regardless, and their odds would only improve with a healthy Kopech.

INF Jose Iglesias, New York Mets

Oct 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jose Iglesias (11) celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

OMG. So you're saying there's a chance? Admittedly, this one might be the biggest long shot on the list; the New York Mets let Jose Iglesias walk as a free agent after his magical 2024 season, and Iglesias wound up struggling in 2025 to the tune of a 66 OPS+ with the San Diego Padres. It's probably unlikely they bring him back at this point.

With that being said, Iglesias remains a free agent, and the Mets could use some middle-infield depth. There's a chance Francisco Lindor will miss Opening Day with a hamate injury, and even if he doesn't, the Mets lack a clear backup.

Ronny Mauricio is the most talented internal option, but the Mets will probably want him to play in Triple-A regularly rather than sparingly in the Majors. Other names include guys like Vidal Brujan, Grae Kessinger and Jackson Cluff. Is Iglesias not an upgrade over that list? Expecting him to have the kind of offensive impact he did in 2024 would be foolish, but he could provide the Mets with sure-handed defense at three of the four infield positions and some clubhouse leadership too.