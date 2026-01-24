The best fits for Max Scherzer as future Hall of Famer eyes one more World Series run

Max Scherzer hopes to pitch again in his age-42 season, which feels distinctly like a send-off. The three-time Cy Young winner told The Athletic (h/t NY Post) he is "healthy and ready to sign at any moment if certain teams call."

We don't know the specific teams yet, but we can assume Scherzer wants to join a contender with an open rotation spot. Simple terms. There are sure to be specific locations he prefers at this point in his career, and it's worth noting that Scherzer is willing to wait until Opening Day — maybe even into the regular season — to ensure that he's in a desirable spot.

What does Max Scherzer offer at this point?

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game 7 | Michael Chisholm/GettyImages

Last season was a struggle for Scherzer, who posted a 5.19 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 17 regular season starts. His underlying metrics were a bit more positive, but nothing to paint Scherzer as the dominant force of old. He can still get decent swing-and-miss on his fastball, but the off-speed pitches were hammered with alarming regularity.

Still, Scherzer was an All-Star as recently as 2021 and has mostly remained a steadfast, durable starter through his late-30s (and now early-40s). Last season was probably the beginning of the end, to be frank, but Scherzer still locked in for the playoffs — including an impressive four-inning effort in Game 7 of the World Series.

Beyond the on-field impact, Scherzer is a fiery competitor and a great locker room presence. He can help younger pitchers on the staff and he still wakes up for big moments, whether there's gas in the tank or not. He's a future Hall of Famer and a hell of a guy to root for, so expect teams to take interest in bringing him along for the 2026 journey.

Here are a few potential landing spots that check the necessary boxes.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks v Cleveland Guardians - Game 2 | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Last season was an exercise in misery for Arizona Diamondbacks fans, but this roster is still built to contender. Ketel Marte appears to be staying put. Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo — there is legitimate star-power in the D'Backs lineup. The Nolan Arenado trade is best described as 'meh,' but clearly Arizona plans on winning baseball games.

Where the D'Backs most need help is pitching. Signing Merrill Kelly and Michael Soroka helps, but Arizona's entire staff has been decimated by injuries in recent years. Corbin Burnes should offer ace-level relief upon his return from elbow surgery, but he's slated to begin 2026 on the IL. Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Pfaadt are interesting bounce-back candidates, but neither offers much stability at this point.

Why not organize a reunion with Scherzer, who began his career in Phoenix almost two decades ago? Arizona dealt Scherzer to Detroit are two seasons, a trade that now lives in infamy. Are there bad feelings there? Perhaps, but Scherzer ought to appreciate the wide-open path to meaningful starts with the D'Backs. It's a nice bookend to his career, too, and perchance an opportunity to right past wrongs.

Detroit Tigers

Wild Card Series - Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians - Game One | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

Another potential reunion, from another team that surely regrets letting Scherzer slip out the door. Scherzer made his first two All-Star appearances and won his first Cy Young award in a Detroit Tigers uniform. Then he left for Washington as a free agent and won a World Series a few years later. The Tigers happen to be at a similar crossroads now with two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, whose expiring contract — and upcoming arbitration dispute — has turned up trade rumors.

If Detroit deals Skubal, rotation depth will become an immediate concern. The Tigers can probably get an MLB-ready starter back in any Skubal trade, but the 2-5 spots in this rotation are already flimsy. Without Skubal, Detroit won't be able to pull a full-blown ace out of their back pocket. But depth, options, can help them overcome.

Should Detroit keep Skubal instead, Scherzer still profiles as a worthwhile depth piece. The Tigers were oh so close to toppling Seattle in the ALDS. This team has the talent and the coaching to make a run, especially if Skubal sticks around. Scherzer getting the chance for one final miracle run in his old stomping grounds — at a very pitcher-friendly ballpark, no less — could be appealing.

Cleveland Guardians

Wild Card Series - Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians - Game One | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

The Cleveland Guardians did not look like a contender on paper in 2025, but a historic comeback saw them win the AL Central before flaming out in October. That is basically the formula at this point. José Ramírez is a perennial MVP candidate, but he gets very little help offensively. An elite bullpen buoys a flawed rotation. So on and so forth. Cleveland will win more games than it should and stay in the mix.

Gavin Williams blossomed into a bonafide ace last season, but the rest of Cleveland's rotation is pretty hit or miss. Tanner Bibee is a lock; Slade Cecconi, Logan Allen and Joey Cantillo are young, potentially fun, but unproven. Even if he's just the No. 5 starter, Scherzer can bring a lot of winning experience and general wisdom to a locker room that needs it.

Cleveland won't purchase from the top shelf in free agency, but the right marginal investments, paired with excellent player development and madman strategy, puts them on the level of far more talented teams. Scherzer would a cheap, one-year investment, but he can still sling it well enough and change Cleveland's mental makeup for the better.

San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres v New York Yankees | Elsa/GettyImages

Michael King is back, a pleasant surprise in an otherwise quiet offseason for the San Diego Padres. This roster is still built to win. The lineup is a proven unit. The bullpen ranks among the best in baseball. The rotation, however, could still use work, and we know San Diego needs to be deliberate with its spending.

Framber Valdez and the premium free agents are off the table at this point, but Scherzer can still in and give San Diego an upgrade over J.P. Sears, at the very least. Joe Musgrove is due back from Tommy John, but it's hard to place high expectations on him. There's space for him to crack a regular role here. It helps to have such a potent lineup in support.

There's a case for San Diego to get younger, not older, but Scherzer's leadership and presumed affordability mitigates any age-related risk. He shouldn't bog down the cap sheet in any way, and the Padres are bumping against the closure of this core's World Series window. There is pressure to win now, which is what Scherzer wants.

Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals | Mitchell Layton/GettyImages

The Philadelphia Phillies are more or less running it back. That is not as disastrous an outcome as some would have you believe — this was the clear second-best team in the NL playoffs — but it's not enough to move up the ladder, especially with L.A., New York, and Chicago all making serious gains.

Philadelphia's positional depth chart is more or less settled, but the rotation needs reinforcements. Ranger Suárez's departure leaves the Phils without a clear five-man group as Zack Wheeler rehabs his elbow. Cristopher Sánchez, Jesús Luzardo and Aaron Nola are locks, but who's next up? Taijuan Walker shouldn't be a 30-game starter at this point in his career. Andrew Painter offers monster upside, but struggled in Triple-A last season. His readiness is questionable.

All signs point to Painter competing for a job in spring training. But if the Phillies can find an upgrade over Walker — or a complement to him, should Painter fail to earn a spot — it will solidify their standing in a rapidly improving NL East. Scherzer fits the bill. He'd serve as a simple one-year investment and a stopgap until Wheeler returns from the IL. This is probably the best team Scherzer can realistically join. This move wouldn't excite Phillies fans, but it'd fulfill a basic need without long-term baggage.