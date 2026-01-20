One trade every NL West contender can still make to combat the Dodgers

Not only have the Los Angeles Dodgers won back-to-back World Series titles, but they've won 12 of the last 13 NL West division titles. They've controlled the division, and after adding both Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz to an already stacked roster, they're in a prime position to win another title.

While the Dodgers should be considered clear NL West favorites, three of their four division rivals (sorry, Rockies) can make a trade to, at the very least, respond to Los Angeles getting better and potentially make things more interesting in the division.

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have ranked among the top six in the majors in runs scored in each of the last two seasons, and after electing to keep Ketel Marte, it's hard to envision offense being their biggest issue in 2026, even if they could probably use a bat. On the pitching side, though, their ace is Merrill Kelly right now, and with limited financial resources to acquire a better arm, a trade for a difference-maker like MacKenzie Gore feels like a must if Arizona wants to make any noise in the NL West.

Gore has had his ups and downs in his MLB career, but it's clear he has ace stuff. Yes, he has to pitch better in second halves, but the 26-year-old was a first-time All-Star in 2025 and is seemingly only getting better as he gains experience. Gore, a pitcher with immense upside and two full years of cheap club control would be a great fit in Arizona, but the same can be said for just about any contending team. With that, it's going to cost a lot to acquire him.

This package would be very painful for Diamondbacks fans. Jordan Lawlar was considered one of the best prospects in the sport not too long ago. His stock has fallen as he's struggled to stay healthy and didn't hit in either of his prolonged big league stints, but he's still just 23 years old and has all kinds of potential. He doesn't really have room to play in Arizona now that the Diamondbacks acquired Nolan Arenado, but in Washington, he could conceivably play second base, third base, or even shortstop if they trade C.J. Abrams.

In addition to Lawlar, the Diamondbacks would be parting with their No. 2 prospect and a borderline top-100 prospect in Slade Caldwell, their first-round pick from the 2024 MLB Draft. Caldwell is still a couple of years away from debuting, at least, but he could be the center fielder of the future in Washington. An outfield consisting of James Wood, Caldwell and Dylan Crews from left to right could be the league's best sooner rather than later.

Adding Khol Drake, a southpaw who is almost big-league-ready, as the third piece could be what gets this deal over the finish line. The Washington Nationals will need pitching, especially after trading Gore. Even if Drake doesn't have immense upside, he could be a rotation fixture for the next decade thanks largely to an impressive curveball.

It's a lot to give up, but Gore is a massive upgrade over Drake, the Diamondbacks don't have room for Lawlar in their infield, and Caldwell is years away from contributing at the big league level. If the Diamondbacks want to win now, this trade makes sense.

San Francisco Giants

Freddy Peralta is one of the hottest names on the trade market right now, and for good reason. Not only is he a bonafide ace, but he's set to make just $8 million in 2025, making him an option for even the smallest of markets.

The San Francisco Giants aren't a small-market team by any means, but they've been reluctant to spend big money this winter. Acquiring Peralta, a pitcher they've been linked to all winter, would not cost much financially, and could get San Francisco into the NL playoff picture. It would, however, be quite costly asset-wise.

In any Peralta deal, the Milwaukee Brewers would want pitching coming back the other way, so in this deal, they get two big-league-ready arms. Landen Roupp is the best of the two, and he could be a solid mid-rotation arm in Milwaukee for the better part of the next half-decade. I'm unsure whether Blade Tidwell will stick as a starter, but he has 15 big league innings under his belt and would provide cheap, quality depth, which every team needs.

The centerpiece of this deal, though, is Josuar Gonzalez, San Francisco's No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline. The Brewers might not need a shortstop like Gonzalez knowing that they have superstar prospects like Jesus Made and Luis Pena in their system, but when a prospect like Gonzalez becomes available in a trade, you get him and figure out the fit later. He just turned 18 years old in October and could follow in Made and Pena's footsteps, developing into one of the best shortstop prospects in the sport. Five-tool prospects are rare, and Gonzalez profiles as a true five-tool player at a premium position.

Should the Giants part with him for just one year of Peralta? That can be debated. I'm sure most Giants fans would say no, but getting Peralta without him would be very difficult, especially if No. 1 prospect Bryce Eldridge wouldn't be in the deal. However, getting Peralta would give the Giants a rotation trio alongside Logan Webb and Robbie Ray that can compete with any, and who knows, perhaps he'd be open to an extension.

San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres are the Dodgers' biggest threats in the NL West, but they have limited cash and assets to make major moves. They have a gaping hole in their rotation, but perhaps the most realistic trade they could make would help address their lineup.

They might not need an outfielder like Luis Robert Jr. desperately, but the Padres, a team that finished 28th in home runs this past season, certainly need more power. Robert has tons of that, and he could be had for a relatively affordable price.

The biggest name going to the Chicago White Sox in this mock trade is Kash Mayfield, the Padres' No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline. Mayfield is still a ways away from debuting, but his increased fastball velocity and devastating change-up give him an exciting ceiling for White Sox fans to dream of. In addition to Mayfield, the White Sox would receive Tirso Ornelas, a power-hitting corner outfielder who could slot into right field right away.

Parting with one of the organization's top prospects for what could be one year of a remarkably inconsistent and injury-prone outfielder is risky, but the Padres won't catch the Dodgers without taking risks. Robert has superstar upside, and getting him with his contract paid down some will not come super cheap. This deal makes sense for both sides.