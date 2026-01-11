MLB in-season tournament: Craven moneygrab, or stroke of Manfred genius?

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred had a lot to say during a WFAN radio interview on Thursday. Some things he had to say, like adding a free agency deadline, were utterly blasphemous. Adding a deadline would cause more harm than good, no matter how boring this offseason has been. Others, like the possibility of adding an in-season tournament to the sport's already long calendar, sparked reactions from fans on both sides of the coin.

Some applaud Manfred's creativity and would be open to a new wrinkle in what can be seen as a taxing six-month slog. Others believe this is nothing more than a money grab and that Manfred would be making the game worse. It's easy to see both sides of the argument here.

Why an in-season tournament can be seen as a money grab

I applaud Manfred's willingness to get creative, and as the commissioner, he should explore all options to make the game better and more appealing for those who aren't attached yet. With that being said, what does adding an in-season tournament accomplish?

The NBA added an in-season tournament recently, hoping to make its regular season more interesting for fans and to incentivize its players to value at least part of the regular season. Does MLB have these problems, though? There is no participation issue in MLB, and it's not as if the playoffs are all but decided a couple of months into the season, like in the NBA.

Plus, does anyone actually care about the NBA Cup? The New York Knicks showed the world what they thought of it by refusing to raise the banner after winning it. MLB should know this, so what would be the purpose of adding it other than to make additional money? It's not as if it'd be any easier on the players either, as this would likely require more travel and a wonky schedule.

Why an in-season tournament could be Rob Manfred's latest brilliant idea

MLB fans have made their opinions about the job Manfred has done known, but it's indisputable that while he's made his share of mistakes, he's done a lot of good. The pitch clock was frowned upon by most, but the effect it has had is clear. Games are moving at a much faster pace, and in turn, fans are watching and showing up to games in record numbers.

Even beyond that, the decision to use ghost runners in extra innings prevents those games from dragging on forever and make them fascinating. Banning the shift creates more action. The decision to play more international games is also a great thing. Why can't the in-season tournament, another idea many fans don't like, be Manfred's latest win?

There might not be a need for it, and it might be inconvenient for the players, but since when is adding games that can be seen as more important a bad thing? It might not be the World Series, but pressure-packed games between the best teams are always more fun to watch. If the players view this tournament as important, it can be very fun to watch and a fun addition to the regular season, especially if we see underdogs go on runs.

MLB in-season tournament would bring more harm than good

Ultimately, the in-season tournament idea is a mix of a craven money grab and a stroke of genius from Manfred. If the players are bought in, the games can be very fun, especially if we see unexpected teams find ways to make some noise.

On the other hand, though, there really isn't a need for this. MLB does not have the same issues the NBA does, and the issues MLB does have would not be solved by adding an in-season tournament. If the need isn't there, it's fair to wonder why MLB would consider adding it.

Adding it would make everything more complicated. When would the tournament take place? Would the All-Star Game be replaced? If not, would the regular season be shortened? Shortening that would mean less revenue for teams, and salaries would be lowered as a result. Additionally, what would this change mean for the sport's records? Manfred acknowledged that by saying "Because of all of our season-long records, you’re playing around with something that people care a lot about."

MLB is in a great spot right now. Ratings spiked in 2025, teams are making money hand over fist, and players are as talented as they've ever been. Why are changes needed? There's something to be said about "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." MLB is not broken, so there's no need to fix it.