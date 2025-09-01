Fansided

MLB September call-ups tracker: Every team's moves for the home stretch

Several big names highlight the first wave of September call-ups.
ByZachary Rotman|
2025 MLB All-Star Week: Futures Game
2025 MLB All-Star Week: Futures Game | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

One of the best months of the MLB calendar is officially here. Not only is September the final month of the regular season, but active rosters expand from 26 players to 28. Each MLB team gets to add a position player and a pitcher to its active roster, which makes September 1 an exciting day for fans of MLB teams competing and out of postseason contention.

While not every call-up will be a top prospect, and not every call-up will be historically great, there are several intriguing players getting a chance to compete in September. Who knows, they might even end up impacting the playoff race.

Here's a look at each team's first September call-ups.

Every MLB team's September call-ups

Team

Position Player Call-Up

Pitcher Call-Up

Arizona Diamondbacks

Athletics

INF/OF Max Schuemann

RHP Scott McGough

Atlanta Braves

INF Luke Williams

RHP Roddery Muñoz

Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

C Ali Sanchez

RHP Zack Kelly

Chicago Cubs

OF Kevin Alcantara

RHP Aaron Civale

Chicago White Sox

3B Bryan Ramos

LHP Fraser Ellard

Cincinnati Reds

INF Sal Stewart

RHP Yosver Zulueta

Cleveland Guardians

OF George Valera

RHP Zak Kent

Colorado Rockies

C Drew Romo

LHP Ryan Rolison

Detroit Tigers

OF Justyn-Henry Malloy

RHP Chase Lee

Houston Astros

OF Taylor Trammell

RHP Luis Garcia

Kansas City Royals

C Carter Jensen

RHP Luinder Avila

Los Angeles Angels

INF Scott Kingery

LHP Mitch Farris

Los Angeles Dodgers

Miami Marlins

C Brian Navarreto

RHP Luarbert Arias

Milwaukee Brewers

INF Joey Ortiz

RHP Craig Yoho

Minnesota Twins

DaShawn Keirsey Jr.

RHP Noah Davis

New York Mets

SS/2B Luisangel Acuña

RHP Justin Hagenman

New York Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies

C Garrett Stubbs

LHP Tim Mayza

Pittsburgh Pirates

San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants

OF Grant McCray

RHP JT Brubaker

Seattle Mariners

C Harry Ford

RHP Luke Jackson

St. Louis Cardinals

OF Victor Scott III

RHP Chris Roycroft

Tampa Bay Rays

Texas Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays

INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa

RHP Dillon Tate

Washington Nationals

SS Nasim Nuñez

LHP Andrew Alvarez

This story will be updated as more call-ups are revealed.

Mariners begin Harry Ford era with September call-up

A moment Seattle Mariners have waited a while for has finally arrived. Harry Ford, one of their top prospects for a while now, is up in the majors for the first time. This is a very exciting move for Seattle.

No, this doesn't mean that Cal Raleigh is hurt or going anywhere. Raleigh is still going to catch most days, and DH on days that he isn't catching. What this move allows the Mariners to do, though, is start Ford behind the dish on days Raleigh isn't catching, and play him at DH and potentially even in the outfield on days that he is.

The Mariners promoted Ford for his bat. Ford is slashing .283/.408/.460 with 16 home runs and 74 RBI while playing all 97 games this season for Triple-A Tacoma. Ford has been MLB-ready for a while, and he's looking to make an impact for a Mariners team currently occupying a Wild Card spot.

Reds recall top prospect for playoff push

The Cincinnati Reds have lost eight of their last 10, even after their win on Sunday, yet they sit just 4.0 games back of the third Wild Card spot in the NL. With a postseason berth still within realistic reach, the team has promoted its top prospect, Sal Stewart, to the majors.

This is a well-deserved promotion for Stewart, who has slashed .309/.383/.524 with 20 home runs, 80 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 118 games, the last 38 of which have come for Triple-A Louisville. The Reds hope Stewart adds a spark to what's been an inconsistent offense all year.

The question with Stewart has long been where he'd play in the majors. Well, with Ke'Bryan Hayes at third base and Matt McLain manning the keystone, Stewart has recently learned how to play first base. He'll slot there when he makes his MLB debut on Monday for Cincinnati.

Blue Jays bolster depth with Isiah Kiner-Falefa reunion

The Toronto Blue Jays were active on the waiver wire, claiming Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday and activating him on Monday with the expanded rosters. Kiner-Falefa played 83 games for the Blue Jays in 2023 before getting traded to the Pirates at that year's trade deadline, so this is a reunion.

While it always makes sense to stack up on depth, the question of what Kiner-Falefa's role is happens to be a good one. Ultimately, it feels like Kiner-Falefa is just an extra right-handed bat the Jays have at their disposal, allowing manager John Schneider to use guys like Ernie Clement and Davis Schneider off the bench more aggressively, knowing he has a veteran who can play everywhere as insurance.

Kiner-Falefa might not play too much down the stretch, but hey, at least he's on a contending team now.

