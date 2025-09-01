MLB September call-ups tracker: Every team's moves for the home stretch

One of the best months of the MLB calendar is officially here. Not only is September the final month of the regular season, but active rosters expand from 26 players to 28. Each MLB team gets to add a position player and a pitcher to its active roster, which makes September 1 an exciting day for fans of MLB teams competing and out of postseason contention.
While not every call-up will be a top prospect, and not every call-up will be historically great, there are several intriguing players getting a chance to compete in September. Who knows, they might even end up impacting the playoff race.
Here's a look at each team's first September call-ups.
Every MLB team's September call-ups
Team
Position Player Call-Up
Pitcher Call-Up
Arizona Diamondbacks
Athletics
INF/OF Max Schuemann
RHP Scott McGough
Atlanta Braves
INF Luke Williams
RHP Roddery Muñoz
Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox
C Ali Sanchez
RHP Zack Kelly
Chicago Cubs
OF Kevin Alcantara
RHP Aaron Civale
Chicago White Sox
3B Bryan Ramos
LHP Fraser Ellard
Cincinnati Reds
INF Sal Stewart
RHP Yosver Zulueta
Cleveland Guardians
OF George Valera
RHP Zak Kent
Colorado Rockies
C Drew Romo
LHP Ryan Rolison
Detroit Tigers
OF Justyn-Henry Malloy
RHP Chase Lee
Houston Astros
OF Taylor Trammell
RHP Luis Garcia
Kansas City Royals
C Carter Jensen
RHP Luinder Avila
Los Angeles Angels
INF Scott Kingery
LHP Mitch Farris
Los Angeles Dodgers
Miami Marlins
C Brian Navarreto
RHP Luarbert Arias
Milwaukee Brewers
INF Joey Ortiz
RHP Craig Yoho
Minnesota Twins
DaShawn Keirsey Jr.
RHP Noah Davis
New York Mets
SS/2B Luisangel Acuña
RHP Justin Hagenman
New York Yankees
Philadelphia Phillies
C Garrett Stubbs
LHP Tim Mayza
Pittsburgh Pirates
San Diego Padres
San Francisco Giants
OF Grant McCray
RHP JT Brubaker
Seattle Mariners
C Harry Ford
RHP Luke Jackson
St. Louis Cardinals
OF Victor Scott III
RHP Chris Roycroft
Tampa Bay Rays
Texas Rangers
Toronto Blue Jays
INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa
RHP Dillon Tate
Washington Nationals
SS Nasim Nuñez
LHP Andrew Alvarez
This story will be updated as more call-ups are revealed.
Mariners begin Harry Ford era with September call-up
A moment Seattle Mariners have waited a while for has finally arrived. Harry Ford, one of their top prospects for a while now, is up in the majors for the first time. This is a very exciting move for Seattle.
No, this doesn't mean that Cal Raleigh is hurt or going anywhere. Raleigh is still going to catch most days, and DH on days that he isn't catching. What this move allows the Mariners to do, though, is start Ford behind the dish on days Raleigh isn't catching, and play him at DH and potentially even in the outfield on days that he is.
The Mariners promoted Ford for his bat. Ford is slashing .283/.408/.460 with 16 home runs and 74 RBI while playing all 97 games this season for Triple-A Tacoma. Ford has been MLB-ready for a while, and he's looking to make an impact for a Mariners team currently occupying a Wild Card spot.
Reds recall top prospect for playoff push
The Cincinnati Reds have lost eight of their last 10, even after their win on Sunday, yet they sit just 4.0 games back of the third Wild Card spot in the NL. With a postseason berth still within realistic reach, the team has promoted its top prospect, Sal Stewart, to the majors.
This is a well-deserved promotion for Stewart, who has slashed .309/.383/.524 with 20 home runs, 80 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 118 games, the last 38 of which have come for Triple-A Louisville. The Reds hope Stewart adds a spark to what's been an inconsistent offense all year.
The question with Stewart has long been where he'd play in the majors. Well, with Ke'Bryan Hayes at third base and Matt McLain manning the keystone, Stewart has recently learned how to play first base. He'll slot there when he makes his MLB debut on Monday for Cincinnati.
Blue Jays bolster depth with Isiah Kiner-Falefa reunion
The Toronto Blue Jays were active on the waiver wire, claiming Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday and activating him on Monday with the expanded rosters. Kiner-Falefa played 83 games for the Blue Jays in 2023 before getting traded to the Pirates at that year's trade deadline, so this is a reunion.
While it always makes sense to stack up on depth, the question of what Kiner-Falefa's role is happens to be a good one. Ultimately, it feels like Kiner-Falefa is just an extra right-handed bat the Jays have at their disposal, allowing manager John Schneider to use guys like Ernie Clement and Davis Schneider off the bench more aggressively, knowing he has a veteran who can play everywhere as insurance.
Kiner-Falefa might not play too much down the stretch, but hey, at least he's on a contending team now.