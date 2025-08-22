Meet the September call-ups who will make or break the MLB Playoff picture

Over the past week, we've seen several big-name prospects get called up to the majors. From Samuel Basallo to Bubba Chandler to Nolan McLean, we've seen some of the game's best prospects get the call, and in McLean's case, he's already made a major impact.

With the month of September right around the corner, more of these call-ups could be imminent around the league. Each team will gain two additional roster spots, giving them an extra hitter and pitcher to use down the stretch. From the scope of teams in the playoff race, teams in the hunt should strongly consider promoting these players come September 1 to give them the best chance of continuing their season in October.

Detroit Tigers: Max Anderson

The Detroit Tigers have been among MLB's best teams all season long, but have also refrained from showing any kind of aggressiveness. Their conservative strategy has somewhat led them to where they are, but they should also try and field their best 26 players come October. Giving Max Anderson a look can help them do that.

Anderson, a second-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and Detroit's No. 10 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is having by far the best season of his professional career, slashing .307/.356/.502 with 16 home runs and 71 RBI in 98 games - the last eight of which have come for Triple-A Toledo. Perhaps the Tigers would like to get him a longer look with the Mud Hens, but I'd want to see what he can do in the majors.

The Tigers' could use a bit more thump, particularly from their right-handed hitters, and Anderson can conceivably provide that. If it works out, they have a potential starter in their infield in October. If it doesn't, he doesn't have to be on their playoff roster. Considering their big league in the AL Central, they can afford to give him a look.

Toronto Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage

The Toronto Blue Jays have a 4.0 game lead in the AL East and are about to activate Shane Bieber off the IL to make his Blue Jays debut. With Bieber set to enter the rotation, it might be a bit curious to have Trey Yesavage, a starter (and their No. 1 prospect), as their choice, but the Jays can and should use the dynamic right-hander out of the bullpen.

Yesavage has burst onto the scene this season, beginning the year in Single-A and making it all the way up to Triple-A. His combined 3.17 ERA in 20 appearances (19 starts) is obviously rock-solid, but what really makes Yesavage stick out is his 137 strikeouts in just 82.1 innings of work. I don't know if he's ready to start MLB games quite yet, but I do know he's ready to pitch an inning of relief at times and miss plenty of bats. His stuff is, to put it bluntly, absurd.

The Jays' rotation is fine. In fact, it's so fine to the point where Eric Lauer was removed from it. Their bullpen, though, could use another late-inning arm, and that's where Yesavage comes into play. This would be an aggressive move, but the Jays did use Yesavage out of the bullpen a couple of outings ago presumably to prepare him for a potential big league audition in that role. Hopefully, that becomes reality.

Houston Astros: Nick Hernandez

Despite the Houston Astros' recent offensive slump, they still have sole possession of first place in the AL West. Their offensive woes should be cured when Yordan Alvarez returns from the IL, but with Josh Hader out for likely the remainder of the regular season, their bullpen needs reinforcements. They can't make trades at this point of the season, but they can promote a guy like Nick Hernandez to the majors.

This wouldn't be nearly as exciting as promoting a prospect like Anderson or Yesavage, and Hernandez has pitched in the majors before (albeit unimpressively), but he's pitching well enough to earn another look.

In 39 appearances at Triple-A this season, Hernandez has a 2.21 ERA across 40.2 innings of work, and he's fanned an impressive 55 batters. While dominating in Triple-A might not mean much in the grand scheme of things for a 30-year-old, it's worth noting that Hernandez is pitching as well as he is in the PCL, a league notoriously known for favoring hitters.

Given the state of Houston's bullpen, this one's a no-brainer.

New York Yankees: Spencer Jones

From no-brainer to perhaps the most controversial name on this list we go. Spencer Jones has absurd power, plays rock-solid defense in center field, and is an outstanding athlete, but making contact can be a major issue, as his 31.3 percent strikeout rate this season would indicate.

Can Jones make enough contact to make it in the majors? i have no idea, but the numbers he's putting up this season suggests the New York Yankees ought to give him a look at least. Jones is slashing .284/.379/.610 with 31 home runs and 66 RBI in 88 games this season, 39 of which have come at Triple-A, where his numbers have only improved from those at Double-A. The strikeouts might be an issue, but if he hits the ball hard nearly every time he makes contact, who cares?

Spencer Jones LAUNCHES a 443 foot bomb off of Alek Manoah 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ANCdHedkq9 — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 20, 2025

Admittedly, the Yankees don't need Jones with their outfield depth in mind, and might keep him in Triple-A because of that, but when the rosters expand, why not give him a look? The guy hit 13 home runs in his first 19 games in Triple-A. I'm not here to say he'll do that in the majors, but he's a kind of hitter who can carry a team when he's hot. The Yankees should give him a look at some point in September. Worst case, they can just send him down if it doesn't work out.

Boston Red Sox: Payton Tolle

The Boston Red Sox promoted the player I would've suggested, Jhostynxon Garcia, hours before writing this piece, but fortunately, they still have another high-end prospect, Payton Tolle, worthy of a look in the majors as well.

Tolle is another fast riser, beginning the year in High-A and making it up to Triple-A. In the 19 appearances (17 starts) he's made this season, he's posted a 3.12 ERA and has struck out 124 batters while issuing only 23 walks in 86.2 innings of work. Only two of those appearances have come at Triple-A, and he allowed six runs (five earned) in his first inning at that level, but he's completed nine straight scoreless innings since. He certainly looks like a pitcher able to contribute down the stretch.

I don't know how many innings Tolle has left in his left arm this season considering he's already surpassed his previous career-high in innings, but even if the Red Sox promote the 22-year-old to work out of their bullpen, it'd be worthwhile.

Seattle Mariners: Harry Ford

This one is a bit weird, because Harry Ford is a catcher, the same position as Seattle Mariners superstar Cal Raleigh. No, Ford should not be promoted to take Raleigh's job obviously, but the Mariners have other ways to find at-bats for him.

From using him behind the plate on Raleigh's off-days to using him at DH at times over Jorge Polanco, to using him in the outfield in Dominic Canzone's place, the Mariners can get creative to find Ford, their No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline, at-bats down the stretch.

The 22-year-old simply deserves a look. All 91 games he's played this season have come in Triple-A, and as his .291/.415/.480 slash line with 16 home runs and 72 RBI would indicate, his bat is ready. The Mariners added much-needed firepower at the deadline by acquiring both Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor, but why stop there when you don't have to? Ford would make the team better and scarier down the stretch and (hopefully) into October.

Kansas City Royals: Carter Jensen

Similarly to the Ford conundrum, Carter Jensen, the No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline in the Kansas City Royals' system, is a catcher who has the misfortune of being behind Salvador Perez, their iconic catcher, on the depth chart. Jensen won't catch every day, but 35-year-old Perez can't catch every day. Jensen can and should help out there, and he can even DH some too.

He's played 104 games in the upper minors this season, the last 36 of which have come at Triple-A, and what's clear is his bat is ready. In those Triple-A games, Jensen is slashing .264/.375/.597 with 11 home runs and 30 RBI.

The Royals have a really solid pitching staff, which should only be better when Cole Ragans returns from the IL. Their offense, though, is the reason why they're on the outside looking in when looking at the playoff race. Adding Jensen can potentially add a much-needed spark in the lineup and help lead Kansas City to the playoffs. They don't have much to lose at this point.

Cleveland Guardians: Jhonkensy Noel

In an ideal world, Chase DeLauter would be healthy and top prospects like Travis Bazzana and Cooper Ingle would be raking in Triple-A. Unfortunately, none of these things are happening right now. With that in mind, calling up a familiar face like Jhonkensy Noel might be the right move for the Cleveland Guardians to make.

I know, Noel looked overmatched in the 49 big league games he played in this season, but he has an .834 OPS in 53 Triple-A appearances including 12 home runs. I'm not going to say he doesn't have flaws as a player, but his power is still very prevalent, and that's something that the Guardians could really use.

Cleveland is on the outside looking in when looking at the Wild Card standings, and a big reason for that is that they're tied for 20th in the majors in long balls. Jose Ramirez is great, and Steven Kwan is an awesome table setter, but who else in this lineup really scares you? Adding Noel, a home run threat every time he steps up to the plate, can really make a difference if he's swinging a good bat. Plus, it's not as if he doesn't have a massive moment in him.

BIG CHRISTMAS DEMOLISHES A GAME-TYING HOME RUN!!! pic.twitter.com/YmlTUjRaWc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 18, 2024

Texas Rangers: Abimelec Ortiz

The Texas Rangers are still somewhat alive in the Wild Card race because of their pitching. For them to go on a run, their offense, which currently ranks 23rd in the majors in runs scored, will have to wake up. Promoting a prospect like Abimelec Ortiz can help ignite this offense once and for all.

Ortiz only has 13 games of Triple-A experience, so I'm not sure whether the Rangers would promote him to the majors, but the fact that he's gone 13-for-38 (.342 BA) with four home runs and 13 RBI while also drawing six walks might entice them. He's reached base in 19 of his 47 plate appearances.

Ortiz, Texas' No. 18 prospect, is a first baseman, a spot in which the team has Rowdy Tellez playing on most nights right now. It's unlikely the Rangers get back into the race, but it feels impossible without someone getting hot. Why not have that someone be Ortiz, who happens to be lighting Triple-A on fire?

Milwaukee Brewers: Craig Yoho

The Milwaukee Brewers are the best team in the league record-wise, and obviously don't have many needs. With that in mind, every team will add a pitcher in September, and the Brewers should make theirs Craig Yoho.

Yoho, one of the best reliever prospects in the game, has struggled in his seven big league appearances, but has also allowed a total of four earned runs in 40 innings pitched (0.90 ERA) at Triple-A. He's struck out 50 batters in those 40 frames and hasn't allowed a single home run. He's been completely and utterly dominant.

Yes, the first couple of stints he's had in the majors haven't gone well, mainly because of walks, but he's been too dominant to not have some sort of role in the Brewers' bullpen down the stretch. Worst-case scenario, if he can't seem to figure it out, Milwaukee doesn't need to carry him on its postseason roster. They have the luxury of giving a prospect with absurd upside a trial run, and hopefully that's what they do.

Philadelphia Phillies: Andrew Painter

In an ideal world, Andrew Painter would get more seasoning in Triple-A, but can the Philadelphia Phillies afford to give that to him? Zack Wheeler is on the IL without a timetable for return, and the rest of their rotation is full of question marks. Can Aaron Nola find it? Can Ranger Suarez turn around his previously rotten second-half luck? Can Jesus Luzardo show any sort of consistency? Is Taijuan Walker an actual trustworthy starter? It feels like Cristopher Sanchez is the only pitcher the Phillies can fully lean on, and that isn't great.

Painter, arguably the best pitching prospect in the sport, has had a bit of a rocky season, which is to be expected after coming back from Tommy John surgery, but it's worth noting that while his 5.31 ERA is ugly, he's allowed two earned runs or fewer in 10 of his 17 starts in Triple-A this season. Yes, he's had some clunkers, but he's had his share of good outings too.

The Phillies should, at the very least, see what he can do down the stretch. If he disappoints, the Phillies have other starters they can turn to in October even if they have question marks. If he's great, he can play a big role in the postseason. The Phillies have a big enough cushion in the NL East to make this move now and see what Painter has.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Jackson Ferris

The Los Angeles Dodgers have as stacked of a pitching staff as any team when healthy, but their issue is they have 12 pitchers on the IL, seven of which are relievers. Their rotation is as healthy as it's been all year, but their bullpen is a complete and utter mess. Jackson Ferris can help fix that.

I'm not sure how realistic this one is since he's spent all of this season in Double-A and has yet to throw a single Triple-A pitch, but the all-in Dodgers should consider taking a big swing. Ferris is one of their best pitching prospects, and he's had a solid year (3.94 ERA, 9.8 K/9) in 22 appearances (20 starts).

Plugging him into the bullpen and seeing what he can provide might be their best chance of adding an impactful reliever down the stretch. At this point, he can't be much worse than some of the guys they've thrown out there.

Chicago Cubs: Riley Martin

I'd love for the Chicago Cubs to promote Moises Ballesteros, their No. 2 prospect, to the majors, but where would he play? They've already had trouble finding regular playing time for Owen Caissie, their No. 1 prospect, and almost certainly won't want that to be the case with Ballesteros as well. Someone who can be a good fit, though, is Riley Martin.

Yes, it's underwhelming, but every team can use more bullpen depth, and Martin has a 2.78 ERA in 39 appearances and 55 innings pitched for Triple-A Iowa this season. The 27-year-old has 96 games at that level under his belt and 165 appearances overall. You might as well want to see what he can do, right?

The Cubs will have an extra roster spot to promote a pitcher, and few deserve a look more than Martin. He might not stick around long and might not factor into the postseason equation, but at least give him a shot.

San Diego Padres: Bradgley Rodriguez

A.J. Preller has traded most of the top prospects in the San Diego Padres' farm system, but Bradgley Rodriguez, a fireballing reliever, still remains. Rodriguez is currently on the IL with Triple-A El Paso, but his return is imminent. He should be used as the team's pitcher call-up, adding even more depth to an already absurd bullpen.

The 21-year-old Rodriguez made his MLB debut earlier this season and threw 1.2 scoreless innings. In 18 Triple-A appearances, he's posted a 3.22 ERA and has struck out 31 batters in 22.1 innings of work to go along with only five walks. He's been outstanding whenever he's been able to take the mound, and there's no reason to believe that trend won't continue when he's healthy.

Nasty sequence from Padres Prospect Bradgley Rodriguez.



Kid is so damn good. pic.twitter.com/6hGUulUrzs — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) February 25, 2025

Having Rodriguez and his 100+ mph fastball as their seventh or eighth-best reliever is a luxury not many teams can afford. The Padres might as well give him another look and see if he's worth rostering in October.

New York Mets: Brandon Sproat

Brandon Sproat might honestly be promoted before September when the New York Mets need a sixth starter on their next homestand, but if he isn't, he should be up on Sept. 1. He didn't have a great start to his season, and guys like Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong have taken some of his shine away, but his performance of late has made it clear that he's MLB-ready.

Sproat has a 2.05 ERA in his last nine starts and 48.1 innings of work in Triple-A, and five of the 11 earned runs he's allowed in that span came in one rough outing. He's been mostly spotless, and just allowed one run in six innings in his first start on a normal four days of rest.

Given how well he's pitched lately and how dominant McLean looked in his big league debut, the starting pitching-starved Mets should make this move sooner rather than later. Sproat could be the difference between making or missing the playoffs at this point.

Cincinnati Reds: Sal Stewart

The Cincinnati Reds are just 0.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot, and have a prospect in Sal Stewart who could push them over the top. Stewart, the team's No. 1 prospect, has played 80 of his 109 games in Double-A this season, but the 29 contests he's played in Triple-A have shown that his bat can play in the bigs.

Stewart has slashed .315/.395/.630 with seven home runs and 24 RBI in his 124 Triple-A plate appearances. He played extremely well in Double-A leading to his promotion, and all he's done since is play better.

The 21-year-old is primarily a third baseman but he's played a good amount of second base and even made his professional debut at first base recently. He won't play at third base or second base much with Ke'Bryan Hayes and Matt McLain locked into those positions respectively, but the Reds can conceivably use him at first base and move Spencer Steer into left field. Whether they will or not remains to be seen, but for a Reds team that can taste October baseball, they ought to consider it.

St. Louis Cardinals: JJ Wetherholt

Save the best for last? JJ Wetherholt might be the best prospect on this list, and he deserves a call-up. Whether the St. Louis Cardinals are actually alive in the postseason race can be debated (they're currently 5.0 games back of the third Wild Card spot), but regardless, Wetherholt should be getting a look down the stretch. He can help them win games and stay alive, and he can also give the team hope for the future. There's no reason for him to still be in the minor leagues.

This would be a quick call-up for Wetherholt, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, but who's to say he doesn't deserve it? He played extremely well in Double-A leading to a call-up to Triple-A, and all he's done at that level is play better, as his .295/.387/.638 slash line with nine home runs in just 27 games would suggest. In fact, Wetherholt has two more home runs in Triple-A than he did in 35 more games at Double-A.

His bat is ready, the only question to answer is where would he play? Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado both being on the IL for now opens both second base and third base. Wherever the Cardinals were to choose to deploy him, they should make the move ASAP. Their team would be better now with him starting over guys like Thomas Saggese and Nolan Gorman, and would be better set up for the future as well knowing he's MLB-ready.

At the very least, this move would give a Cardinals fan base that's pretty checked out right now something to look forward to.