Tigers fans come to infuriating Scott Harris realization after Eugenio Suarez whiff

The Detroit Tigers didn't want to mortgage their future for a rental. Even I cannot fully blame them for not pulling the trigger on a trade for Eugenio Suarez, a player on pace for over 45 home runs, in a walk year. However, such deals can be the difference between contenders and pretenders in any given season. The Tigers have opted to play the long game, while the Seattle Mariners – another team with a young superstar in Julio Rodriguez – were willing to pull the trigger.

In return for Suarez, the Arizona Diamondbacks received the Mariners' No. 9 prospect Tyler Locklear, No. 16 prospect Hunter Cranton and No. 17 prospect Juan Burgos. Three top-20 prospects for a player who could very well leave after the season is a lot. However, Suarez is the kind of power hitter who could thrive in the postseason, and he's played for the Mariners before.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Why didn't the Tigers trade for Eugenio Suarez?

Suarez was open to a trade to the Tigers, as he mentioned just days before the deadline. Detroit president of baseball operations Scott Harris hoped to bargain for Suarez while the Diamondbacks were in town for a series early this week. The Tigers also have a better farm system than the Mariners. There was little standing in Detroit's way of making such a deal happen besides themselves, and that is part of the problem.

Harris has made trade deadline mishaps in the past. Since coming over from the Giants, he tried and failed to deal Eduardo Rodriguez to the Dodgers, and thus far hasn't added nearly enough talent to the Tigers lineup to consider them the class of a wide open American League. Trading for Suarez would have done that, and it's all the more frustrating when learning the reason why Harris balked at the Mariners asking price.

Tigers prospect hoarding could come back to haunt them

Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, "The Tigers are said to be reluctant to part with top prospects to acquire Suárez given that (a) he is a rental, and (b) Detroit has more pressing needs in the bullpen."

Detroit added Rafael Montero, and unreliable by fiery arm to their 'pen on Wednesday night. They also dealt for Randy Dobnak and Chris Paddack from the rival Minnesota Twins. Heck, the Tigers ought to add another arm or two before the deadline passes on Thursday.

Yet, missing out on Suarez by hoarding what can only be described as mid-level prospects is infuriating. Detroit hasn't won a World Series since 1984, despite featuring some of the best players in baseball in the mid-2010's and winning several pennants. 2025 could very well be their year, but Harris will have to prove his doubters wrong on Thursday to make that happen.