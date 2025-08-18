Rob Thomson reveals harsh Zack Wheeler truth Phillies fans needed to hear

The Philadelphia Phillies were dealt a potentially season-defining blow, as Zack Wheeler was placed on the 15-day Injured List with a right upper extremity blood clot near his shoulder. Ever since he was placed on the IL, Phillies fans have been eager to find out if and/or when he might be able to return to the mound this season. They got somewhat of an answer from manager Rob Thomson, and it's one they're not going to like.

“Do you think (Zack Wheeler) could pitch again this season?”



Rob Thomson: “We don’t know...” pic.twitter.com/eBXXaePQWA — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) August 18, 2025

When asked whether he'd return this season, Thomson said simply, "we don't know". When asked whether the injury could be career-threatening, Thomson said, "I don't know."

The lack of clarity makes sense, as Wheeler underwent a procedure to remove the blood clot shortly before Thomson spoke to the media, but this goes to show Phillies fans must have something in this moment that they usually lack: patience.

Phillies fans must be patient following Zack Wheeler update

It's not what Phillies fans want to hear, but it's what they have to hear. The Phillies have no idea when or even if Wheeler will be able to return this season. Focusing on the players who are currently healthy and available would be wise.

As hard as it is to envision a rotation without Wheeler, if there's a team that can tread water at least until October, it's the Phillies. A rotation consisting of Cristopher Sanchez, Aaron Nola, Jesus Luzardo, Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker is still rock-solid, and the Phillies have built a 5.0 game lead in the NL East.

Zack Wheeler's long-term health is the most important thing

At the end of the day, while obviously Phillies fans would love to see Wheeler take the mound as soon as possible, his health is the most important thing. Based on the lack of clarity regarding a timeline, the Phillies know that. The last thing Thomson and Co. want to do is rush him back and risk something worse occurring.

Patience is a virtue. It isn't always easy to wait, but it's in the best interest of everyone involved to do just that. If Wheeler can return, he will. Ensuring he recovers from this and comes back whenever he's ready at 100 percent is the most important thing. The nature of blood clots are tricky, and this isn't the usual sort of injury with a cut-and-dry timeline for recovery.