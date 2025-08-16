MLB standings by quality starts: Phillies get the most out of starters, Mets don't

The MLB season is long and taxing, which is a big reason why having reliable starting pitching can go a long way. Having starting pitchers who can deliver quality starts (6-plus innings, 3 earned runs or fewer) somewhat consistently not only allows managers to keep their bullpens fresh, but puts less pressure on a lineup to produce at an elite level each and every night.
Quality starts are less prevalent now than they once were, but it comes as little surprise that many of the teams that have gotten outstanding starting pitching, much like the Philadelphia Phillies, have excelled. On the flip side, the New York Mets' inability to get anything going on that front, especially lately, has them just 0.5 games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the National League's final Wild Card spot.
To get a sense of how important quality starts are, here's a look at what the MLB standings would look like if they were ordered by that statistic.
Note: All quality start figures and records are before games on Saturday, August 16.
MLB standings by quality starts
AL East
Rank
Team
Quality Starts
Current Record
1
Boston Red Sox
56
67-56
2
Tampa Bay Rays
53
60-63
3
Toronto Blue Jays
47
72-51
4
Baltimore Orioles
42
56-66
5
New York Yankees
40
65-57
Much of the narrative surrounding the Boston Red Sox this season is that they lack any semblance of starting pitching outside of Garrett Crochet. Well, the fact that they lead not only the AL East, but the entire American League in quality starts, suggests otherwise. Crochet has obviously played a huge role in that, but guys like Lucas Giolito and Brayan Bello have really stepped up for a while now and look like reliable arms Boston can conceivably lean on in October at this point.
AL Central
Rank
Team
Quality Starts
Current Record
1
Kansas City Royals
49
61-61
2
Detroit Tigers
42
72-52
3
Cleveland Guardians
36
63-58
4
Chicago White Sox
32
44-78
5
Minnesota Twins
31
57-65
The one thing that's kept the Kansas City Royals somewhat afloat is their starting rotation, which is especially impressive considering Cole Ragans has been sidelined for a while with injury and Seth Lugo is really struggling. Kansas City still faces an uphill battle in its postseason pursuit, but if the Royals were to get in, there's reason to believe the starting rotation will have played a major role in that outcome.
AL West
Rank
Team
Quality Starts
Current Record
1
Houston Astros
55
68-54
2
Seattle Mariners
50
68-55
3
Texas Rangers
47
61-62
4
Los Angeles Angels
40
59-63
5
Athletics
36
55-69
The Houston Astros might have the third-most quality starts in the majors and the most in the AL West, but 32 of their 55 quality starts have come from their co-aces, Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown. Obviously, having both Valdez and Brown in the same rotation is a gift, but this statistic shows that the Astros need more from the rest of their rotation. Brandon Walter, a rookie with just nine starts in his career, having the third-most quality starts on the Astros' roster is something that's likely going to have to change for the Astros to go on the deep run they're hoping for.
NL East
Rank
Team
Quality Starts
Current Record
1
Philadelphia Phillies
66
70-52
2
Atlanta Braves
51
54-68
3
Washington Nationals
40
49-73
4
New York Mets
30
64-58
5
Miami Marlins
25
58-64
The Philadelphia Phillies don't only have the most quality starts in the majors, but they have 10 more than the team that ranks second. Their starting rotation is as good as it gets, and it's allowed the team to build a commanding lead in the NL East. As for the second-place New York Mets, well, David Peterson has 14 of the team's 30 quality starts, and he's the only pitcher on the roster to have a quality start in two months. The Mets have a roster capable of winning when it clicks, but they simply need more from their rotation to have a chance.
NL Central
Rank
Team
Quality Starts
Current Record
1
Cincinnati Reds
52
64-59
2
Chicago Cubs
46
68-53
3
Pittsburgh Pirates
46
52-71
4
St. Louis Cardinals
45
61-62
5
Milwaukee Brewers
37
77-44
The NL Central division is proof that while having a dominant rotation helps a lot, it isn't the only way to win. The Milwaukee Brewers have nine fewer quality starts than the Pittsburgh Pirates, yet they're 26.0 games ahead of them in the NL Central and have the best record in the majors (by a decent margin too!). Having a potent lineup and a dominant back end of the bullpen while being rock-solid in the field and on the base paths goes a long way, as we've seen this season.
NL West
Rank
Team
Quality Starts
Current Record
1
San Francisco Giants
48
59-63
2
Arizona Diamondbacks
47
60-63
3
San Diego Padres
37
69-53
4
Los Angeles Dodgers
34
69-53
5
Colorado Rockies
25
33-89
The San Francisco Giants are another example of a team that's gotten its share of quality starts, but have struggled to spread the wealth. Logan Webb and Robbie Ray have been outstanding, and count for 31 of San Francisco's 48 quality starts. This shows how well they've pitched and how lackluster the rest of their rotation is. Obviously, the Giants' lineup is the biggest reason why they'll miss the playoffs, but having only two reliable rotation arms is up there too.