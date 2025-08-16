MLB standings by quality starts: Phillies get the most out of starters, Mets don't

The MLB season is long and taxing, which is a big reason why having reliable starting pitching can go a long way. Having starting pitchers who can deliver quality starts (6-plus innings, 3 earned runs or fewer) somewhat consistently not only allows managers to keep their bullpens fresh, but puts less pressure on a lineup to produce at an elite level each and every night.

Quality starts are less prevalent now than they once were, but it comes as little surprise that many of the teams that have gotten outstanding starting pitching, much like the Philadelphia Phillies, have excelled. On the flip side, the New York Mets' inability to get anything going on that front, especially lately, has them just 0.5 games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the National League's final Wild Card spot.

To get a sense of how important quality starts are, here's a look at what the MLB standings would look like if they were ordered by that statistic.

Note: All quality start figures and records are before games on Saturday, August 16.

MLB standings by quality starts

AL East

Rank Team Quality Starts Current Record 1 Boston Red Sox 56 67-56 2 Tampa Bay Rays 53 60-63 3 Toronto Blue Jays 47 72-51 4 Baltimore Orioles 42 56-66 5 New York Yankees 40 65-57

Much of the narrative surrounding the Boston Red Sox this season is that they lack any semblance of starting pitching outside of Garrett Crochet. Well, the fact that they lead not only the AL East, but the entire American League in quality starts, suggests otherwise. Crochet has obviously played a huge role in that, but guys like Lucas Giolito and Brayan Bello have really stepped up for a while now and look like reliable arms Boston can conceivably lean on in October at this point.

AL Central

Rank Team Quality Starts Current Record 1 Kansas City Royals 49 61-61 2 Detroit Tigers 42 72-52 3 Cleveland Guardians 36 63-58 4 Chicago White Sox 32 44-78 5 Minnesota Twins 31 57-65

The one thing that's kept the Kansas City Royals somewhat afloat is their starting rotation, which is especially impressive considering Cole Ragans has been sidelined for a while with injury and Seth Lugo is really struggling. Kansas City still faces an uphill battle in its postseason pursuit, but if the Royals were to get in, there's reason to believe the starting rotation will have played a major role in that outcome.

AL West

Rank Team Quality Starts Current Record 1 Houston Astros 55 68-54 2 Seattle Mariners 50 68-55 3 Texas Rangers 47 61-62 4 Los Angeles Angels 40 59-63 5 Athletics 36 55-69

The Houston Astros might have the third-most quality starts in the majors and the most in the AL West, but 32 of their 55 quality starts have come from their co-aces, Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown. Obviously, having both Valdez and Brown in the same rotation is a gift, but this statistic shows that the Astros need more from the rest of their rotation. Brandon Walter, a rookie with just nine starts in his career, having the third-most quality starts on the Astros' roster is something that's likely going to have to change for the Astros to go on the deep run they're hoping for.

NL East

Rank Team Quality Starts Current Record 1 Philadelphia Phillies 66 70-52 2 Atlanta Braves 51 54-68 3 Washington Nationals 40 49-73 4 New York Mets 30 64-58 5 Miami Marlins 25 58-64

The Philadelphia Phillies don't only have the most quality starts in the majors, but they have 10 more than the team that ranks second. Their starting rotation is as good as it gets, and it's allowed the team to build a commanding lead in the NL East. As for the second-place New York Mets, well, David Peterson has 14 of the team's 30 quality starts, and he's the only pitcher on the roster to have a quality start in two months. The Mets have a roster capable of winning when it clicks, but they simply need more from their rotation to have a chance.

NL Central

Rank Team Quality Starts Current Record 1 Cincinnati Reds 52 64-59 2 Chicago Cubs 46 68-53 3 Pittsburgh Pirates 46 52-71 4 St. Louis Cardinals 45 61-62 5 Milwaukee Brewers 37 77-44

The NL Central division is proof that while having a dominant rotation helps a lot, it isn't the only way to win. The Milwaukee Brewers have nine fewer quality starts than the Pittsburgh Pirates, yet they're 26.0 games ahead of them in the NL Central and have the best record in the majors (by a decent margin too!). Having a potent lineup and a dominant back end of the bullpen while being rock-solid in the field and on the base paths goes a long way, as we've seen this season.

NL West

Rank Team Quality Starts Current Record 1 San Francisco Giants 48 59-63 2 Arizona Diamondbacks 47 60-63 3 San Diego Padres 37 69-53 4 Los Angeles Dodgers 34 69-53 5 Colorado Rockies 25 33-89

The San Francisco Giants are another example of a team that's gotten its share of quality starts, but have struggled to spread the wealth. Logan Webb and Robbie Ray have been outstanding, and count for 31 of San Francisco's 48 quality starts. This shows how well they've pitched and how lackluster the rest of their rotation is. Obviously, the Giants' lineup is the biggest reason why they'll miss the playoffs, but having only two reliable rotation arms is up there too.