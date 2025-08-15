Yankees could flip the World Series race by unleashing their best-kept secret

The New York Yankees are trying to stay alive in the American League playoff race. They are in third place in the AL East division, 6 1/2 games back of the first-place Toronto Blue Jays with a 64-57 record. They currently lead the Cleveland Guardians by a half-game for the third Wild Card spot as they head to Busch Stadium to take on the slumping St. Louis Cardinals.

The Yankees are in need of a boost to try and get something going and remain on top in the race for the final Wild Card spot. The trade deadline has passed, and they were busy during that period. But they could potentially find a boost from within their system.

No. 4 prospect Spencer Jones has had a great season between Double-A and Triple-A and could be on the cusp of the Major Leagues soon. Perhaps the Yankees could promote him to get a little bit of a jolt.

Yankees could call up Spencer Jones to shake up World Series race

Between Double-A and Triple-A, Jones is hitting .288/.385/.620 with a 1.005 OPS, 30 home runs and 62 RBI. The Yankees will want to be careful not to rush him to the big leagues right away, and they may ultimately choose to keep him in the minors and let him compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster for 2026.

But if they are desperate for a jolt to get things going again, it might not be a bad idea to at least call him up for his first cup of coffee and let him experience the Major Leagues. His stats suggest that he is at the very least close to being ready for the bright lights of the big leagues.

He provides power from the left side of the plate and can play in the outfield, which is something that could greatly benefit the Yankees as they try to piece together a run and get back to the World Series after falling short in five games last October to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jones could be the missing piece for the Yankees after they made big trades to upgrade at third base and in the bullpen. It remains to be seen if they will ultimately decide to call him up and give him a chance to make an impact.