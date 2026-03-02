MLB Spring Training trends: Breakout players and early struggles to watch

The calendar has flipped to March, but for most MLB stars, spring training stats are largely meaningless. I mean, does anyone really care that Gunnar Henderson has gone just 3-for-17 thus far? Probably not.

For top prospects trying to impress or journeymen trying to make Opening Day rosters though, every game matters. With that in mind, let's take a look at some spring training stocks. Which players are impressing? Which players are struggling? Let's dive in.

MLB spring training stars on the rise

INF Kevin McGonigle, Detroit Tigers

While most MLB fans are focused on Konnor Griffin, arguably the second-best prospect in the sport, Kevin McGonigle, has put on a show in spring training for the Detroit Tigers. McGonigle has gone 6-for-15 with three extra-base hits, two walks, and a stolen base. He's making things interesting when discussing the Tigers' Opening Day roster.

The plan was likely for Detroit to keep McGonigle down in the minor leagues to start the year, given the fact that he has not even played a game at Triple-A yet, but should this be the plan? I mean, not only does McGonigle look MLB-ready based on the numbers, but he's been hitting the ball hard all over the field.

The Year of Kevin McGonigle starts with a single in his first plate appearance of spring training.



Exit velocity: 104.5 mph. pic.twitter.com/VWo0sEhXuQ — Calico Joe (@CalicoJoeMLB) February 21, 2026

Whether it's at third base or shortstop, the Tigers can easily make room for McGonigle on their Opening Day roster. If he continues to rake in spring training, he might force their hand.

SS Konnor Griffin, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While McGonigle's numbers are a bit better than Konnor Griffin's thus far, this does not mean Griffin has been struggling. In fact, Griffin only seems to be getting better. I wrote that his stock was increasing last week despite a 0-for-5 start because of how hard he was hitting the ball. All he did this week was club three home runs, one of which came off Ranger Suarez, while hitting everything right on the nose.

MLB's top prospect Konnor Griffin homers off Ranger Suarez! pic.twitter.com/LXDc4Ab4Bj — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 24, 2026

Griffin going 3-for-14 in spring training doesn't jump off the page, but once again, he continues to hit the ball incredibly hard, displaying his immense upside. Spring training, especially in the first week of March, is about process more than results, and Griffin is doing just about everything right.

I have no idea whether he'll make the Pittsburgh Pirates out of spring, but if he doesn't, it'd likely be the team attempting to manipulate his service time more than them deeming Griffin isn't ready for The Show.

OF Spencer Jones, New York Yankees

Spencer Jones is arguably the most controversial prospect in the sport right now, and we're seeing why in spring training. On one hand, he has only three hits and has struck out four times in 10 at-bats. On the other hand, all three of his hits have been long home runs, he's drawn two walks, and he's even stolen a base.

The whiff concerns have been prevalent, but Jones has a 1.617 OPS in spite of that. Again, results don't matter, but when he makes contact, the ball goes a long way, and even with limited contact, he's shown an ability to get on base. This is who he's always been.

Jones is almost certainly not going to make the New York Yankees' Opening Day roster, given the glut of outfielders they have, but if he continues to do damage, he's going to force his way onto their active roster sooner rather than later.

RHP Mick Abel, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins pitcher Mick Abel | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Mick Abel was one of several prospects the Minnesota Twins acquired at their infamous trade deadline sell-off last season, but he didn't pitch well at all in his four big league appearances for Minnesota down the stretch. This spring, though, we're seeing exactly why the Twins wanted to acquire him.

Abel has pitched six innings in his two spring starts, allowing no runs on three hits and striking out 11 batters without issuing a single walk. We've known for quite some time that Abel's stuff can be very hard to hit, but command, in the past, had eluded him. So far this spring, he's had his strikeout stuff and he's also thrown strikes. Not issuing a single walk in six innings is impressive for anyone, especially someone who has had command issues.

I'm not going to overreact and say Abel is a control artist now, but I will say the right-hander is pitching his way onto the Twins' Opening Day roster. Pablo Lopez's injury created an opening, and Abel seems to be doing what he can to make an impression.

1B/OF Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

There isn't much for Colorado Rockies fans to look forward to right now, but Charlie Condon is doing his best to change that. Condon, Colorado's first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, had a bit of an underwhelming first full professional season in 2025, but he's showing flashes of stardom this spring.

Condon has seven hits in 14 at-bats, has hit three home runs, and has drawn two walks. He's gotten on base in nine of his 16 plate appearances, and has done significant damage at the dish. Not only has Condon seen time at first base, but he's played in the outfield as well, displaying valuable versatility.

Charlie Condon's third home run of #SpringTraining left the bat at 115.3 MPH 😱 pic.twitter.com/41JjXpMhGp — MLB (@MLB) February 28, 2026

Whether Condon makes the team remains to be seen. It's not as if the Rockies need to rush him, but his immense upside could cause them to opt to give him an earlier look than expected. Either way, Condon's spring breakout has been very encouraging to watch.

MLB players off to sluggish starts

RHP Brayan Bello, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Brayan Bello had an impressive 3.35 ERA in 29 appearances (28 starts) last season, but there are reasons to believe he wasn't as good as his ERA would indicate. From his low strikeout rate (17.7 percent) to his FIP (4.19) to his xERA (4.48), there are many indicators that suggest Bello got fairly lucky in 2025. His spring results thus far would seemingly back that up.

The right-hander has allowed nine runs on eight hits in 3.1 innings across two starts. He has not looked good at all either time he's taken the ball. While I won't say Bello's rotation spot should be at risk, the Boston Red Sox don't have to stick with him in their rotation either.

Boston has as much starting pitching depth as any team, giving them the flexibility to pull the plug early on Bello as a starter if they feel the need. If he continues to trend downward, who knows how long his leash is?

LHP Shota Imanaga, Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga had a brutal second half to the 2025 season and wound up allowing 31 home runs overall, an amount that's way too high. Those struggles resulted in the southpaw accepting the qualifying offer rather than testing the free agency market.

The Chicago Cubs hoped to see improvement this spring, and while his first start was a good one, he allowed three home runs in just 2.2 innings in his second — against a Chicago White Sox team that did not have many of its regulars. Perhaps what's more alarming is that in two starts and 4.2 innings of work, he's struck out only two batters.

It doesn't look like Imanaga has been fooling anybody this spring. The Cubs' rotation is improved, but its ceiling is only so high if Imanaga is unreliable.

OF Owen Caissie, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins right fielder Owen Caissie | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Cubs traded Owen Caissie to the Miami Marlins this offseason, and so far, that move isn't looking too bad given Caissie's early struggles. The outfielder has gone just 1-for-9 with six strikeouts so far. He has drawn two walks, but 1-for-9 with six strikeouts is hard to defend.

As of now, Caissie is the favorite to start in right field on Opening Day for Miami, but he's going to have to make more contact for that to become reality. Caissie has a ton of upside, but he's struck out in 11 of his 26 regular-season at-bats in the majors, and struck out a lot in the minor leagues as well. Hopefully, he can find a way to put the ball into play more than he has.

RHP Bubba Chandler, Pittsburgh Pirates

Bubba Chandler is one of many young, exciting starting pitchers the Pirates have, but he's showing that he's far from a finished product at age 23. His spring training performance has been far from stellar thus far.

The right-hander has made two starts this spring, allowing six runs in just three innings. Perhaps more concerningly, Chandler has issued seven walks in those three frames, tying him for the MLB lead in that category. Walks weren't an issue for Chandler in his brief MLB action last season, but they have been at times throughout his minor league career.

It goes without saying that Chandler cannot be walking over two batters an inning in games that matter. He'll begin the year in the Pirates' rotation, but he might not be as ready to be a No. 2 or No. 3 starter as we thought.

OF Jarred Kelenic, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder Jarred Kelenic | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox gave Jarred Kelenic another chance when they signed him to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Joining a team with clear outfield needs and that isn't planning on competing sounded like a good idea, but he's gone just 2-for-15 with five strikeouts thus far.

Kelenic is going to get a ton of chances to prove himself, but the Austin Hays signing already made it tougher for him to crack their Opening Day roster. If he continues to struggle, Kelenic will likely begin the year in Triple-A.