There are lots of keys to winning in October. MLB teams must pitch well, can't make any mistakes, and perhaps most of all, must find a way to come through in the clutch. This not only means scoring late-inning runs, but also coming through with runners in scoring position.

Opportunities in those spots aren't quite as plentiful in October because, well, the pitching is so good, but when teams do get chances with runners in scoring position, coming through, even with a single, is absolutely vital. As valuable as home runs are, postseason games aren't won with only home runs.

With all of that in mind, let's take a look at which teams appear to be closest to MLB-ready by looking at what the standings would look like if they were ordered by average with runners in scoring position.

Note: All stats and records are from before games on Friday, Sep. 12.

MLB standings by clutch hitting: Which teams are playoff-ready?

AL East

Rank Team Average with RISP Current Record 1 Toronto Blue Jays .287 84-62 2 Tampa Bay Rays .269 72-74 3 Boston Red Sox .253 81-66 4 New York Yankees .249 81-65 5 Baltimore Orioles .242 69-77

The Toronto Blue Jays have a team of destiny feel to them, and a statistic like this is exactly why. The Jays are the best team in the sport when it comes to hitting with runners in scoring position, and by a fairly decent margin. Oh yeah, Toronto also rosters the best player in clutch situations, as Bo Bichette leads all qualifiers with a .381 average with runners in scoring position. I question whether the Jays have enough power to go all the way, but if they're going to come through nearly 30 percent of the time with runners in scoring position, they'll be tough to beat.

AL Central

Rank Team Average with RISP Current Record 1 Detroit Tigers .265 84-63 2 Cleveland Guardians .248 75-71 3 Kansas City Royals .242 74-73 4 Minnesota Twins .240 64-82 5 Chicago White Sox .239 57-90

It comes as no surprise that the team that's dominated the AL Central all season long, the Detroit Tigers, has been the best team in the division with runners in scoring position. A lot of the focus in Detroit is on Tarik Skubal, and understandably so, but he can only pitch once every fifth day. If the Tigers want to win it all, their offense is going to have to put up runs. Fortunately, their ability to hit in the clutch should come in handy come October.

AL West

Rank Team Average with RISP Current Record 1 Los Angeles Angels .254 69-78 2 Athletics .250 67-80 3 Texas Rangers .242 77-70 4 Houston Astros .241 79-68 5 Seattle Mariners .235 79-68

The AL West is easily the wonkiest division on this list. The best teams in the division with runners in scoring position are in fourth and fifth place, respectively, while the three teams battling for postseason spots are a tier or two below in this category. The Seattle Mariners are one of the worst teams in the league with runners in scoring position, but they're also third in the majors in home runs. Can they hit for enough power in October to survive even if they can't come through with clutch hits? Can they come up with more clutch hits in the postseason than they have in the regular season? These things remain to be seen.

NL East

Rank Team Average with RISP Current Record 1 Miami Marlins .274 68-79 2 Washington Nationals .269 60-86 3 Philadelphia Phillies .263 87-60 4 New York Mets .261 76-71 5 Atlanta Braves .249 65-81

The Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals are fourth and sixth in the majors, respectively, with runners in scoring position, but they're also 10th and 15th, respectively, in plate appearances in those spots, while also ranking in the bottom half of the sport in home runs with runners in scoring position. They've done well when they've gotten chances, but part of the reason they're each in the bottom half of the league in runs scored has to do with the volume and inability to hit for much power.

NL Central

Rank Team Average with RISP Current Record 1 Milwaukee Brewers .281 89-58 2 Chicago Cubs .265 83-63 3 Cincinnati Reds .263 74-72 4 St. Louis Cardinals .254 72-75 5 Pittsburgh Pirates .231 64-83

There are a lot of similarities between the Blue Jays and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Blue Jays have the best record in the AL and are the best team in that league with runners in scoring position. The same can be said about the Brewers in the NL. Bichette is the best player in the AL in clutch situations, and the same can be said about Brice Turang and his .368 average in the NL. What'll really be interesting with Milwaukee, as is the case with Toronto, is if they can win it all without hitting many home runs.

NL West

Rank Team Average with RISP Current Record 1 Los Angeles Dodgers .280 82-64 2 Arizona Diamodbacks .253 73-74 3 San Francisco Giants .251 74-72 4 San Diego Padres .246 80-67 5 Colorado Rockies .234 40-107

Say what you want about the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they're terrifying, and this is a big reason why. They're the third-best team in the majors with runners in scoring position, and are fresh off a World Series title. Their pitching has been concerningly inconsistent, but considering their track record and how they've performed in clutch situations this season, why can't they go on another run to the World Series?