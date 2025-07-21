MLB trade deadline rumors: Rutschman's future, Mason Miller suitors, D'Backs dilemma

We're closing in on MLB trade deadline day, as July 31 inches ever so closer. No big moves have occurred yet, but the rumor mill is fully active and we get new information seemingly every hour on who could go where, which team could do what, all the classic posturing we see every deadline. But with the field more wide open than it's been in years, this year's deadline feels more pivotal than it has in many years.

Orioles might be losing faith in Adley Rutschman

While the Baltimore Orioles are likely to make some deals in the next nine days, it would be a stunner if catcher and former No. 1 overall draft pick Adley Rutschman was on the move; but it doesn't sound like his future in Baltimore is set in stone, either.

After he looked like a bona fide start in his first two seasons in the bigs, Rutschman has struggled mightily at the plate in his past two, and with the future of the team uncertain, is it actually possible the O's move on from him instead of extending his contract, which expires after next 2027?

It sort of sounds that way, at least according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, who reports:

"Rutschman’s long-term future in Baltimore is not as certain as it once appeared. He is under club control for only two more seasons. The Orioles’ interest in signing him to an extension might be waning. Their top prospect, Samuel Basallo, also is a catcher."

I, frankly, don't understand this. Rutschman is struggling, that much is obvious; but even at his very worst (and this is his very worst) he's a well above average impact player at his position and it's not like an extension would be betting on an idea... we've seen Rutschman be very good already in his short career. Betting that a top prospect will be able to

Mason Miller to the Phillies? Dodgers? Yankees?

As expected, Athletics closer Mason Miller has plenty of potential suitors. Rosenthal names the Phillies, Dodgers, Yankees, Padres and Mariners as potential teams that could "tempt" the A's in the coming days to pry away the services of Miller, whose numbers are down a little this year, though he remains a top-shelf releiver.

Rosenthal also says the price for Miller would be "exorbitant," which could indicate that a trade will be tough to come by, though we did pitch some potential Miller trades last week. I've said it before; if a team thinks they're one position away from winning the World Series, go all in. If Philadelphia or Los Angeles thinks an elite bullpen pushes them over the top, then it would be hard to complain about parting with two or three prospects when the confetti is falling in October.

Diamondbacks basically being forced into trade

With four key players — Eugenio Suárez, Josh Naylor, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly — all potentially set to hit free agency this offseason, the D'Backs are in a precarious position. They're not far from competing, but they're also in danger of missing the playoffs entirely in 2025, and if they don't trade any of these guys, then miss the playoffs, then lose them all in free agency... that would be close to a full-blown disaster. From Rosenthal:

"Suárez, Naylor, Gallen and Kelly all carry enough value to warrant one-year qualifying offers in the $22 million range. But all four might reject the offers, leaving the Diamondbacks with nothing more than draft picks in return."

Suárez is on a heater right now and has suddenly become the NL home run leader; even on an expiring deal, that's a massively valuable player to have, and Arizona should be able to get a strong return for him if that's the route they decide to go.

Kelly and Gallen are both capable starting pitchers, which is always a position of need at the deadline, but might be worth keeping and trying to retain next year if the packages from other teams are underwhelming.

Navigating the end of this season won't be fun for Arizona; if they decide to keep everyone they're running a real risk of the team (and farm system) looking bleak in 2026. If they trade everyone, it'll be tough to recoup enough talent for 2026 but at least they'll add some promising prospects. If they trade one or a few of them, they could get stuck in the middle like they are in 2025.