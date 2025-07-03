MLB trade deadline watch: Jed Hoyer and 4 GMs whose jobs are on the line in July

In 2025, the jobs of some notable baseball executives, including Jed Hoyer, could be on the line. This does not mean said executives will be fired on the spot – no, such decisions are always a slow burn. However, several front office executives have already lost the trust of their fanbases. For others, a good or bad trade deadline can make or break their tenure.

Some of said GMs are looking for contract extensions, but whether they will get them remains to be seen. July will be a crucial month as the trade deadline nears, and these five teams could look very different.

Let's explore these five established managerial higher-up leaders and why their jobs could be on the line this month.

Ben Cherington, Pittsburgh Pirates

Despite adding promising young players like Paul Skenes, the Pirates have not seen significant improvement in their record, leading to questions about Cherington's job security.

The Pirates have been an interesting team this season, as they recently swept the New York Mets. Cherington's job has been on the line for some time now. Will his time come to say farewell to the Pirates?

Overall, the Pirates have unfortunately not shown a strong enough improvement under Cherington's leadership. The Pirates have had several losing seasons followed by a lack of success in making the postseason.

Cherington has also been ridiculed for moves he has made, for example, the trade for Spencer Horwitz, who spent much of this season rehabbing in the minors. Rival fanbases have called for the Pirates to trade Skenes, which isn't going to happen. Cherington's best chance to keep his job is to keep the trust of owner Bob Nutting and trade the likes of Andrew Heaney and Mitch Keller, both of whom could land solid prospect packages in return.

Jed Hoyer, Chicago Cubs

Jed Hoyer, the Chicago Cubs' President of Baseball Operations, is reportedly facing pressure on his job due to the team's lack of postseason performance and his contract status.

His current five-year contract expires at the end of the 2025 season, and there's speculation about whether he'll receive an extension. The Cubs' success (or lack thereof) in the 2025 season will likely play a significant role in whether he's asked to stay on.

The Cubs are in first place in the NL Central, and added Kyle Tucker via trade this past winter. Tucker is on an expiring contract, so Hoyer is under pressure to add to the team now. Starting pitching is the Cubs biggest need, as they have dealt with injuries to the likes of Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga, who recently made his return from the IL.

Chicago's ownership group invested heavily in Craig Counsell. If the team falls short of expectations again, they may have to point the finger at Hoyer.

Baltimore Orioles, Mike Elias

Yes, there are rumblings that Baltimore Orioles General Manager Mike Elias's job could be on the line sooner than expected. If the team fails to improve their performance and doesn't make strong moves at the upcoming trade deadline, this could add pressure. The pressure is mounting after the team's recent struggles following a disappointing offseason, which included parting ways with Corbin Burnes without an ace replacement in mind.

The Orioles had a strong rebuild culminating in a 101-win season in 2023, but their performance this season has fallen flat of those heights. This season, the team sits in last place in the AL East. Elias has drafted and developed well, but where the Orioles are lacking is their willingness to add talent around their young core. Starting pitching remains a big need, which is something most pundits saw coming to start the year.

Elias' best approach to the 2025 deadline could be to trade expiring assets such as Cedric Mullens and Ryan O'Hearn in exchange for young players who could help the Orioles in 2026. In all likelihood, their chances of making a postseason run this season are already gone. However, the answer isn't simply to dump talent in hopes of rebuilding the farm.

Nick Krall, Cincinnati Reds

Reds general manager Nick Krall's job is potentially on the line. His performance has been questioned and the team's direction is lacking. Sure, the Reds have one of the best managers in baseball in Terry Francona. However, the team around Tito is good but not great. Currently just three games over .500 and sitting in fourth place in the NL Central, the Reds have to decide whether they want to buy or sell. That choice could make or break Krall's tenure.

Krall was promoted to general manager in 2018 and has overseen the Reds baseball operations since. The Reds are anticipated to take a step forward this season following a rebuild.

Despite improvement this season, such as more spending with their focus on young talent, they still need to tweak areas such as offense. Some of that spending hasn't worked out, as Jeimer Candelario can attest to. But with a roster that has a more competitive edge any lack of development could place Krall under more scrutiny.

Nick Martinez and Emilio Pagan could be trade candidates if the Reds decide to sell. If so, Krall needs to get back a high-potential return in order to keep Reds fans on his good side.

Toronto Blue Jays, Ross Atkins

The Blue Jays this season are being viewed as a team on the cusp of transformation. Their general manager, along with manager John Schneider, could face pressure depending on the team's success this season. Three straight wins over the New York Yankees suddenly has the Blue Jays on top of the AL East. If they are to hold off New York, or at the very least make the postseason as a Wild Card team, they will have to make the right additions this July.

The fact that Atkins returned last season was surprising, considering the Blue Jays got swept in the wild-card game against the Minnesota Twins in 2023 and didn't make the postseason in 2024. Atkins opted to keep Schneider at the helm, as well, which has paid dividends. He followed that choice up by extending Vladimir Guerrero Jr., keeping him north of the border for the majority of the next decade if the Blue Jays choose.

Given their investment in Guerrero Jr. and their constant attempts to sway top-tier free agents to Toronto, the Blue Jays fully expect to contend not just this season, but in the years that follow. Atkins has to prove he's the right man for the job by making the right trades to win now.