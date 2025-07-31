MLB trade grades: Cardinals end John Mozeliak era with a whimper

Some might argue that the St. Louis Cardinals have exceeded expectations to this point in 2025, but in John Mozeliak's eyes, the team wasn't good enough to compete for the postseason. Given that, the team has decided to trade its rentals. Ryan Helsley was sent to the New York Mets, Steven Matz was dealt to the Boston Red Sox, and now, Phil Maton is a Texas Ranger, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo. With Mozeliak ceding control of St. Louis' baseball operations to Chaim Bloom after the season, there's a good chance this is the last trade he makes. It's a bit of a whimper.

John Mozeliak’s annual deadline buzzer beater, one last time:



The St. Louis Cardinals are close to finalizing a deal that will send right-handed reliever Phil Maton to the Texas Rangers. Two minor-league prospects are coming to St. Louis.



The trade is pending medical reviews. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) July 31, 2025

This is nothing against Maton, who was better than anyone could've expected in St. Louis. However, Mozeliak didn't exactly bring any sort of splash to St. Louis. I mean, even the Helsley return, while decent, felt like it left a bit to be desired.

It remains to be seen who the Cardinals ended up receiving for Maton, but judging by how the Mozeliak era has gone lately, there's little reaason to be overly optimistic.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

John Mozeliak's Cardinals era ends with underwhelming deadline buzzer-beater

Cardinals trade grade: Incomplete without return

Rangers trade grade: B+

This story will be updated momentarily.